A new era for youth empowerment and skills development in Tanzania’s mining and energy sectors

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the future of Tanzanian youth, International Facilities Services Tanzania (IFS TZ) has partnered with the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) to launch an accredited training program designed specifically for the mining, oil, and gas sectors.

This partnership is set to address critical skill shortages while empowering the country’s youth and women, creating sustainable careers in industries that have long been considered male-dominated.

The initiative comes at a pivotal time for Tanzania, as the government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has placed a strong emphasis on supporting female-led enterprises and youth development.

IFS TZ, a proudly female-owned business with a 51% local majority, is leveraging this support to ensure that its ambitious program not only aligns with national development goals but also meets the demands of industries that are crucial to the country’s economy.

A vision for empowerment

“This is not just about offering internships or vocational training,” said Marie Ragwe, Majority Owner of IFS TZ, during the signing ceremony held at VETA’s offices in Dodoma. “It’s about creating pathways for young Tanzanians—especially women—to step into roles that have historically been inaccessible to them. We want to show that with the right training and opportunities, they can excel in the mining and oil and gas sectors.”

At the heart of this partnership is a commitment to reducing the gap between education and employment. While Tanzania is globally recognized as a premier destination for travel and tourism, sectors such as mining and oil have struggled with a shortage of skilled labour. This has been exacerbated by a lack of formal training programs that prepare young people for the realities of working in these challenging and often remote environments.

“By aligning our training modules with the real-world needs of the industry, we are preparing students not just for jobs, but for long-term careers,” explained Natasha Main, Chief People Officer at IFS Group.

“Our training academy, in collaboration with VETA and the International Hotel School, will ensure that participants receive dual accreditation. This is critical because it not only validates their skills locally but also gives them the recognition they need to compete internationally.”

The program, which will be delivered through a combination of online learning, in-person training sessions, and on-the-job practical experience, seeks to produce graduates who are not just employable but highly sought after. By focusing on hands-on, practical training, the partnership aims to produce a generation of workers who can immediately contribute to Tanzania’s growing mining and oil and gas industries.

“Vocational education is often overlooked, but it’s the backbone of the workforce,” said CPA Anthony Kasore, VETA Director General. “Through this partnership, we are elevating the status of vocational training in Tanzania, making it a viable and respected pathway for young people to enter critical industries.”

A steering committee to guide the future

One of the most innovative aspects of this partnership is the establishment of a sector-specific steering committee. Comprised of representatives from the Mining Commission, the Chamber of Mines, and other industry stakeholders, the committee will ensure that the training programs remain relevant to the evolving needs of the sector. The committee will also play a key role in overseeing the placement of graduates into internships and eventual employment.

“We’re not just throwing training at people and hoping it sticks,” said Eng. Benjamin Mchwampaka, Executive Secretary of the Tanzania Chamber of Mines, who was present at the signing ceremony. “We are creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that can feed into our industry for years to come. The steering committee will help us ensure that we’re addressing real gaps in the workforce, and that our training is aligned with both current and future industry needs.”

The involvement of the Mining Commission is particularly significant, as the industry has seen rapid growth in recent years. However, much of the work is still done by foreign labor due to a lack of local expertise. This program seeks to change that by equipping Tanzanians with the necessary skills and certifications to fill these roles, ensuring that more of the economic benefits stay within the country.

VETA and IFS Group management in a group photo after signing a partnership agreement for training programmes specifically designed for the oil, mining and gas sectors.

Female leadership in a male-dominated sector

The fact that IFS TZ is a female-owned business adds another layer of significance to this initiative. In industries where women are often underrepresented, this program sets out to challenge the status quo. By creating opportunities specifically for women, the partnership is taking active steps to shift the gender balance in sectors that have traditionally been dominated by men.

“President Hassan has made it clear that female-led enterprises are a priority for this administration,” said Marie. “As a female leader in this space, I see it as my responsibility to pave the way for other women to enter these industries. We’re not just training the workforce of the future; we’re empowering the next generation of female leaders in mining and energy.”

This focus on gender equality is not just a matter of representation; it’s also good business. Studies have shown that companies with more gender-diverse leadership tend to perform better financially and are more innovative. By giving women the tools they need to succeed in these industries, IFS TZ and VETA are contributing to a more dynamic and competitive mining and energy sector in Tanzania.

A model for Africa

While this initiative is currently focused on Tanzania, the collaboration between IFS TZ and VETA has the potential to become a model for other African countries. With operations in over 16 African nations, IFS TZ is already a major player on the continent. By rolling out this training program in Tanzania, the company is laying the groundwork for similar initiatives across the region.

“We see this as the first step in a much larger journey,” said Natasha Main. “Once we’ve established this program in Tanzania, we’ll be looking to replicate it in other countries where IFS operates. The skills shortage is not unique to Tanzania; it’s an issue across the continent, and we believe this model can help address it.”

For now, the focus remains on ensuring the success of the partnership in Tanzania. The MOU between IFS TZ and VETA is just the beginning, with plans already underway to scale up the program in the coming years.

“We’re here for the long haul,” said Marie. “This isn’t a short-term solution; it’s a sustainable, long-term commitment to the future of Tanzania’s workforce. We’re excited to see where this journey takes us.”

With the backing of the Mining Commission, the Chamber of Mines, and other key stakeholders, the future looks bright for Tanzania’s youth. As the country continues to position itself as a leader in mining and energy, programs like this one will be crucial in ensuring that the benefits of these industries are felt by all Tanzanians, especially its youth and women.