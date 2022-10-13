Building a nature positive community: A priority as we bend the nature loss curve
The Living Planet Report (LPR) is the world’s leading, science-based analysis on the health of our planet and the impact of human activity.
Originally published annually from 1998 to 2000, the LPR has been published by WWF every two years since then. It is based on the Living Planet Index (LPI) and ecological footprint calculations that measure and assess the state of nature and the drivers of biodiversity loss.
The LPR also presents solutions and recommendations, and inspires actions to tackle the complex challenges posed in the report. It aims to support governments, communities, businesses and organisations to make informed decisions on valuing, sustainably using and protecting nature and the planet’s resources.
In its most comprehensive finding to date, this edition shows an average 69% decline in the relative abundance of monitored wildlife populations around the world between 1970 and 2018. Freshwater species populations have seen the greatest overall global decline at 83%.
Today, as we launch the 14th edition of the LPR, we face the double, interlinked emergencies of human-induced climate change and the loss of biodiversity, threatening the well-being of current and future generations. As our future is critically dependent on biodiversity and a stable climate, it is essential that we understand how nature’s decline and climate change are connected.
Code red for the planet (and humanity)
The message is clear and the lights are flashing red. Our most comprehensive report ever on the state of global vertebrate wildlife populations presents terrifying figures: a shocking two-thirds decline in the global Living Planet Index less than 50 years.
And this comes at a time when we are finally beginning to understand the deepening impacts of the interlinked climate and nature crises, and the fundamental role biodiversity plays in maintaining the health, productivity and stability of the many natural systems we and all life on Earth depend on.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other zoonotic diseases that humanity is facing right now have given many of us a new awareness of our vulnerability. This is beginning to challenge the unthinking assumption that we can continue to dominate the natural world irresponsibly, taking nature for granted, exploiting its resources wastefully and unsustainably, and distributing them unevenly without facing any consequences.
Today, we know that there are consequences. Some of them are already here: the loss of lives and economic assets from extreme weather; aggravated poverty and food insecurity from droughts and floods; social unrest and increased migration flows; and zoonotic diseases that bring the whole world to its knees.
Nature loss is now rarely perceived as a purely moral or ecological issue, with a broadened sense of its vital importance to our economy, social stability, individual well-being and health, and as a matter of justice.
The most vulnerable populations are already the most affected by environmental damage, and we are leaving a terrible legacy to our children and future generations to come. We need a global plan for nature, as we have for climate.
A global goal for nature: nature positive
We know what’s happening, we know the risks and we know the solutions. What we urgently need now is a plan that unites the world in dealing with this existential challenge. A plan that is agreed globally and implemented locally.
A plan that clearly sets a measurable and time-bound global goal for nature as the 2016 Paris accord, with the net-zero emissions goal by 2050, did for climate. But what can be the ‘net-zero emissions’ equivalent for biodiversity?
Achieving net-zero loss for nature is certainly not enough; we need a nature- or net-positive goal to restore nature and not simply halt its loss. Firstly, because we have lost and continue to lose so much nature at such a speed that we need this higher ambition.
And, secondly, because nature has shown us that it can bounce back – and quickly if given a chance. We have many local examples of nature and wildlife comebacks; forests, black rhinos, the African elephants, marine species, just to mention a few.
We need nature positive by 2030 – which, in simple terms, means more nature by the end of this decade than at its start.
More natural forests, more fish in the ocean and river systems, more pollinators in our farmlands, more biodiversity worldwide. A nature-positive future will bring countless benefits to human and economic well-being, including to our climate, food and water security.
Together, the complementary goals of net-zero emissions by 2050 and net-positive biodiversity by 2030 represent the compass to guide us towards a safe future for humanity, to shift to a sustainable development model, to support the delivery of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
Unmissable opportunity
WWF’s Director General Marco Lambertini concludes;
“For me, for WWF, and for many other organizations and a growing number of country and business leaders agreeing on a nature-positive global goal is crucial and urgent.”
“World leaders have an unmissable opportunity in December 2022 to embrace a nature-positive mission at the long-awaited 15th conference of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, under the presidency of China.”
“This is key to ensuring the right level of ambition and measurability in the goals and targets of the agreement. It is key to mobilizing and aligning governments, communities, businesses, financial institutions and even consumers towards contributing to the same shared global goal, inspiring a whole-of-society approach. And it is key to injecting the same high degree of accountability that we are beginning to witness around climate action.”
“Our society is at the most important fork in its history, and is facing its deepest systems change challenge around what is perhaps the most existential of all our relationships: the one with nature.”
“And all this at a time when we are beginning to understand that we depend on nature much more than nature depends on us. The COP15 biodiversity conference can be the moment when the world comes together on nature”.
We hope this inspires you to be part of that change. Read more at www.panda. Org