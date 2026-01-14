Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam recognised as the best private hospital in Tanzania at the 2025 Health Africa Awards
Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam was recognized as the Best Private Hospital in Tanzania at the 2025 Health Africa Awards organized by Health Africa Events held on 15th December 2025.
The event celebrated institutions that have demonstrated sustained commitment to improving health services and strengthening health systems across Africa.
The ceremony brought together health sector leaders, policymakers, and institutions whose work has contributed meaningfully to patient care, system resilience, and access to quality services across Africa and reflected on theme “Strengthening Health Systems for Universal Health Coverage through Collaboration, Innovation, and Equity.”
This prestigious award echoes The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam’s consistent focus on delivering safe, reliable, and patient-centred care, alongside its broader role in supporting health system development in Tanzania.
For over 96 years, Aga Khan Health Service, Tanzania has been working to strengthen national health systems and expand access to safe, high-quality care for communities across the country.
Over this period, the hospital and its teams have consistently been recognised nationally and internationally across a range of key areas as industry leaders, including clinical quality, leadership and management, infection prevention, service excellence, innovation, and community-based health initiatives.
Today, The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, remains the only hospital in Tanzania accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), USA, having received the Gold Seal of Approval for the fourth time in 2025.
The hospital has also received recognition for its work in specialized care delivery including the International Service Excellence Award by Institute of Customer Management (CICM) on 28th March 2025, Laboratory Award on Immunoassay performance by the Randox International Quality Assessment Scheme (RIQAS) on 20th September 2025, Anti-Microbial Resistance Champion Award at the 7th Africa Continental WAAW Scientific Conference on 3rd December 2025, Best Presented Financial Statement award by the National Board of Accountants and Auditors Tanzania on 4th December 2025 and few International Accreditation for Laboratory Services SADCAS (ISO 15189-2022), and Food Safety FSMS (ISO 22000).
Another significant International award received by the Aga Khan Hospital was a Bronze Award for Leadership and Management on Transforming Cancer Care in Tanzania and an honourable mention on its Social and Environment Responsibility on Improving Lives of victims of burns and violence through equitable access to Reconstructive Surgery on 12th November 2025 by the International Hospital Federation (IHF) at the 48th World Hospital Congress held in Geniva Switzerland.
Together, these efforts reflect a holistic approach to healthcare; one that combines international standards with responsiveness to local needs, and clinical excellence with compassion, learning, and collaboration.