Air France is set to fly to Zanzibar as from October 2021

The French national carrier Air France, part of the Air France-KLM Group, will in October this year commence flights to Zanzibar, as the airline seeks to further strengthen its presence in East Africa.

Air France will operate two flights a week on Tuesday and Saturday between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Zanzibar starting 18th October, with a loop to Nairobi, pending government approval.

The rising number of tourists’ visiting Zanzibar, not just from Europe but also the rest of the world, signifies the growing interest in the unique experiences the region has to offer.

Air France comes in to offer a superior and memorable flying experience both for first time and regular flyers to East Africa from our hub in Paris. Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Air France has endeavored to maintain its network as much as possible, including in Africa.

This has enabled customers to make necessary journeys and facilitated the transportation of cargo, such as medical supplies. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, a sister company to Air France has been flying to Tanzania since 1969 and recently celebrated 52 years of operations. KLM opened a direct route from Amsterdam to Zanzibar in December 2020. The addition of Air France shines a ray of hope for Africa even as we fight through the pandemic.





Flexibility and high standards of hygiene with Air France

Air France is fully prepared and organised to be able to fly passengers to their destinations in a completely responsible manner. It has set the highest possible standards for hygiene, not just for during flights, but also before and after.

Travelers are advised to ensure they are fully aware of current regulations before they travel by consulting our websites





Air France Flight schedule to Zanzibar

AF 0836:

leaves Paris Charles de Gaulle at 23:35 arrives in Zanzibar at 12:40

AF 0837:

leaves Zanzibar at 20:10 arrives in Zanzibar at 05:45

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aero-nautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 42,000 staff that make up its work-force are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The Group relies on its powerful hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol to offer a vast international network.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme has over 17 million members. Air France and KLM are members of the Sky Team alliance which has a total of 19 member airlines.

Air France places the health and safety of its customers and staff at the heart of its concerns. As part of its Air France Protect health and safety commitment, the company has introduced the strictest health and hygiene measures since the outbreak of the health crisis, to ensure everyone a safe trip, with the strictest health requirements at every stage of the trip, fully modifiable and refundable tickets and insurance cover linked to the pandemic.