Cultivating women’s passion for politics: A voice from Ireland - Frances Fitzgerald’s wisdom

Dar es Salaam. Frances Fitzger­ald, a very successful woman in Irish politics, becomes a critical reference for the next women leaders in Tan­zania.

At the invitation of the Embassy of Ireland, Mrs Fitzgerald participat­ed in a high-level event on Women’s Political Participation and Leader­ship.

She is the success metric all women leaders should measure themselves up against.

Growing up as a shy girl, she never pictured herself becoming a political figure one day.

“I was very shy as a young woman. So my confidence took quite a long time to perfect,” the former Irish Dep­uty Prime Minister said.

Her background and experience in social work cultivated her interest in equality advocacy as did reading cred­ible global feminist authors.

At the age of 42, she entered politi­cal life and was immediately elected at national level.

She admits that switching career from a social worker to a politician, was a difficult transition. Support from her family was essential to her success, as was support from her political party, Fine Gael.

Fine Gael, a centre-right, lib­eral-conservative party and the third-largest in Ireland, supported Mrs Fitzgerald to take on leadership positions.

“I am a long-standing politician. I have both won and lost at different times. I also had to move constitu­ency.”

She sees politics as more of a con­tested space with women often being viewed as a minority group.

“In both Ireland and Tanzania, you are (woman) always in the minori­ty; whether race, gender or religion; it is not easy to break through while belonging to such a group.”

Despite following a male-dominat­ed career, she learned to love the polit­ical game itself.

“I believe in politics; I believe in systems and I believe in democracy,” the iconic leader said.

Frances represents 50 years of pub­lic service, 30 years in politics and 20 years in social work.

She held a number of ministerial roles: Business, Enterprise and Inno­vation (2017), Justice (2014-2016), Children and Youth (2011-2014) as well as being a former Deputy Prime Minister.

Frances also served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and continues her work to advance gender equality in the G7.

Her thoughts on the High Level Women’s Dialogue event

Building on Dr Gwajima’s sen­timents on Tanzania’s efforts to improve gender equality, she said: “I think Tanzanian women are very seri­ous about their commitments. They are however impatient when it comes to finding a way into politics.”

Young women in particular need systematic pathways to become rep­resentatives in Parliament,” she said.

She highlighted five challenges and barriers that women face in entering politics: Care, Cash, Confidence, Con­vention and Culture.

She called for the need to redefine leadership traits to capture more of the feminine to ensure women’s perspectives inform political deci­sion-making fora.