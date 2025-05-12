Baridi Baridi’s Guest Mode: The first world innovation of its kind from Tanzanian software engineers

In the fast-paced world of modern business, efficiency, innovation, and cus­tomer satisfaction are the keys to staying competitive.

Amid a global tech revolution, Tan­zania has proven that cutting-edge software solutions don’t always have to come from Silicon Valley or other well-established tech hubs.

The introduction of Baridi Baridi’s Guest Mode, a groundbreaking AC’s operational system tailored to simpli­fy the management of many AC units specifically for corporate customers, stands as a pioneering example of local innovation.

Developed by Tanzanian software engineers, this system not only meets the needs of the local market but also provides a scalable solution for busi­nesses.

At its core, Baridi Baridi’s Guest Mode is an advanced software solution designed for corporate environments, with a particular focus on companies that have a high number of Air Condi­tioner. It is a fully integrated AC Oper­ation System, optimized for handling AC’s.

Guest Mode: The first world inno­vation of its kind

Baridi Baridi’s Software Manager Shedrack Ikwabe says that as a company offering AC subscription services, they initially used a mobile App to enable customers to operate their AC, but this approach came with several challenges.

Due to those challenges, they received feedback from their clients—especially corporate clients who own many ACs— so they decided to sit down and develop this new system that simplifies AC usage without the need to sign up or log into an app.

“Previously, the owner had to down­load the app and register before operat­ing their ACs, which posed a challenge for our corporate clients such as compa­nies, hotels, and hospitals that use a large number of AC’s,” says Ikwabe.

He explains that under the existing system, the owner had to ensure that anyone arriving at their business and wanting to use the AC had to download the app and register before they could use it, which also created challenges.

“With the Guest Mode system, now the AC owners can use links to operate any of Baridi Baridi ACs installed at their site. They can also share a link with a client or any AC users, enabling them to operate the AC when they are in the relevant area,” says Ikwabe.

He adds that the Guest Mode works over a Local Area Network (LAN), mean­ing that as long as the client is within the LAN coverage area, they can operate the AC via the shared link without need of internet on their smartphones.

They can also operate the AC by scan­ning QR codes posted on specific are­as—for example, in rooms (for hotels, AirBnB and apartments), wards (for hospitals), or offices (for companies and big buildings).

By providing multi-layered access control, the system ensures that only authorized individuals gain AC’s access to restricted areas. This increases work­place security and minimizes the risk of unauthorized access.

Baridi Baridi’s Guest Mode is designed to grow with your business. Whether a small office or a sprawling multinational corporation, the system adapts to han­dle increased visitor numbers, multiple office locations, and evolving business needs.

As a product developed by local Tan­zanian software developers, Baridi Bari­di’s Guest Mode showcases the potential of homegrown technology solutions. The success of this system in Tanzania provides a model for other emerging markets and supports the growth of the tech industry.

Guest Mode is not only a game-chang­ing innovation for Tanzanian business­es but also a prime example of the world-class software solutions emerging from Tanzania.

By providing a comprehen­sive, secure, and customiz­able solution for corporate, the system has simplified how Baridi Baridi corporate cus­tomers man­age their AC’s operations.

With its advanced features, scalability, and cost-efficiency, Baridi Baridi’s Guest Mode is set to become a key player in AC operations, showing that local tech tal­ent can deliver solutions that rival those developed by multinational companies.

Baridi Baridi: A game changer in AC industry through AC subscrip­tion services

Baridi Baridi is a Japanese company offering service in Tanzania. It is the first company in Tanzania and all over the world, which provide air condition­ers subscription service for companies, offices, shops, and other commercial sites. “Baridi Baridi’s subscription business is a game changer,” says Amos Fute, the Baridi Baridi Marketing Man­ager.

He says in 2020, Bari­di Baridi Inc, was estab­lished in Kobe Japan, funded by Japanese top AC brand, Daikin indus­tries, Ltd and WASSHA INC. September 2020, Baridi Baridi Tanzania Ltd was established in Dar es Salaam, in order to offer subscription service of AC, which is afforda­ble and sustainable to customers. This new service of AC sub­scription is offered for the first time in Tanzania, even globally.

Through a subscription service avail­able in daily, weekly, and monthly pack­ages, the customer will be able to receive installation, FREE repair and mainte­nance services (Baridi care) for their AC at any time. In addition to the subscrip­tion, Baridi Baridi also sells AC through installment or full payment at once.

The products and services provided by Baridi Baridi have a huge impact on reducing global warming that is why they are representing the world’s num­ber one AC Company (Daikin Indus­tries) renowned for its air conditioners that use environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant.

“We provide unique service to peo­ple looking for fully satisfactory AC experience in Dar es Salaam because we understand the common challeng­es AC users face which are; high elec­tricity bill from inefficient non-inverter AC, frequent malfunction due to poor installation quality, number of sudden malfunction, AC fundi not being able to repair the AC at once etc,” says Mr Fute

Baridi Baridi provides a unique AC subscription service featuring Daikin’s R32 Inverter AC units. The subscrip­tion includes a worry-free packages with a lifetime warranty (Baridi care) and expert support from well trained technicians throughout the entire sub­scription period.

“Baridi Baridi’s AC can reduce an elec­tricity bill by an average of 60% com­pared to the local popular products in Tanzania. Rather than buying a cheap AC and pay for high electricity bills and maintenance cost, the customer’s finan­cial burden can be reduced by using an AC subscription service with R32 ener­gy efficiency AC from Baridi Baridi,” Mr Fute explained further.

Why choose Baridi Baridi?

According to Mr Fute, the reasons for choosing services and products from Baridi Baridi are; budget friendly, you can save up to 70% on initial cost of AC compared to purchasing other brands.

By using Baridi Baridi Daikin R32 Inverter AC, you can save up to Sh2.5 million over five years. These R32 ener­gy-efficient AC units consume only 0.4 kW per 2 hours, compared to 2.4 kW per 2 hours from other brands—reduc­ing your electricity (LUKU) costs from Sh3.8 million to just Sh1.3 million.