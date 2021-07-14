Bouygues Bâtiment International a world leader in the development of public infrastructure under project financing

Bouygues Bâtiment International (BBI), the international building entity of the Bouygues Construction Group € 12 billion in sales, 58 000 employees a world leader in the development of public infrastructure under project financing, has kept a special attachment to Tanzania since it delivered the emblematic Terminal 2 at Dar es salaam airport.

While currently undertaking a high voltage electrical interconnection through its Bouygues Energy & Services entity, the Group has remained committed to supporting the development of this vast country, gateway of several inland countries to the maritime routes. Through BBI, the Group offers its vast experience of delivering infrastructure projects through a joint public and private partnership approach, with over a hundred projects successfully undertaken in 13 countries under a design, build, finance mode, whether for airport/cruise terminals, hospitals, government and social buildings, universities, including student housing, but also stadium as well as data centers and PV/H2 green energy production.





BBI develops certified sustainable designs to minimize operating costs and carbon footprint, while securing the risk of deliverability. Leveraging on the dependability of the Group, BBI has a long experience in structuring highly competitive project financing solutions, including International Financing Institutions and development banks. Its achievements have been acknowledged through a number of international infrastructure and sustainability awards across all continents. BBI is looking forward to writing a new page of com-mon successes with the United Republic.