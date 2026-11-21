







Dar es Salaam. Simba continued their remarkable start to the Mainland Premier League season yesterday, demonstrating their resilience by coming from behind to defeat JKT Tanzania 2-1 at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium and extend their winning streak to 11 matches.

The victory was another indication of Simba's growing confidence and ability to respond under pressure, particularly after falling behind early against a JKT side that threatened to disrupt their impressive run.

Said Mkopi gave JKT Tanzania an unexpected advantage in the 10th minute, beating Simba's defence with a powerful effort that found the back of the net.

The early setback briefly put Simba on the back foot, but the league leaders gradually regained control, using their attacking quality to turn the contest around before the interval.

Ellie Mpanzu brought Simba level after receiving a pass from Libasse Gueye, showing composure to finish and restore parity.

The equaliser changed the momentum, with Simba becoming increasingly dangerous as they searched for a second goal.

Mpanzu then switched roles from scorer to provider, delivering an excellent pass into the penalty area for Gueye, who finished to complete the first-half comeback and put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

The two players were central to Simba's response, underlining the importance of individual quality and attacking combinations in matches where opponents initially manage to frustrate their plans

More importantly, the victory highlighted a winning mentality that has become a defining feature of Simba's campaign. Rather than allowing JKT's early goal to unsettle them, they remained composed and found a way to secure all three points.

Simba's 11th consecutive victory takes them to 33 points from as many matches, maintaining their perfect record and extending their advantage over arch-rivals Young Africans to five points.

The growing gap at the top provides Simba with an important advantage in the title race, although maintaining such consistency will require continued discipline, concentration and squad depth as the season progresses.

Their ability to recover from difficult situations could prove particularly valuable in the coming weeks, when domestic ambitions will compete with the demands of continental football.

The victory also offers Simba a confidence boost ahead of a significant CAF Champions League assignment against South African giants Orlando Pirates.

That encounter will provide a different test, with Simba expected to demonstrate whether the confidence and attacking understanding displayed in the domestic league can translate into success against stronger continental opposition.

For now, however, their attention can turn to Africa with satisfaction after another domestic victory.

With 33 points, 11 wins from 11 matches and a five-point advantage over Yanga, Simba have established themselves as the early pace-setters in the championship.