Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam recognised as the best private hospital in Tanzania at the 2025 Health Africa Awards

Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam was recognized as the Best Private Hospital in Tanzania at the 2025 Health Africa Awards organized by Health Africa Events held on 15th December 2025.

The event celebrated institutions that have demonstrated sustained commit­ment to improving health services and strengthening health systems across Africa.

The ceremony brought together health sector leaders, policymakers, and institutions whose work has contributed meaningfully to patient care, system resilience, and access to quality services across Africa and reflected on theme “Strengthen­ing Health Systems for Universal Health Coverage through Collabo­ration, Innovation, and Equity.”

This prestigious award echoes The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam’s consistent focus on delivering safe, reliable, and patient-centred care, alongside its broader role in sup­porting health system development in Tanzania.





For over 96 years, Aga Khan Health Service, Tanzania has been working to strengthen nation­al health systems and expand access to safe, high-quality care for com­munities across the country.

Over this period, the hospital and its teams have consistently been recognised nationally and interna­tionally across a range of key areas as industry leaders, including clini­cal quality, leadership and manage­ment, infection prevention, service excellence, innovation, and commu­nity-based health initiatives.

Today, The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, remains the only hospital in Tanzania accredited by the Joint Commission Internation­al (JCI), USA, having received the Gold Seal of Approval for the fourth time in 2025.

The hospital has also received rec­ognition for its work in specialized care delivery including the Inter­national Service Excellence Award by Institute of Customer Manage­ment (CICM) on 28th March 2025, Laboratory Award on Immuno­assay performance by the Randox International Quality Assessment Scheme (RIQAS) on 20th Septem­ber 2025, Anti-Microbial Resistance Champion Award at the 7th Afri­ca Continental WAAW Scientific Conference on 3rd December 2025, Best Presented Financial State­ment award by the National Board of Accountants and Auditors Tan­zania on 4th December 2025 and few International Accreditation for Laboratory Services SADCAS (ISO 15189-2022), and Food Safety FSMS (ISO 22000).

Another significant Internation­al award received by the Aga Khan Hospital was a Bronze Award for Leadership and Management on Transforming Cancer Care in Tan­zania and an honourable mention on its Social and Environment Responsibility on Improving Lives of victims of burns and violence through equitable access to Recon­structive Surgery on 12th November 2025 by the International Hospital Federation (IHF) at the 48th World Hospital Congress held in Geniva Switzerland.

Together, these efforts reflect a holistic approach to healthcare; one that combines international standards with responsiveness to local needs, and clinical excellence with compassion, learning, and collaboration.





