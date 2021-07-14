Discovering French culture and language with the Alliances Françaises in Tanzania

Created in 1883, the Alliance Française network is a major player for France’s cultural diplomacy and was conceived in order to develop French language and culture abroad. It has grown significantly over the last past years and is now the world’s leading cultural network, present in more than 135 countries. In Tanzania, the first Alliance Française was created in 1961 in Dar es Salaam, followed later by the Alliance Française of Arusha and the Association Franco-Zanzibarite in Stone Town (AFZ). These non-profit institutions have two significant missions. First, promoting and teaching French language in Tanzania. As learning centers, the Alliances Françaises have a team of highly-motivated teachers willing to share their passion and knowledge of French. Each year, more than 1000 students are subscribing for French lessons within the three Alliances throughout the country.

Everyone can register as classes are organized according to the level of the students. Children, adolescents and adults can join 3-month course sessions. Also, the students have access to the Alliances’ cultural resources, including a digital platform offering numerous novels and films in French.

These resources help the students to consolidate their language skills and develop their knowledge of French culture. In addition, the Alliances are examination centers for French language certifications such as DELF or TEF.

These certifications are sometimes mandatory to study abroad or work in French-speaking countries such as France or Canada.

Also, the Alliances Françaises are cultural centers, setting up many different cultural events throughout the year. Arusha recently hosted its Books and Writing Festival, Dar es Salaam its Art Evening, and various music festivals, dance performances and other workshops are regularly organized. Creating links between French and Tanzanian cultures and artists, the Alliances are deeply connected to civil society.

They encourage cultural diversity by promoting local artists, offering them visibility and space to display their creations. Apart from these major events, workshops, board-games for children or French films screenings are organized on a weekly basis, so that everyone can discover French culture.

The Alliances Françaises are places of living and meeting, and their venues were shaped in order to facilitate exchanges and cultural discoveries. The AFZ has moved into the Old Dispensary of Stone Town, in the heart of the city; the Alliance Française of Arusha has modernized its venues.

The Alliance of Dar es Salaam, which will celebrate its 60th birthday this year, recently inaugurated its new media library in the presence of H.E. Frédéric Clavier, French Ambassador to Tanzania.

It was designed in order to provide nice and quiet environment for those willing to discover French culture. Whether you want to learn French or just to meet up with friends or family, you are warmly welcome in the Alliances Françaises in Tanzania. Bienvenue à tous!

Contacts:

Dar es Salaam: [email protected]

Arusha: [email protected]

Zanzibar: [email protected]