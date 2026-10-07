TISA Swimming Gala brings 14 schools together in Morogoro

Dar es Salaam. Morogoro International School (MIS) hosted the annual Tanzanian International Schools Association (TISA) Swimming Gala over the weekend, bringing together swimmers from schools across Tanzania for two days of competition, sportsmanship and community.

The 2026 gala attracted 14 schools, with École Française finishing at the top of the overall standings, followed by Morogoro International School Piranhas and Aga Khan.

Other participating schools included Dar es Salaam International School (DIS), HOPAC, FK Blue Marlins, Braeburn, St Constantine’s International School, Al Muntazir, Malaika International School, Gate of Gold, Feza, the International School of Tanganyika (IST), Hodari Christian School and Monti International School.

The annual competition has become a highly anticipated event among international schools, providing swimmers with an opportunity to compete against schools from across the country while developing friendships and demonstrating teamwork and sportsmanship.

This year's event held particular significance for Morogoro International School as it formed part of the school's 50th anniversary celebrations. To mark the school's founding in 1976, the gala featured 76 events, creating a direct link between the competition and MIS's Golden Jubilee year.

A unique feature of the gala is the involvement of MIS's swimming team, the Piranhas, not only as competitors but also as part of the team helping to organise and run the event.

The students take on a range of responsibilities during the gala, giving them valuable opportunities to develop leadership, communication, teamwork and organisational skills. Their involvement is an important part of the event and demonstrates how sporting events can provide meaningful opportunities for leadership beyond the classroom.

The school expressed its appreciation to all the participating schools, swimmers, coaches, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the success of the weekend.

MIS also thanked the sponsors whose support helped make the event possible: Pepsi, Mosi Mobile, Sweet Treats, EduKwanza, Vellore Institute of Technology, Nature's Land Tours & Travels, Ziwa Steel, IFL Ltd, Khimiji's Tailoring and SMJ Farms.

As MIS celebrates five decades of education and community, the TISA Swimming Gala provided a fitting way to mark the milestone, bringing schools together through sport while giving students an opportunity to compete, lead and celebrate their achievements.