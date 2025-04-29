A decade of healing: London Health Centre celebrates 10 years of compassionate care

Ten years ago, the London Health Centre was born from a heartfelt vision: to give back to a community deeply cherished by a family from the Diaspora.

Guided by Dr Syedna Moham­mad Burhanuddin RA and his suc­cessor Dr Syedna Mufaddal Sai­fuddin TUS, two brothers—both experienced clinicians trained in the UK’s NHS system, returned to their parents’ homeland with the mission of delivering honest, expert, and compassionate care.

Medical Director, Dr Yusuf Kaderbhai (left), Non-Clinical Executive Director, Mr Fakhruddin Kaderbhai (centre) and Director and Therapy Superitendent, Mr Mohammed Kaderbhai (right) in a group photo at the marking of the 10th anniversary of the London Health Centre.



What started as a modest facility offering basic outpatient services has grown into a full-fledged hos­pital, proudly serving the commu­nity 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In its early days, the Centre offered general practice, lab­oratory, X⁸-ray, pharmacy, and physiotherapy services. Howev­er, the desire to provide holistic, patient-centered care soon pro­pelled its expansion.

By 2016, the team celebrated their first successful delivery. Just two years later, the third floor was transformed to include a dental room, consultation spaces, and a rehabilitation gym—marking a pivotal step toward multi-discipli­nary care.

Through the challenges of the global pandemic, the London Health Centre remained resilient, implementing enhanced safety protocols while ensuring uninter­rupted service. This unwavering commitment culminated in the introduction of full-time obstet­rics and gynecology services in 2021.

By 2023, the Centre had tran­sitioned into a 24/7 facility, sig­nificantly expanding its inpatient services and launching CT scan imaging.

The London Health Centre Directors, in an exclusive inter­view with The Citizen, Dr Yusuf Kardebhai and his brother, Mr Mohammed Kardebhai say that innovation has been a constant thread in the Centre’s evolution.

They state that the past dec­ade has seen the introduction of specialized services in maternity, pediatrics, surgery, rehabilitation, and diagnostics, supported by a diverse team of experts includ­ing cardiologists, dermatologists, orthopaedic surgeons, neurosur­geons, and psychiatrists.

In 2024, the Centre proud­ly facilitated its first water birth, completed three external lab qual­ity assessments, and embraced sustainability with the installation of solar panels, they elaborated further.

Yet beyond the milestones and medical advancements, what defines the London Health Centre is the trust it has cultivated with- in the community. The Centre has become more than a healthcare facility—it has become part of the lives of the families it serves, the co-directors commented.

“It’s not just about one consulta­tion,” say the founders, “but it is about the bond that grows when we care for someone’s children, grand­parents, and neighbours. That’s when we know we’re making a real impact.”

The London's Health Centre inpatient facility.



These everyday victories—whether it’s managing diabetes, restoring mobility, or helping a footballer return to the pitch—are the true heartbeat of the Centre’s mission. It’s the small, consistent efforts that lead to better quality of life for the thousands under their care.

The community’s support has played a vital role in this journey. From local schools and businesses to embassy staff on the Msasani Peninsula, the Centre’s reach has been enriched by strong commu­nity engagement, the founders added.

They also admit that events at Masaki and Oyster Bay and the unwavering encouragement of the Bohra community in Dar es Salaam have only deepened these ties.

As the London Health Centre looks ahead, its vision for the next decade is bold and purpose-driv­en. Plans are underway to expand advanced surgical procedures—including keyhole surgeries and endoscopic diagnostics—and to strengthen inpatient care and rehabilitation services, they clar­ified.

A new, state-of-the-art facility in Dar es Salaam is also on the hori­zon, with the ambition of extending ser­vices to other major cities across Tanzania.

The London Health Centre’s modern theatre.



Partnerships with international medical professionals and inno­vative care models will help raise the standard of healthcare even further.

At the core of this vision lies a continued commitment to sus­tainability—ensuring eco-friendly practices in infrastructure, energy use, and medical operations, they said.

The directors substantiate that from its inception to its future, the London Health Centre stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through compassion, trust, and an unwavering commit­ment to community. Ten years on, it remains not just a place for heal­ing, but a home for hope.