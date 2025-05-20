Empowering Tanzania’s digital future: Wingu Tanzania’s committed to inclusive, intelligent infrastructure

Wingu Tanzania proudly aligns its mission with this timely call for inclusive, secure, and intelligent digital transformation.

As the owner and operator of Tanzania’s first carrier-neutral data centre, our operation in Tanzania is at the forefront of building the nation’s digital Infrastructure —delivering reliable, secure, and scalable, high-availability infrastructure that underpins both public and private sectors' innovation.

Driving national connectivity and digital inclusion

Wingu plays a central role in facilitating domestic and international interconnectivity. Our Dar es Salaam facility, designed in compliance with Tier III standards for concurrent maintainability, offers highly resilient colocation and interconnection environments.

As the most interconnected data centre in Tanzania, it serves as a neutral meet-me point for internet service providers (ISPs), mobile network operators (MNOs),subsea cables, content distribution networks (CDNs), and Internet Exchange Point (IXP).

The ecosystem at the Wingu Data Centre enables low-latency, high-capacity interconnectivity while supporting local content catching and traffic aggregation, which significantly enhances last-mile affordability and network efficiency—critical components for bridging the digital divide in underserved and rural communities.

Operationalising the WTISD 2025 theme

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in national development strategies—from finance, education, insurance and e-health to agriculture and smart governance—Wingu provides the foundational compute, storage, and interconnections required to enable secure and scalable AI deployments.

Our carrier-neutral facility architecture, coupled with upcoming cloud computing zones, directly supports the hosting of AI-driven workloads, edge computing nodes, and low-latency analytics platforms.

In doing so, we are enabling equitable access to next-generation technologies and ensuring that AI in communications becomes a vehicle for inclusion, not exclusion.

Wingu Africa Data Centre located at Mbezi's Industrial Area

Innovations enhancing accessibility and availability

Through our ongoing Phase 2 expansion development roadmap, Wingu Tanzania is deploying:

High power density racks supporting intensive compute applications

Caged colocation environments for businesses with high security and compliance needs dedicated white space for private and public sector requirements.

Cloud service zones for IaaS/PaaS /SaaS providers

These capabilities provide a robust platform for mission-critical applications, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud deployments, and sovereign data hosting—key priorities for modern digital economies.

Partnerships for digital literacy and national development

Wingu Tanzania actively engages in public-private partnerships (PPPs), working with government agencies, educational institutions, and civil society to support digital literacy, cloud skills training, and infrastructure accessibility. Through collaboration with ISPs, MNOs, subsea cable operators and IXP custodians, we help increase international bandwidth capacity while fostering regional interconnection.

These strategic alliances aim to strengthen local ICT capacity, enable inclusive innovation ecosystems, and support Tanzania’s broader vision for a knowledge-based economy.

A long-term vision for digital infrastructure in Tanzania

Over the next 5–10 years, Wingu Tanzania envisions playing a catalytic role in the evolution of carrier-neutral digital ecosystems, supporting:

Nationwide cloud adoption through locally hosted platforms

Regional data center deployment for latency-sensitive applications

Smart ICT Hubs infrastructure enablement

And resilient platforms for the Public and Private sector digital transformation

We aim to be the trusted digital infrastructure partner for entities driving data sovereignty, cloud-native governance, and regional digital competitiveness.

Supporting affordability and access

By providing open, neutral access to telecom carriers, fiber providers, and global CDNs, Wingu Tanzania reduces the total cost of ownership for ISPs and content platforms. This, in turn, enables more affordable and reliable connectivity for consumers—especially in cost-sensitive markets. Our facility fosters infrastructure-sharing models that break down monopolies and support market-wide efficiency gains.

The future of Digital Infrastructure in Tanzania must be inclusive by design

At Wingu, we are not only building infrastructure—we are building the digital economy’s foundation, one that empowers individuals, communities, and institutions. On this WTISD, we reaffirm our vision for a connected Tanzania where opportunity is shared, and innovation is locally rooted,” says Freddy Mrema, GM Sales Wingu Tanzania.