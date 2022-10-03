Address by Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula at the Online Reception Celebrating the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

(September 29, 2022)

Your Excellency,

Dear friends of Tanzania,

Ladies and gentlemen.





It gives me great pleasure to join you today to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

On behalf of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and on my own behalf, I wish to congratulate you on this milestone achievement.

In the last 73 years, the Chinese peo­ple under the outstanding leadership of the Communist Party of China have achieved the prosperity and economic growth that we have all witnessed and admired.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Ambassador Chen Mingjian inaugurated the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School, together with the secretary generals or high-ranking representatives of the six sister parties of southern Africa, Kibaha, Tanzania, Feb. 23, 2022. Photo/Chinese Embassy



It is impressive that more than 700 million people in China have shaken off poverty, accounting for over 70 percent of worldwide poverty reduction. This, indeed, is the greatest poverty reduction success in human history.

Guided by the five principles of peace­ful coexistence, China has deepened friendship and cooperation with other countries including Tanzania, and has made an important contribution to building a community with a shared future for mankind and advancing the noble cause of peace and development for humanity.

Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends of Tanzania, as we celebrate the 73 years of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, we are also celebrating 58 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

Tanzania and China are all-weather friends, enjoying a comprehensive and cooperative partnership. Tanzania firm­ly adheres to the One-China Principle.

Our two leaders, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Repub­lic of Tanzania and H.E. Xi Jinping, Pres­ident of the People’s Republic of China, reached consensus, namely to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa cooperation (FOCAC) with Tanzania’s development strategies.

In this regard, they agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, in transport, in communications, in tourism and energy, to enrich the content of the Tan­zania-China comprehensive and coop­erative partnership.

In the past year, we have witnessed our engagement in maintaining a posi­tive momentum and reach this strategic height of our bilateral relations by sup­porting each other on issues concerning respective core interests and strength­ened inter-party exchanges.

Ladies and gentlemen, Tanzania is committed to strengthening further our strategy communication and policy syn­ergy, and to fully implement the Nine Programs of the FOCAC. We are ready to work with China to carry over the Tanzania-Zambia railway (Tazara) spir­it, keep it modernized with the trend of the times and make Tazara an important transportation corridor in the region.

Also, Tanzania stands ready to work with China to actively advance the implementation of the Global Develop­ment Initiative and the Global Security Initiative to deepen all-round cooper­ation.

Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends,

As I conclude, I would take this oppor­tunity on the behalf of the government and the people of Tanzania as well as the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, to convey the best wishes to the Commu­nist Party of China (CPC) as you prepare to hold the 20th National Congress of the CPC. We wish the Congress concrete success.

I wish the government and the people of China enjoy the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

I thank you for your kind attention.

Asanteni Sana.