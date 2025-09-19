Yanga thrash Wiliete in Luanda as Folz shines on international debut

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions, Young Africans (Yanga), made a dream start to their CAF Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Angola’s Wiliete FC in the preliminary round first-leg match played on Friday night at the November 11 Stadium in Luanda.

The emphatic win not only gave Yanga a major boost in their quest to secure group-stage qualification, but also highlighted the rise of midfielder Aziz Andabwile, who was at the heart of everything positive for the visitors.

Once considered a fringe figure in the squad, Andabwile has grown in stature under new head coach Romain Folz, and he repaid that trust with a man-of-the-match performance.

He opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area after winning possession in midfield.

His shot flew past Wiliete goalkeeper Agostinho Calunga, leaving him stranded, and sent the travelling Yanga fans into raptures.

The goal was a just reward for Yanga’s early dominance. The Tanzanian champions carved out six clear-cut chances inside the opening half-hour, with Prince Dube guilty of wasting three golden opportunities.

Despite the missed chances, Yanga’s front line—led by Mamadou Doumbia and Pacome Zouzoua,consistently stretched the Wiliete defense, forcing errors and keeping Calunga busy.

Yanga’s midfield control was another key factor, as Andabwile combined effectively with Duke Abuya to break up play and launch attacks.

The Wiliete players, coached by Frenchman Bruno Ferry, formerly of Azam FC, struggled to cope with Yanga’s pressing game and rarely threatened Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

After the break, coach Folz introduced fresh legs, and his changes made the difference. In the 72nd minute, Edmund John, a recent signing from Singida Black Stars, marked his debut in style by scoring Yanga’s second goal.

Set up beautifully by substitute Maxi Nzengeli, John showed composure to slot home from close range, doubling the visitors’ lead.





That goal energized Yanga further, and just minutes later, striker Prince Dube redeemed himself for earlier misses.

The Zimbabwean forward latched onto a clever through ball and finished clinically past Calunga to seal the 3-0 triumph.

With three goals in the bag and a clean sheet away from home, Yanga now hold a commanding advantage ahead of the return leg in Dar es Salaam.

A place in the second preliminary round now looks within reach, where they will face the winner between Madagascar’s Elgeco Plus and Malawi’s Silver Strikers.

For coach Folz, this victory was particularly sweet. It marked his first continental assignment since taking charge of Yanga, and it came less than a week after guiding the club to the Community Shield crown with a 1-0 victory over archrivals Simba.

The French tactician made three changes from that Shield-winning line-up, notably recalling skipper Bakari Mwamnyeto into central defense and giving youngster Clement Mzize a starting role in attack. His tactical flexibility and bold decision-making paid off handsomely.

The win also underscores Yanga’s growing depth, with new recruits such as Edmund John making an immediate impact.

Attention now turns back to domestic football. Yanga are scheduled to host Pamba Jiji on September 24 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the NBC Premier League before switching focus again to the Champions League return leg.