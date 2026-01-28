China Dasheng Bank embraces digital transformation in a new era

China Dasheng Bank has embarked on the most significant transformation in its history, launching a full-scale digital revolution aimed at redefining customer experience and strengthening its role in regional and international banking.

The milestone initiative was officially unveiled on Friday, January 23, 2026, through the signing of two strategic contracts with key technology partners.

The Bank entered agreements with Wecodee, appointed as the system implementation contractor, and Warioba Venture, engaged as the project consultant.

The contracts mark the transition of China Dasheng Bank’s core banking system from its current platform supplied by Sunline Holding (HK) Limited to a more advanced and globally competitive solution.





China Dasheng Chief Executive Officer Mr Xu Yueliang (seated right) and Wecodee Chief Executive Officer Mr Karthik Manoharan (seated left) sign system implementation contract documents for the bank’s digital transformation on Friday, January 23, 2026 in Dar es Salaam. Witnessing are The Head of ICT at China Dasheng Bank Mr Ramadhan Mbaga (standing left) and Head of Legal and Company Secretary Mr Ezra Nicholous (standing right).







Following an extensive evaluation process, the Bank selected Oracle FLEXCUBE Release 14.8, the latest version launched in June 2025. This state-of-the-art core banking system is designed to support advanced digital banking capabilities, high transaction volumes, and seamless integration across multiple service channels.

The implementation will significantly enhance operational efficiency, security, scalability, and compliance with international banking standards.

The FLEXCUBE 14.8 platform aligns with the Bank’s ambition to serve as a key bridge in China–Tanzania economic cooperation by providing swift, reliable, and convenient international banking services.





China Dasheng Chief Executive Officer Mr Xu Yueliang (seated right) and Warioba Venture Chief Executive Officer Mr Martin Warioba (seated left) sign project management consultancy contract documents for the bank’s digital transformation journey on Friday, January 23, 2026 in Dar es Salaam. Witnessing are The Head of ICT at China Dasheng Bank Mr Ramadhan Mbaga (standing left) and Head of Legal and Company Secretary Mr Ezra Nicholous (standing right).







Upon completion, China Dasheng Bank will become the only bank in Tanzania operating the latest version of FLEXCUBE and among a select few institutions worldwide to deploy the system.

The new core banking system is expected to guarantee uninterrupted services, enable the launch of innovative customer-centric products, expand the Bank’s customer base and market share, strengthen digital payment capabilities, and establish a robust foundation for future growth.

Now in its eighth year of operations, China Dasheng Bank is entering a new growth phase under a five-year strategic plan covering 2026–2030. Digital transformation and enhanced customer experience form the core pillars of this strategy, reinforcing the Bank’s long-term commitment to innovation, efficiency, and service excellence.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, China Dasheng Bank Chief Executive Officer Mr Xu Yueliang expressed gratitude to the partners, describing the collaboration as crucial to the project’s success.

“China has been a long-standing partner in foreign direct investment in Tanzania for over a decade. As the only Chinese commercial bank based in Tanzania, we have not fully capitalized on this unique advantage,” Mr Yueliang said.

He noted that the transition to an advanced core banking system marks the beginning of the Bank’s digitalization journey, adding that regulatory approvals have been granted by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Wecodee Chief Executive Officer Mr Karthik Manoharan said the partnership reflects a shared ambition to build a stronger, more agile banking institution. “If you don’t have the right supporting systems, growth ambitions remain unattainable. A strong core banking system allows all other processes to thrive,” he said, assuring continued collaboration and improved operational uptime.

On the consultancy side, Warioba Venture CEO Mr Martin Warioba emphasized the firm’s role in quality assurance and timely delivery.