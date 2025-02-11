Breaking barriers in STEM: The inspiring journey of four women leading brewing innovation

In 2021, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), launched a bold initiative—the STEM Apprenticeship Program—to empower young women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The program aimed to bridge the gender gap in technical roles, providing hands-on training and career pathways in supply chain and brewing operations.

Three years later, the program’s impact is undeniable: 19 young women secured full-time employment, and today, four of them have risen to leadership positions, overseeing cutting-edge brewing and packaging operations.

This is the story of Agatha Mbise, Grace Mpinga, Ester Nkwabi, and Glory Hungu—four trailblazing women who are shaping brewing and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in STEM.

A journey from apprentices to leaders

Each of these remarkable women started their journey as STEM apprentices, eager to break into the male-dominated field of brewing and packaging. Their passion, resilience, and commitment to learn paved the way for their rapid growth within the company.

Agatha Mbise joined SBL in 2022 as a STEM Apprentice. After completing the program, she became a Brewing Technical Operator before earning a promotion to Packaging Team Leader in 2024. Reflecting on her journey, she shares, “It has been a tireless journey of patience, hard work, and resilience. I am committed to continuous improvement and excellence in manufacturing.” She credits teamwork, problem-solving, and time management as key factors in her success.

Grace Mpinga- Shift Brewer, SBL Moshi

Grace Mpinga, now a Shift Brewer at the Moshi site, started as an apprentice in 2022, gaining hands-on experience in brewing operations. Within a year of transitioning to a Brewing Operator role, her expertise and dedication led to her promotion to a Shift Brewer. She describes the thrill of the job, “The excitement of turning raw materials into a finished product is incredibly rewarding. I take pride in maintaining the high standards of quality that SBL is known for.”

Ester Nkwambi- Packaging Team Leader, SBL Moshi

Ester Nkwabi, a Packaging Team Leader at Moshi, was part of the inaugural 2021 STEM cohort. She climbed the ranks from an Autonomous Maintenance Operator to a leader role, overseeing production while ensuring safety, quality, and efficiency. “Being a leader means acting decisively, prioritizing what matters most, and helping my team grow. My managers and mentors played a big role in my journey,” she says.

Glory Hungu- Shift Brewer, SBL Mwanza

For Glory Hungu, now a Shift Brewer in Mwanza, the STEM program was a stepping stone to realizing her dream. Starting as a Brewing Process Operator, her technical knowledge and problem-solving abilities set her apart. “The program helped me discover strengths I never knew I had. Today, I confidently lead brewing operations, ensuring efficiency and innovation,” she shares.

The transformative power of diversity in STEM

These success stories are more than just individual achievements; they are a testament to the power of diversity in STEM. Women bring fresh perspectives, innovative problem-solving approaches, and a unique leadership style that strengthens scientific and industrial advancements.

SBL’s commitment to gender balance in supply chain roles has already yielded significant progress. The program has helped increase the gender ratio in supply chain roles from 12% in 2020 to 31% in 2025, with continued efforts to expand opportunities for women in STEM careers.

For Agatha, Grace, Ester, and Glory, working for an organization that invests in their growth has been a game-changer. “SBL has given me the opportunity to expand my skills, explore new challenges, and grow into leadership roles,” says Grace. The company’s structured learning programs, leadership mentorship, and focus on continuous improvement have empowered them to thrive in their careers.

Inspiring the next generation

Their journeys send a powerful message to young women considering STEM careers: opportunities exist, and the path is possible. Through bold initiatives like the STEM Apprenticeship Program, Serengeti Breweries Limited is not only changing the trajectory of individual careers but also setting a new standard for inclusion and diversity in the industry.

As the world marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we celebrate these trailblazers who are redefining possibilities and leading by example. Their success is a beacon for the next generation, proving that with the right support, mentorship, and determination, women can break barriers and excel in STEM fields.