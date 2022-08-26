CRDB Bank Marathon; An unmatched art of giving

A third edition of the CRDB Bank Marathon held at The Greens grounds, Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam culminated over the weekend, on August 14, 2022 in style.

The Marathon which is slated for every year is an integral part of the Bank’s strategic art of giving to the surrounding communities and, so the lender rubs shoulders with simi­lar size entities across the world.

Distinguished from the previous two editions, this year’s Marathon has involved more than 6,200 run­ners who, among others, raced from 5km, 10km, 21km, 42km and 65km bicycle race.

The presence of the Vice Presi­dent of the United Republic of Tan­zania, Dr Philip Isdor Mpango as the official guest in line with the for­mer President, Dr Jakaya Kikwete, an honorary ambassador of CRDB Bank Marathon, among other peo­ple, magnified the event in no small measure.

Speaking after handing over the fund raised from the Marathon to JKCI and CCBRT institutions, the Vice President, Dr. Mpango said that CRDB Bank has been at the fore­front of providing financial services and social aid.

“I am also pleased with the deci­sion of the CRDB Bank to use this year’s marathon to raise money for the high-risk pregnant mothers so that they can receive proper care at the CCBRT Hospital,” explains Dr Mpango.

He says that apart from creating opportunities for employment, busi­ness and entrepreneurship, through this charity race, CRDB Bank has been able to provide approximately Sh1 billion to help low-income citi­zens afford treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

This marathon gives the Govern­ment the opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders, institutions and the private sector in finding solu­tions to various challenges regarding access to community services in this country, he adds.

The CRDB Bank Group CEO and Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela thanked all the people who turned out to join them in making the marathon a success this year.

Nsekela further unveils that the first edition launched in 2020 was very successful as it helped the lender get global recognition by the Association of International Mar­athons and Distance races (AIMS) and World Athletics. “This has not only been a prestige for our bank, but also our nation.”

In addition, he says that as a lead­ing bank in the country, CRDB Bank realizes that it has the responsibility to fully participate in supporting the Government’s efforts in solving the various challenges facing our soci­ety.

“For the past two editions, we have been focusing more on putting smiles on our children’s faces who long to be on the mend from heart problems, but this year, we said that there is no child without a mother.

This year, we have decided to sup­port the efforts of the CCBRT Hos­pital in facilitating the treatment of women with high-risk pregnancies.

The Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relation, Tully Esther Mwambapa.

In addition, the funds raised in this marathon will also avail the implementation of the environmen­tal campaign ‘Pendezesha Tanzania’.

Also, the fund will be allocated to support boat races as one of the key efforts to promote culture and attract tourism,” explains Nsekela.

Apart from that, Nsekela reveals that for the third edition of the Mar­athon, the goal was to collect money and cover for more than 100 chil­dren’s heart surgery services at the JKCI at a cost of Sh250 million and that has been successfully done.

The second goal was to finance 100 pregnant women with high-risk pregnancies to get appropriate ser­vices at a cost of Sh220 million and that has also been successfully done.

He establishes that, in general, the bank has put in place a Corpo­rate Social Investment Policy that directs 1 percent of the bank’s profit every year to contribute to the devel­opment and well-being of society, especially in the health, education, environment, and women and youth empowerment.

In addition to helping the commu­nity, the international Marathon is a platform for athletes in the country to showcase their talents and gain global attention as they are watched in every corner of the world.

He says that the prizes awarded at the Marathon show how the bank has stood firm in promoting sports, especially athletics in the country.

If that is not enough, he reveals that it is an opportunity for the community to do physical exer­cise to help their bodies become fit, especially during this time when Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) gather pace.

“I laud all who facilitated putting smiles on the faces of the children with heart disease at JKCI and mothers with high-risk pregnancies at CCBRT. Finally, I would like to congratulate all the participants who managed to come out on top in this life-changing Marathon. I leave you with a special greeting for this Marathon that states ‘CRDB Bank Marathon... Kasi Isambazayo Taba­samu,” says Nsekela.

Speaking on behalf of CRDB Bank Marathon’s partner institutions, the Director General of Sanlam, Julius Magabe said they are proud of the race which has shown great suc­cess in helping the needy in socie­ty. Magabe promised to continue to cooperate with CRDB Bank through the race considering the wider inter­ests of the community.

Commenting on this year’s mar­athon Joseph Munywoki, winner of the 42 kilometer race on the men’s category said: “I’ve run a couple of marathons or so half’s and usual­ly found them to be relatively soli­tary experiences, but I loved being able to give and receive a little smile and wave to other people running in their Kasi Isambazayo Tabasamu shirts.”

“CRDB Bank Marathon is an inspiring event to be involved in, I dedicate this win to all the children in need of heart surgeries, may God protect and heal them,” spoke with a broad smile Agnes Ngolo, the win­ner of the women 21 km race.

In the races, 60 participants who performed well received prizes totaling Sh100 million. The prizes make the marathon the highest-pay­ing race in the country, with winners of the 42km race taking home Sh10 million and the 21km race taking home Sh5 million.