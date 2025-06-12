Art of giving: Doweicare supports Tanzanian families with diapers worth Sh 65 million

In a powerful display of corporate citizenship and compas­sion, Doweicare Technology Compa­ny Limited has once again demon­strated that business success and social responsibility can go hand in hand.

On June 9, 2025, the compa­ny donated Sh 65 million worth of Softcare newborn diapers to Dodo­ma Region Referral Hospital, reaf­firming its enduring commitment to the health and dignity of Tanzanian families. The support also extends to the other Dodoma Region’s munic­ipalities.

The donation ceremony brought together key national leaders, includ­ing the Minister for Health, Dr Jeni­sta Mhagama and Dodoma Regional Commissioner Honourable Rose­mary Staki Senyamule, alongside hospital executives, community stakeholders, media representatives, and Doweicare staff.

The gathering is more than sym­bolic it is a collective celebration of purpose-driven business in action.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Health, Dr Jenista Mhagama said the donation is part of the stakehold­ers’ commitment to adhere to the procedures set by the government.

“Doweicare Technology Limited has shown compassion, patriotism, and social responsibility,” said Dr Jenista.

She said the company has donat­ed a total of 110,000 packages each containing two diapers to support all mothers giving birth in hospitals within the Dodoma Region.

These diapers are for newborns, and the estimated impact of this donation is to benefit all mothers who will be delivering.

“I call upon other companies to emulate this example of giving back to the community with love, espe­cially to groups in great need such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

The government, through the Ministry of Health, will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders both locally and internationally to ensure that quality healthcare ser­vices are strengthened and accessible to every Tanzanian,” said Dr Jenista.

On her part, the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyam­ule said that the Dodoma Region continues to offer support as needed to ensure Maternal and Child Health Services are improved.

“I sincerely thank the Director of Doweicare Technology and his team for remembering the people of Dodo­ma Region; I also promise that these newborn baby diapers will reach all intended beneficiaries as planned,” said Rosemary.

With thousands of newborn dia­pers handed over to the hospital, the donation aims to ease the bur­den on both families and healthcare providers especially during the first, most vulnerable days of a child’s life.

Founded with a clear vision to make essential hygiene products more accessible and affordable for Tanzanians, Doweicare stands today as the first local producer of Softcare baby diapers and sanitary pads in the country.

From its factory in Lulanzi, Kiba­ha, the company has not only scaled manufacturing but has also built an impactful legacy.

To date, Doweicare has created over 3,000 jobs including 1,000 direct and 2,000 indirect employment opportunities supporting house­holds and injecting vitality into the local economy.

Health Minister Jenista Mhagama, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule (left) and Sunda Group Tanzania Managing Director Branch Andy Liu (right) carry a sample diaper package supplied by Doweicare to Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.



In recognition of its financial transparency and ethical business practices, the company was named the top taxpayer in the Coast Region for the 2024 fiscal year, a milestone that underscores its role as both a commercial leader and a national partner.

Mr Andy Liu, the Managing Director of SUNDA GROUP Tanza­nia Branch attributes this success, in part, to Tanzania’s business friend­ly environment, praising the gov­ernment under Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan for enabling a climate where local manufacturers can flourish.

“We extend our sincere con­gratulations to the Government of Tanzania, under the visionary lead­ership of Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for providing a favourable environment for inves­tors,” says Mr Liu.

He says at SUNDA Group, they believe in the transformative power of partnership and local investment.

Doweicare embodies this commit­ment. We are not just importers; we are manufacturers rooted in Tanza­nia.

“Our core mission is to produce high-quality, essential fast-moving consumer goods right here on Tan­zania soil specifically, vital hygiene products including baby diapers, sanitary pads, and baby wipes, all of which are bearing the famous brand of SOFTCARE.”

By establishing local manufac­turing, the company looks to create sustainable jobs, foster economic development, and crucially, ensure that essential hygiene products are accessible and affordable for Tanza­nia and other African families.

This significant investment has not only boosted local production but has also created 1,000 direct jobs and over 2,000 indirect employment opportunities, contributing mean­ingfully to the country’s economic growth and community develop­ment.

“Today’s event resonates deeply with our purpose. We are gathered to contribute directly to the healthy, dignity, and comfort of our commu­nities.

“We are proud to announce our lat­est initiative, a donation of 1600ctn of Softcare newborn diapers worth Sh 65 million to Dodoma Region.

“We are committed to continuing our investments in local manufac­turing, creating opportunities, and supporting initiatives that uplift the communities we serve.

Let us continue to work togeth­er government, private sector, and communities – to build a health­ier, stronger, and more prosperous future for all,” the Boss said.

Adding a personal and emotional dimension to the event was Zarina Hassan Tlale, popularly known as Zari, who serves as Softcare’s brand ambassador. In her remarks, she spoke not just as a public figure, but as a mother and advocate.

“With this donation, we are not just giving out diapers we are giving love, dignity, and hope,” she said.

Serving with impact