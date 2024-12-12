EpiC project’s commitments to fight HIV

By Victoria Grace Rowan, FHI 360

The EpiC Project (Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control) has been a game-changer in Tanzania’s battle against HIV/AIDS, significantly improving health outcomes and community well-being.

Funded by the U.S. President’s Emergen­cy Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through USAID, and globally implemented by FHI 360, EpiC supports the Tanzanian govern­ment in its mission of achieving and sustain­ing HIV epidemic control.

EpiC employs a people-centred, innovative approach to tackle the HIV epidemic. The project emphasizes differentiated service delivery models that provide tailored care for diverse populations, particularly key and vul­nerable groups including female sex workers.

A healthcare worker provides vital HIV education and services to the community, making a lasting impact in Shinyanga Region.

By focusing on inclusion and reducing stig­ma, EpiC has bridged gaps in access to health­care services in 11 regions in Tanzania namely Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Iringa, Kili­manjaro, Morogoro, Lindi, Mtwara, Njombe, Shinyanga and Ruvuma.

EpiC has integrated community-based HIV testing strategies to ensure more peo­ple know their statuses. With rapid linkage to antiretroviral therapy (ART), individuals receive immediate care, contributing to the viral suppression target of 95-95-95 (95% diagnosed, 95% on treatment, 95% virally suppressed).

Through collaboration with local health­care providers and community organiza­tions, EpiC has enhanced the capacity of Tan­zania’s health systems. This includes training healthcare workers in quality service delivery and deploying mobile clinic to reach remote areas.

The project has integrated digital health mobile app “Jicheki Ora Application” for cli­ent tracking and virtual HIV services. These platform has increased retention rates in care and improved adherence to treatment for its simplicity of accessing confidential STI and HIV services in the country.

Thanks to the EpiC DREAMS initiative, funded by PEPFAR, 665 AGYW have now secured their birth certif­icates, unlocking opportunities for education, healthcare, and financial independence. This vital support empowers young women to shape their futures, paving the way for greater social and economic inclusion. The initiative not only provides a legal identity but also strengthens the foundation for long-term growth and stability in their lives.

EpiC incorporates programmes that address gender-based violence and empow­er young people with sexual and reproduc­tive health education, ensuring a supportive environment for HIV prevention and care through colaboration with TAWIDO Call centre/hotline centre that promotes health, gender equality and human rights among women, young girls and children with toll free number 0800110039 to report any sort of GBV.

The EpiC Project has positively impact­ed lives of 3,000 plus Adolescent Girls and Young women through DREAMS initiative for example a group of Six Adolescent Girls and Young Women from the Glory Saving and Loan Group turned their computer skills into a booming stationery business.

After training at the EpiC Vocation­al Center, they secured a Sh 400,000 loan, bought equipment, and launched their busi­ness. Now, they use their success to mentor and support other AGYW in the community.

EpiC continues to evolve its strategies to address emerging challenges, such as the integration of tuberculosis care and strength­ening resilience in the face of pandemics like COVID-19.

EpiC project team in Arusha providing moonlight (late night hours) HIV Services.

The project remains committed to Tanza­nia’s health agenda, supporting sustainable solutions to ensure no one is left behind.