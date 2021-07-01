The leadership position of the CPC is the choice of history and the people

By Xu Chen

Dar es Salaam. Today, the people from all ethnic groups in China solemnly celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over the past 100 years, the CPC has grown from a small party with just over 50 members to the largest party in the world with approximately 95 million members. Over the past 100 years, with the original aspiration and the mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, the CPC has led all Chinese people in endeavors to save, invigorate and enrich the country step by step, and completely changed the fate of the nation from being poor, weak, bullied and humiliated by foreign forces, into a major country with significant influence worldwide. The CPC has created a miracle in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of human social development, thus making historical contributions to the country, its people and the world.

The Communist Party of China has fought with determination for the revitalization of the nation and made China stand firm in the East. When the CPC was born in 1921, China had been reduced to a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society, the nation was on the verge of extinction. Through twenty-eight years of arduous struggle, the CPC united and led the Chinese people to complete the New Democratic Revolution and found the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese nation entered a new epoch. After the founding of New China, the CPC led the Chinese people in completing the socialist revolution and establishing the basic socialist system. That was the most extensive and profound social transformation in the history of the Chinese nation, which laid the fundamental political premise and institutional foundation for all development and progress in China today. Over the past four decades, the CPC rallied the Chinese people to carry out the new great revolution of reform and opening up, and embarked on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The Chinese people achieved the great leap from rising up to getting rich. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core, the Party and the country have undergone further reforms and made historic achievements. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and the Chinese people are marching forward on the path of getting stronger.

The history has proved that without the CPC’s leadership, there would be no New China, the country could not have obtained all the achievements and the international status it is enjoying today. The CPC has profoundly changed the future and destiny of the nation and the people, and created two miracles. The first is rapid economic growth. Starting from scratch, China has completed in a few decades the industrialization process that developed countries have gone through for hundreds of years, and has risen to the second largest economy in the world. The second miracle is long-lasting social stability. China’s society remains stable and harmonious, and the people live and work in peace and contentment. China is one of the most secure country recognized by the international community. Today, China is closer, more confident and capable than ever before of making the goal of national rejuvenation a reality.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Africa for the first time and chose Tanzania as the first stop on March 24, 2013.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Communist Party of China for the people’s well-being, the Chinese people become the master of the country, society and their own destiny. Since its birth, the CPC has taken serving the people wholeheartedly as its fundamental purpose and focused on the people’s aspiration to live a better life. With combined and incessant endeavors, the CPC and the Chinese people have been striving for abundant, happy and confident lives.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people fully participate in the governance of the country and enjoy a wide range of rights and freedoms, safeguarded by institutions such as the system of People’s Congress and the ever-deepening practice of the rule of law. The living standards of the Chinese people have improved significantly, with the per capital GDP exceeding $10,000 for two consecutive years and the disposable income of residents increasing more than 600 times compared to 1949 when New China was founded. China is running the world’s largest social security scheme, with basic medical insurance covering 1.36 billion people and basic pension insurance covering nearly 1 billion people. Since the implementation of reform and opening-up, 770 million rural residents have been lifted out of poverty, accounting for more than 70% of the global poverty reduction population in the same period. China achieved the poverty reduction targets set out by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. In the face of the outbreak of COVID-19, the CPC firmly put people and their lives first and protected the health and safety of the people at all costs. That is why China has made a major strategic achievement in fighting the virus.

Due to the fact that the CPC has always put the people at its heart, the CPC has won full trust and support of the Chinese people. A poll conducted by Edelman Intelligence in 2020 revealed that 95 per cent of Chinese people have confidence in their Government, putting China at the top of all countries surveyed.

President Xi Jinping visiting poverty-stricken people in Fuping County, Hebei Province. What is important about completing a moderately prosperous society in all respects is the term “in all respects.” In December 2012, Xi Jinping inspected development-driven poverty alleviation in Hebei Province and issued a mobilization order to fight poverty. He categorically pointed out that a moderately prosperous society in all respects would not have been completed without rural areas, especially poverty-stricken areas, enjoying moderate prosperity. PHOTO | FILE

The Communist Party of China persists in contributing to the cause of human progress and makes a profound impact on development of the world. Over the past 100 years, committed to making new and greater contributions for mankind, the CPC has always been the builder of world peace, the contributor to global development and a guardian of international order. The CPC led the Chinese people to win the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, making significant contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the CPC did its utmost to support the oppressed nations and people around the world in their pursuit for national liberation, independence, and economic development, which is epitomized by the construction of TAZARA. China initiated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and has been advocating for peaceful development in the world. China actively supports and participates in the works of the United Nations in various fields, and has established multilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Forum of China-Latin America and the Caribbean Cooperation and China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, etc. The CPC’s vision and practices to promote world harmony has won full recognition and widespread praise all across the world.

Facing the major changes upfolding in the world and grasping the major trends of world’s development, General Secretary Xi Jinping initiated the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind. China proposes the Belt and Road Initiative to provide global public goods and opportunity for world development, especially for the developing countries. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, China has actively promoted international anti-epidemic cooperation, shared its experience in Covid-19 prevention and control with other countries and provided assistance of anti-pandemic materials to more than 150 countries. It has also supplied 450 million doses of vaccines to different countries all over the world. China is pushing tirelessly for building a community of common health for mankind.

The CPC has maintained exchanges and cooperation with over 400 political parties around the world. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is a close friend of the CPC. For decades, the two parties have always shared weal and woe, which plays the leading role for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. In 2018, a high-level dialogue between CPC and African parties, the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties’ High Level Meeting African Thematic Event, was held in Tanzania successfully. During Tanzania’s general election in 2020, the CPC and Chinese government took a clear-cut stand in supporting Tanzania’s efforts to hold the election independently and smoothly. Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, also as the Chairperson of the CCM, wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping to congratulate the CPC on its 100th anniversary. These are all symbols of the friendship of “Comrades Plus Brothers” between the CPC and the CCM.

Standing at a new historical starting point for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the CPC is showing new vigor and vitality in leading the Chinese people on its journey toward building a modern socialist country in a comprehensive way. The CPC is ready to take hand in hand with CCM and all the parties and people around the world, to share development opportunities, to work together for progress, and to make more contributions for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

________________________________________________________________

Xu Chen is Chargé d’Affairs and Interim of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the United Republic of Tanzania