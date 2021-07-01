CPC’s centennial: A multi-dimensional global game changer

By Humphrey Moshi

The leadership and peoples of China are commemorating the Centenary Birthday of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Indeed, in these hundred years of CPC’s existence, the Chinese society has undergone fundamental transitions in all spheres of life: from disintegration to unity, from colonisation to independence, from poverty to prosperity, from a game player to a global game changer, and indeed from a reactive to proactive position in world affairs. All these achievements and milestones are a clear evidence that the CPC has been the main catalyst of all these transitions and will continue to remain so for many more years into future. Thus, impacting positively, not only on Chinese society, but also on both developed and developing countries in a variety of dimensions; culturally, socially and economically.

The above enumerated broad cum milestones are underpinned by effectively implemented principles, policies and strategies adopted by CPC during its 100-years journey. Indeed, it needs to be noted that the adopted policies and strategies have always been flexible and adaptive to the prevailing context(s) or circumstances. It is no wonder that we talk of “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”; this is a clear testimony to the fact that the Party has been extremely innovative in guiding the Chinese society, as well as in interacting with the world. This is a distinctive aspect of the CPC, when compared to other political parties across the globe.

It is important to bear in mind that, the broad achievements mentioned above can be broken into some specific components which would portray the game changer nature or character of CPC as discussed below;

One, Global governance in terms of hegemony has changed in that no one ideology or country rules the world as was the case in the past. In other words, today one can talk of a counter-hegemonic alternative for the Global South, coupled with the establishment of new institutions and regional alliances; such as the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Bank and the BRICS respectively.





Two, Solidarity and cooperation have become the new norm of addressing challenges of the current international order; not only in terms of addressing pandemics and searching for solutions, but also issues of climate change, among others. Recall also the solidarity shown by China to many developing countries during the fight against colonization and imperialism.

Three, Multilateralism, and not unilateralism, is the pillar of global socio-economic development. This goes well with the Swahili saying “Together we are strong but alone we are weak”. This has been one of the CPC’s guiding principles. Contrary to the US, China has never adopted a hypocritical position in this area, as evidenced by the strong support extended to the UN system, as well as to other multilateral organizations.

Four, Embracing globalization is an indispensable vehicle for growth and development in an inter-connected world to the extent that the world has change China. And likewise China has changed the world. It needs to be recalled that CPC, during its life time, has never wavered on this aspect.

Five, Poverty is not a destiny. Indeed, with the right leadership, determination commitment, coupled with peoples’ trust, it can be eradicated. This is clearly shown by the short-medium and long-term targets set by the CPC to eliminate poverty by 2020; realizing socialist modernization by 2035; and building a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful socialist modern power by 2050.

Six, All countries and all people are equal members of the international community, disregard of their distinguishing factors. This being the case, the concept of a shared future is firmly anchored on a solid ground. Indeed, China’s assistance to other countries in the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 is a vivid testimony to this reality.

Seven, the consistency of abiding by the Five Principles of Peace and Co- Existence in its cooperation with other countries, has significantly accelerated the development of developing countries. One needs to recall that in the context of FOCAC and BRI, many African countries have been able to narrow their infrastructural gaps, improve investment environment, accelerated the pace of industrialization, among others.

Eight, the dynamics of the day, in terms of challenges and opportunities, demand appropriate strategies for coping and adjustment. For example, the impact Covid-19 has ushered in “silk road for Health”, a green “Silk road” and a digital “Silk Road”.

These strategies become value additions or components to existing cooperation arrangements. Thus, making them relevant to the demands of the time. In a nutshell, this demonstrates the high level of innovativeness of CPC.

Nine, dialogue, consultation and win-win cooperation are key vehicles for promoting peace and sustaining development. Thus, making confrontation irrelevant, if not an undesirable tool in today’s world. Surely, peace and security are basic ingredients for socio-economic development of any society, otherwise any development efforts would be meaningless.

These game changer-takeaways, among others, are a clear testimony to the fact that the CPC has changed the mind-sets, thinking and perceptions of politicians, policymakers and academia across the globe, on a number of fronts; ranging from politics to social and economic aspects. This is a clear indication that China has now acquired its rightful place on the world stage. This being the case, and in appreciation of these successes, our task on this 100th Anniversary is nothing more than to wish CPC, its leadership and Chinese people all the best in their future endeavours of consolidating the milestones for a peaceful and prosperous world.

Long Live the CPC, Its Leadership and Chinese People.

The writer is Professor of Economics and Director of Centre for Chinese Studies (CCS) University of Dar es Salaam



