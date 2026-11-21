







Dar es Salaam. Kiswahili has secured a historic place in African football after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approved it as one of its official languages, marking a major milestone in efforts to expand the language's international recognition and influence.

The decision was reached at the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 21, 2026, where delegates overwhelmingly supported amendments to the continental football governing body's statutes to accommodate Kiswahili.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced the approval following the successful vote, describing the development as an important opportunity for Africa and recognising the contribution of Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda in advancing the campaign.

The decision places Kiswahili alongside English, French, Arabic and Portuguese as the five official languages of CAF, strengthening the position of a language spoken by millions of people across Africa and beyond.

Its adoption means Kiswahili will now be incorporated into CAF's official communication and activities, including meetings, conferences and other events organised by the continental governing body.

Beyond football administration, the recognition is expected to give Kiswahili greater visibility on the international sporting stage, particularly as East Africa prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Kenya and Uganda.

The development also represents a significant achievement for Tanzania, which has been at the forefront of efforts to promote Kiswahili as an international language and expand its use in regional and global institutions.

Speaking after the announcement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports and Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said Tanzania and the wider East African region had received the decision with great honour.

Msigwa, who represented the Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, said the region would make effective use of the opportunity to promote Kiswahili and Swahili culture through football and other international platforms.

He expressed appreciation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for endorsing Tanzania's involvement in the campaign to secure official language status for Kiswahili at CAF.

According to Msigwa, the initiative began three years ago, with Tanzania working alongside its East African neighbours to push for the language's recognition within the continental football organisation.

He said the successful outcome was a reflection of sustained efforts and cooperation among the countries involved in advancing the status of Kiswahili.

Msigwa attended the assembly alongside Tanzania's Ambassador to Nigeria, Selestine Kakele, and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia.

The presence of the Tanzanian delegation highlighted the country's commitment to the initiative, which has now delivered a significant breakthrough for Kiswahili within African football's administrative structure.

The recognition comes at a particularly important time for East Africa, with Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda preparing to jointly host AFCON 2027, an event expected to attract football supporters, officials, media organisations and visitors from across the continent and beyond.

With Kiswahili now recognised among CAF's official languages, the region gains another platform to showcase its linguistic and cultural identity while strengthening its presence in the administration and development of African football.