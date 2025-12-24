AFTERWORK BY HEINEKEN THE SEASON WITH STYLE FESTIVE EDITION AT THE REEF CELEBRATES

Afterwork by Heineken - Festive Edition at The Reef Oysterbay delivered a vibrant and memorable close to the workweek, bringing together professionals, creatives, and social circles for an evening filled with celebration, connection, and premium refreshment.

The event successfully captured the festive spirit, marking a special edition of the Afterwork experience as the city eased into the holiday season.

From the moment guests arrived, the experience reflected what Afterwork by Heineken stands for: creating space to slow down after a busy day, enjoy friendly conversations with colleagues, and ease into the weekend with good music and a cold Heineken.

People enjoying Heineken beer after work.

Strong attendance, lively interactions, and widespread social media buzz highlighted the success of the night and reinforced the growing appeal of the Afterwork concept.

As the festive season unfolds, the event served as a timely reminder of the importance of balance; taking time to pause, reconnect, and celebrate shared moments. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, Heineken continues to be part of these moments, whether enjoyed after work with colleagues, at festive gatherings with friends, or at home with family.

The festive period is a time to slow down from work, reflect on the year, and enjoy meaningful time together. A cold Heineken naturally complements these occasions, bringing people together through conversation, laughter, and celebration.

As the year draws to a close, Afterwork by Heineken continues to champion moments of connection; both after work and throughout the festive season.

Season's greetings from Heineken, and cheers to a joyful Christmas and a happy New Year.