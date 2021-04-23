20th anniversary of SBC Tanzania Ltd

This week SBC Tanzania Ltd, manufacturers and distributors of the beloved venerable global brands Pepsi, Mirinda, Seven Up, Evervess and Mountain Dew, celebrates their 20 year Anniversary, since launching its operations on the 05th of April 2001.

From the onset, SBC’s vision was to be recognized as one of the most admired companies in Tanzania and now indeed they are living their vision.

Staff of SBC Tanzania Ltd - Dar es Salaam Manufacturing Plant.

SBC has grown exponentially since its inception and this great achievement has been made possible by the steadfast support of their shareholders, who invested in the company and continue, unabated on the investment path.

SBC Tanzania has four bottling plants across Tanzania, namely Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya and Arusha including Depots in Morogoro, Dodoma, Iringa, Songea, Shinyanga, Singida and Moshi.

Management and Staff of SBC Tanzania Ltd - Mbeya Manufacturing Plant

The Company provides employment to nearly 3,000 Tanzanian Nationals and commercial opportunities to thousands of fellow Tanzanians who trade profitably with their products. SBC acknowledge and appreciate the contribution and commitment of SBC’s employees, their most valuable asset, as well as all suppliers, stakeholders and strategic partners, without whom this milestone could not have been achieved.

Management and Staff of SBC Tanzania Ltd - Arusha Manufacturing Plant.

Through their exemplary corporate citizenship, SBC thank beloved Tanzania “Twenty times” for giving them the opportunity to con-tribute and add tremendous value to the Tanzanian Economy by offering employment opportunities and proudly becoming amongst Tanzania’s largest taxpayers.

SBC Tanzania Ltd will continue to refresh the nation by providing the best quality products at affordable prices in the years to come because they believe that consumers own this right and this choice.

Management and Staff of SBC Tanzania Ltd - Mwanza Manufacturing Plant.

SBC are committed to giving back to the communities around them and ensuring that best practices are deployed within their manufacturing facilities to conserve our country’s natural resources and protect the environment.

God bless SBC Tanzania, God bless Tanzania and its people, God bless Africa.