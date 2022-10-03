Alternative Development Model for African Countries From China’s 73 Years of Experience
What you need to know:
- Over the past 73 years, China has become the world’s largest economy (on a purchasing power parity basis), manufacturer, merchandise trader, and holder of foreign exchange reserves.
Anniversary of the founding of the Nation. We - Tanzanian people, as always, won’t be absent at this vital moment to extend our warmest congratulations to our all-weather friend - the People’s Republic of China.
Over the past 73 years, China has become the world’s largest economy (on a purchasing power parity basis), manufacturer, merchandise trader, and holder of foreign exchange reserves. China raised an estimated 800 million people out of poverty within the same period.
Having seen the perils of repeated hunger calamities, China with barely 9% of the world’s arable land, has successfully managed to feed its 1.4 billion people.
These achievements have stunned the world and inspired other developing countries to pursue alternative development models that deliver results to the people.
Along with China’s growth in the past 73 years, African countries have developed a multi-dimensional, pragmatic, and mutually beneficial partnership with China.
Tanzania has been among those most reliable and sincere partners ever since our two founding fathers made a move to establish diplomatic ties 58 years ago.
In the eyes of our father’s generation, China – Tanzania relationship was embedded in TAZARA, in frequent high-level leaders‘ mutual visits, and the critical role played by Tanzania and other countries to restore the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations.
Our close ties have expanded from government-to-government cooperation to today’s people-to-people connection. The people of China and Tanzania have been inextricably intertwined with the in-depth exchanges in trade, investment, tourism, and education.
As one of the Pilot African countries to implement Belt and Road Initiative, we can see the new drive and energy from China have been injected into China-Tanzania exchanges in economic areas.
Recently, we have witnessed more non-resource products of Tanzania, especially the agricultural products accessing the Chinese market, which bring tangible and visible benefits to the ordinary people.
China and Tanzania have supported each other to safeguard international fairness and justice; build more resilient and sustainable development, and enhance regional peace and stability.
The increasingly complex global terrain, emerging new threats, and security demand China and Tanzania to cooperate even closer than before. We must have a consensus on addressing those challenges because our fate and survival are intertwined.
We know that just around ten days from now, in the most beautiful season of Beijing, the 20th CPC National Congress will be convened in Beijing.
All eyes and ears will focus on Beijing. We all have grand expectations for congress. It is so because China is too big to be ignored and equally too big to fail.
The stability and prosperity of China are essential for the world. Therefore, we wish and expect CPC to make the right decisions and choices. In the end, I hope our friendship will last forever.