Taliss-IST dominate Tanzania swimming championships

Dar es Salaam. Taliss-IST Swimming Club have firmly established their dominance in Tanzanian swimming, capturing victory in three of the six major championships as outlined in the Tanzania Swimming Association’s (TSA) annual sports calendar.

The Taliss Invitational Championships was the first competition where Taliss-IST demonstrated their strength, securing an impressive 1,903 points.

Their performance left no doubt about their supremacy, with the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) coming in second with 1,692 points and Braeburn Swimming Club claiming third place with 1,014 points.

Building on this success, Taliss-IST continued their winning streak in the National Club Championships.

The club finished in the top position with a total of 385 points, once again outpacing the Dar es Salaam Swimming Club, which scored 330 points, and Mwanza Swimming Club, which managed 96 points.

This victory marked Taliss-IST’s fifth win in this competition over recent years, having taken the championship in 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The Tanzania Open Swimming Championships provided yet another platform for Taliss-IST to shine.

Their swimmers demonstrated remarkable skill and dedication, securing 295 points and reinforcing their status as Tanzania’s premier swimming club.

Dar es Salaam Swimming Club and Mwanza Swimming Club followed with 249 and 59 points, respectively, but it was clear that Taliss-IST had set a benchmark that their competitors struggled to reach.

Taliss-IST’s achievements in these championships were further emphasised by their impressive medal haul.

The club amassed a total of 83 medals across the various events, comprising 42 gold, 25 silver, and 17 bronze.

This achievement serves as a clear indicator of the club’s exceptional level of talent, rigorous training, and dedication.

Comparatively, Dar es Salaam Swimming Club, which finished second overall, earned 77 medals, while Mwanza Swim Club came in third with 22 medals.

The significant gap in medal counts not only highlights Taliss-IST’s prowess but also underscores the impact of their training programs and competitive spirit.

The consistent success of Taliss-IST is no coincidence; it is the result of years of hard work, strategic planning, and unwavering dedication from everyone involved.

Club Manager Hadija Shebe attributes their achievements to the combined efforts of swimmers, coaches, parents, and stakeholders.

“Our success is founded on teamwork and a strong sense of unity within the club,” she stated.

At the heart of Taliss-IST’s winning formula is their robust coaching staff, led by head coach Alexander Mwaipasi, who also serves as the national swimming team coach.

Mwaipasi’s experience and expertise have played a significant role in elevating the club’s standards, ensuring that swimmers receive top-notch training.

This has enabled them to compete effectively and maintain their dominance in Tanzanian swimming.

According to Hadija, “Our swimmers receive the best training from experienced coaches, which helps build a strong foundation for their development.”

The club’s structured training programs emphasise technical skill development, physical fitness, and mental strength, key components that contribute to the swimmers’ exceptional performances.

Furthermore, Taliss-IST has invested in modern training facilities and equipment, which ensures that swimmers are adequately prepared for competition at the highest level.

Another critical factor in their success is the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

By providing guidance, mentorship, and support to young swimmers, Taliss-IST has built a pipeline of future champions who are well-prepared to compete and excel.

The coaching team focusses not only on honing their skills but also on instilling discipline, determination, and sportsmanship, qualities that are essential for long-term success.

Looking ahead, Taliss-IST aims to maintain their dominant position by continuing to invest in their swimmers and training programs.

They are committed to upholding the high standards they have set and are determined to inspire the next generation of Tanzanian swimmers.