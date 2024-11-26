CRDB Bank marks four years of outstanding Bancassurance services in the country
What you need to know:
- Following legal changes in 2019, the bank transitioned from providing brokerage services to establishing a dedicated Bancassurance desk. This change aimed to expand access to insurance services for all Tanzanians with convenience and reliability.
Dar es Salaam. This year, CRDB Bank celebrates four years of providing Bancassurance services since receiving a license from the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) in 2021.
CRDB is among the first few banks to obtain approval to provide Bancassurance services. However, the bank has a history of offering these services as an insurance broker for over 10 years.
Following legal changes in 2019, the bank transitioned from providing brokerage services to establishing a dedicated Bancassurance desk. This change aimed to expand access to insurance services for all Tanzanians with convenience and reliability.
CRDB Bank prides itself as the financial entity that partners with eleven insurers, ten insurers from Tanzania Mainland and one partner from Zanzibar which is ZIC Takaful, a Sharia-compliant underwiter.
This aligns with the value CRDB Bank aims to leave in every product it brings to the market—offering premium value to customers across different life circumstances and beliefs.
Speaking to this publication, the Head of Bancassurance Services at the bank, Ms. Linda Kamuzora, stated that the bank is proud to work with partner companies to deliver innovative Bancassurance services that meet current insurance needs, including health insurance and group policies.
“We offer life insurance benefits, from individual, family to social group packages, disaster coverage for both large and small businesses, cargo insurance, property insurance, vehicle insurance, private property insurance, commercial building insurance, and corporate and institutional policies.”
She added, “Additionally, in conjuction with the CRDB Insurance Company, we provide agricultural insurance such as the ‘Kijani Bima’ policy, which compensates for crop losses due to disasters like excessive rain, diseases, or pests. We are also enhancing livestock insurance through nose-print recognition technology, a revolutionary step announced during the Nanenane agricultural celebrations.”
Growth in Bancassurance Services by CRDB Bank
Ms. Kamuzora highlighted that the bank has experienced a 15% growth in the bancassurance sector, contributing significantly to the bank’s overall income.
According to Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Insurance Performance Report 2023, CRDB Bank, through its Bancassurance services, leads the general insurance market with TZS 45.03 billion, accounting for 31.52% of total Gross Premium Written (GPW). It also ranks second in the life insurance market with contributions of TZS 60.75 billion, representing 31.79% of total GPW.
Ms. Kamuzora further explained that being in the insurance market for an extended period has strengthened their leadership position. Customers benefit from access to insurance services across 250 branches and other channels, such as the Sim Banking platform.
She emphasized that for three consecutive years, the bank has maintained its competitive position in both life and general bancassurance services.
Benefits of Bancassurance Services by CRDB Bank
Ms. Kamuzora outlined several benefits of CRDB’s bancassurance services, including easy access through CRDB agents nationwide, the award-winning Sim Banking platform, and its 250 branches. Customers can purchase insurance anywhere and at any time.
Another benefit is the Insurance Premium Financing Loan, where customers can borrow to pay their full annual insurance premiums and repay in instalments between 4-10 months.
She noted that this approach helps alleviate the burden of high upfront insurance costs, unlike many providers requiring full or partial payment within six months.
Digital Insurance and Innovation
CRDB is committed to digitizing its services, including selling insurance products through its SimBanking platform.
“We have integrated our systems with TIRA and TRA, allowing customers to purchase insurance, such as car insurance, directly through SimBanking. Transactions are instantly reflected in the national insurance verification system.”
CRDB is also working to develop new insurance solutions tailored to specific customer needs, focusing on affordable micro-insurance products for low-income groups.