World Aquatics rules to be applied to HPT swimming competitions

Dar es Salaam. World Aquatics (WA) rules and regulations will be applied to the fifth edition of the High Performance Training (HPT) Mixed and Open Swimming Championships scheduled to take place on October 19 at Masaki’s International School of Tanganyika (IST)’s swimming pool in the city.

This was disclosed by HPT Manager Francisca Binamungu during an interview with The Citizen yesterday.

Francisca alias Mama Crissa said apart from WA (former FINA), they will also apply the HPT rules in the awaited championships.

She said the main reason to apply the rules is to make the swimmers get used to them as they are prepared to compete internationally.

“We will have competitions that feature both male and female swimmers. We are going to do this to increase competitiveness among the swimmers.

So female swimmers who have the same qualification standards with male swimmers will compete together.

This is different with WA or FINA as female swimmers do not compete with male swimmers in the same discipline.

However, each swimmer will score on his or her gender,” she said.

She noted that currently, swimmers are in intensive training ahead of the event that has been sponsored by IST, Pepsi, JD Events and City Ambulance.

The event will see swimmers who break HPT Standard Times pocketing Sh500,000 prize money. In the last edition, swimmers who broke the HPT Standard Times (HPTST) were awarded Sh300, 000.

The much anticipated event will feature swimmers from various age categories, competing to showcase and improve their abilities ahead of both domestic and international competitions.

“Apart from motivating the swimmers, the move aims to increase competition among them and ultimately raise their performance standards,” she said.

“We announced the prize money early to give swimmers ample time to prepare for the event. This is their opportunity as we continue preparing for the highly anticipated competition,” she added.