ENGIE Energy Access; a life-changing off-grid solar flag bearer

ENGIE Energy Access is a leading off-grid solar, Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) and mini-grids solutions provider in Africa, with a mission to deliver affordable, reliable and sustainable energy solutions and life-changing services with exceptional customer experience.
It is a part of the ENGIE Group, which is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services and has more than 50 years of experience on the African continent.
As a long-term partner for Africa’s growing energy needs, ENGIE firmly believes that universal access to energy is achievable in a foreseeable future through smart investments in a combination of national grid extension, mini-grids and pay-as-you-go individual solar solutions, depending on the local characteristics of the energy demand.
Indeed, off-grid electrification will play a key role to bridge energy gaps, faster and cheaper thanks to three game changing factors: (i) energy efficiency which makes it possible to power multiple appliances with a limited amount of energy, (ii) PV and storage price reduction which makes those solutions affordable and (iii) the quick expansion of the mobile economy.
To expand its footprint in Africa, ENGIE integrated Fenix International, ENGIE Mobisol and ENGIE PowerCorner to form ENGIE Energy Access.
The company has over 1,700 employees, operations in 9 countries across Africa (Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), over 1.3 million customers and more than 6.5 million lives impacted so far and aiming to remain the leading clean energy company, serving millions of customers across Africa by 2025.
ENGIE started operating in Tanzania in 2016 with the commissioning of a 16 kW mini-grid pilot in Ketumbeine.
To date, the company has 12 mini-grids in operation in Arusha, Lindi, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Kigoma and Tabora and is serving more than 15,000 beneficiaries with a combined capacity of more than 390KW.
In addition to providing residents with access to electricity for their own domestic needs, the company’s mini-grids contributes to economic development with the electrification of small business, public health centres, schools etc.
ENGIE strengthened its presence in Tanzania by acquiring in 2019, all the assets of Mobisol GMBH including all African subsidiaries.
In addition to providing PayGo solar home system and contributing to improving the lives of Tanzanians, ENGIE Mobisol U.K limited operating under its new brand name MySol strongly invests in job creation and local empowerment.
Indeed, the Group provides high quality employment with training programs, health insurance, savings schemes, and career growth opportunities to over 200 full-time Tanzanians, over 1,000 commission-based agents and installer contractors, and 50 temporally staff across the country.
With more than 120,000 households connected with affordable, reliable and clean energy solutions – translating into over 600,000 citizens.
Under the leadership of Her Excellency Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan, investors are very optimistic of the changes already implemented and are growing confidence to continue operations as opposed to shifting investments elsewhere.