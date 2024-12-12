EpiC project’s commitments to fight HIV
What you need to know:
By Victoria Grace Rowan, FHI 360
The EpiC Project (Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control) has been a game-changer in Tanzania’s battle against HIV/AIDS, significantly improving health outcomes and community well-being.
Funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through USAID, and globally implemented by FHI 360, EpiC supports the Tanzanian government in its mission of achieving and sustaining HIV epidemic control.
EpiC employs a people-centred, innovative approach to tackle the HIV epidemic. The project emphasizes differentiated service delivery models that provide tailored care for diverse populations, particularly key and vulnerable groups including female sex workers.
By focusing on inclusion and reducing stigma, EpiC has bridged gaps in access to healthcare services in 11 regions in Tanzania namely Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Morogoro, Lindi, Mtwara, Njombe, Shinyanga and Ruvuma.
EpiC has integrated community-based HIV testing strategies to ensure more people know their statuses. With rapid linkage to antiretroviral therapy (ART), individuals receive immediate care, contributing to the viral suppression target of 95-95-95 (95% diagnosed, 95% on treatment, 95% virally suppressed).
Through collaboration with local healthcare providers and community organizations, EpiC has enhanced the capacity of Tanzania’s health systems. This includes training healthcare workers in quality service delivery and deploying mobile clinic to reach remote areas.
The project has integrated digital health mobile app “Jicheki Ora Application” for client tracking and virtual HIV services. These platform has increased retention rates in care and improved adherence to treatment for its simplicity of accessing confidential STI and HIV services in the country.
EpiC incorporates programmes that address gender-based violence and empower young people with sexual and reproductive health education, ensuring a supportive environment for HIV prevention and care through colaboration with TAWIDO Call centre/hotline centre that promotes health, gender equality and human rights among women, young girls and children with toll free number 0800110039 to report any sort of GBV.
The EpiC Project has positively impacted lives of 3,000 plus Adolescent Girls and Young women through DREAMS initiative for example a group of Six Adolescent Girls and Young Women from the Glory Saving and Loan Group turned their computer skills into a booming stationery business.
After training at the EpiC Vocational Center, they secured a Sh 400,000 loan, bought equipment, and launched their business. Now, they use their success to mentor and support other AGYW in the community.
EpiC continues to evolve its strategies to address emerging challenges, such as the integration of tuberculosis care and strengthening resilience in the face of pandemics like COVID-19.
The project remains committed to Tanzania’s health agenda, supporting sustainable solutions to ensure no one is left behind.
The EpiC Project is a testament to the power of partnerships and innovation in health platform working closely with the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, through NASHCoP, TACAIDS and its 13 patners ASUTA, NICE, ROA, COCODA, HUHESO, HACOCA, SHDEPHA+, WASO, TAWIDO, TAHEA, YOUTH WING, TAWREF, charting a path towards a healthier, more equitable Tanzania.