A mother became the main investor in her daughter's future

We regularly see stories about the participants of Alabuga Start. Girls from Africa, Asia, and Latin America talk about work, adaptation in Russia, the language barrier, the weather, and also about how they miss their families. Usually, they fly home on vacation themselves. But this time, a participant's mother came to visit her.

Atouma Marie flew to Russia, where the special economic zone Alabuga is located. Her daughter, 21-year-old Essaga, has been working in the programme for a year now. The mother of the Alabuga Start participant spoke about what a parent feels when letting their child go thousands of kilometers into the unknown. And what happens when a mother finally sees how and where her daughter lives.

“Why not?” – how a mother agreed to let her daughter go to Russia

Atouma Marie is an entrepreneur from Cameroon and a person with an open outlook on the world. Russia was not a completely unfamiliar country to her: she had been there before and had seen how young specialists work. When her eldest daughter Essaga got the opportunity to go to Russia through the Alabuga Start programme, she supported her.

I thought, well, why not? This is an opportunity for her to gain experience, become independent, learn the language and build a future for herself, says Atouma Marie.

Of course, like any parent, she was worried. The first long trip, a different country, a new climate and an unfamiliar language caused anxiety. But the desire to give her daughter a chance at a new life and development proved stronger than her fears. Essaga herself admits that the first months in Russia were a time of great changes for her.

At first it was very difficult for me. I didn't know anyone, there was the language barrier, everything was new around me, the girl recalls.

Winter was especially surprising. After hot Cameroon, snow and frost were a real revelation. But gradually, life began to change: Essaga met girls from different countries, found friends, and began to feel more confident.

There are many different cultures here. Thanks to this, I met girls from all over the world. We support each other, we go out together, we chat and we share our experiences, says the participant of the Alabuga Start programme.

It was in Russia that Essaga began actively using different languages – English and Russian. The programme became for her not only professional experience but also a true cultural exchange. Here she met girls from Brazil, Guinea-Bissau, and other countries she previously knew almost nothing about.

My whole room spoke only English and Russian. I had to learn to communicate, and it helped me a lot to grow.

A reunion after a year apart

One of the most touching moments in the conversation with the family is when the mother recalls her daughter's first salary.

I was happy when she sent me the money for the first time. It happened. I was a little broke. So, it allowed me to send her brothers to school for a bit, says Atouma Marie.

In Cameroon, as in many African countries, school fees are a serious challenge for many families. Essaga, working as a cleaner in Russia, was able to cover that expense. Now it was no longer her parents helping her, but her helping them.

The most emotional moment was the reunion of mother and daughter after a long separation.

A lot of joy. When you see your child again after so much time, you feel a sense of relief and happiness, – says Mrs. Atouma. – I was able to see everything with my own eyes. I feel a little more confident now. I know she's fine.

Her mother's visit became a source of new energy and motivation for Essaga.

When I saw mom, I couldn't believe my eyes. I was told that she would only stay one day. Her visit awakened a lot in me: I gained even more confidence in myself and I understood that I was continuing to grow and learn from life, the daughter says in an interview.

A dream and stepping out of the comfort zone

This story is not about politics or loud headlines. It is about a few fairly simple things that we often forget. Family is not just a word; it is your support system, a whole world that can protect you even in the hardest of times.

Today, Essaga steps out of her comfort zone every day for the sake of her family. She is growing as a professional to achieve more and to support her family.

The girl did not know English or Russian, had no idea what snow was, and had never worked for an international company. Today she speaks several languages, is friends with girls from a dozen countries, and sends money home.

I continue to learn to speak the language, because it is very important at work, even outside. I hope to be able to renew my contract so that I can be an administrator, – the girl shares her plans. – Because when I see those who work in the administration, I admire them so much. It's true that it takes a lot of work, but I would also like to do it.

Her mother fully supports her daughter's aspirations. Above all, she wants Essaga to be independent, confident, and happy. And for that, she agreed to let her go thousands of kilometers away, endure separation, her younger daughter's illness, and then – to get on a plane and see everything with her own eyes.

At the end of the conversation, we asked Essaga to address those who are just thinking about applying.