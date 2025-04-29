A decade of healing: London Health Centre celebrates 10 years of compassionate care
Ten years ago, the London Health Centre was born from a heartfelt vision: to give back to a community deeply cherished by a family from the Diaspora.
Guided by Dr Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin RA and his successor Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS, two brothers—both experienced clinicians trained in the UK’s NHS system, returned to their parents’ homeland with the mission of delivering honest, expert, and compassionate care.
What started as a modest facility offering basic outpatient services has grown into a full-fledged hospital, proudly serving the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In its early days, the Centre offered general practice, laboratory, X⁸-ray, pharmacy, and physiotherapy services. However, the desire to provide holistic, patient-centered care soon propelled its expansion.
By 2016, the team celebrated their first successful delivery. Just two years later, the third floor was transformed to include a dental room, consultation spaces, and a rehabilitation gym—marking a pivotal step toward multi-disciplinary care.
Through the challenges of the global pandemic, the London Health Centre remained resilient, implementing enhanced safety protocols while ensuring uninterrupted service. This unwavering commitment culminated in the introduction of full-time obstetrics and gynecology services in 2021.
By 2023, the Centre had transitioned into a 24/7 facility, significantly expanding its inpatient services and launching CT scan imaging.
The London Health Centre Directors, in an exclusive interview with The Citizen, Dr Yusuf Kardebhai and his brother, Mr Mohammed Kardebhai say that innovation has been a constant thread in the Centre’s evolution.
They state that the past decade has seen the introduction of specialized services in maternity, pediatrics, surgery, rehabilitation, and diagnostics, supported by a diverse team of experts including cardiologists, dermatologists, orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and psychiatrists.
In 2024, the Centre proudly facilitated its first water birth, completed three external lab quality assessments, and embraced sustainability with the installation of solar panels, they elaborated further.
Yet beyond the milestones and medical advancements, what defines the London Health Centre is the trust it has cultivated with- in the community. The Centre has become more than a healthcare facility—it has become part of the lives of the families it serves, the co-directors commented.
“It’s not just about one consultation,” say the founders, “but it is about the bond that grows when we care for someone’s children, grandparents, and neighbours. That’s when we know we’re making a real impact.”
These everyday victories—whether it’s managing diabetes, restoring mobility, or helping a footballer return to the pitch—are the true heartbeat of the Centre’s mission. It’s the small, consistent efforts that lead to better quality of life for the thousands under their care.
The community’s support has played a vital role in this journey. From local schools and businesses to embassy staff on the Msasani Peninsula, the Centre’s reach has been enriched by strong community engagement, the founders added.
They also admit that events at Masaki and Oyster Bay and the unwavering encouragement of the Bohra community in Dar es Salaam have only deepened these ties.
As the London Health Centre looks ahead, its vision for the next decade is bold and purpose-driven. Plans are underway to expand advanced surgical procedures—including keyhole surgeries and endoscopic diagnostics—and to strengthen inpatient care and rehabilitation services, they clarified.
A new, state-of-the-art facility in Dar es Salaam is also on the horizon, with the ambition of extending services to other major cities across Tanzania.
Partnerships with international medical professionals and innovative care models will help raise the standard of healthcare even further.
At the core of this vision lies a continued commitment to sustainability—ensuring eco-friendly practices in infrastructure, energy use, and medical operations, they said.
The directors substantiate that from its inception to its future, the London Health Centre stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through compassion, trust, and an unwavering commitment to community. Ten years on, it remains not just a place for healing, but a home for hope.
“This phrase reflects both our commitment to the well-being of our community and the strength we’ve built together in navigating health challenges with empathy and determination”, they concluded.