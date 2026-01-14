Exciting career opportunity: Chief Executive Director

Our client, a reputable not-for-profit institute in Tanzania’s health research sector, is seeking an accomplished and strategic leader to serve as Chief Executive Director. The ideal candidate will bring a proven record of providing strategic direction, institutional leadership, and executive oversight to advance the institute’s mission and deliver on its strategic plan.

This pivotal role champions growth, innovation, and sustainability, ensuring the Institute continues to thrive as a centre of excellence in research, policy influence, and capacity building across Africa. Leading with integrity, the Chief Executive Director will mobilize resources, strengthen partnerships, and cultivate a culture of inclusivity, accountability, and high performance throughout the organization.

The position reports directly to the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

Key roles and responsibilities

Provide visionary leadership to implement the Institute’s Strategic Plan in alignment with national and global health priorities.

Translate Board decisions into actionable strategies, annual operational plans, and measurable performance outcomes.

Champion institutional growth, innovation, and transformation to position the Institute as a leading regional and international research institution.

Provide executive oversight of institutional sustainability, financial performance, resource allocation, and long-term viability.

Ensure a robust and diversified funding base through strategic partnerships, grants, investments, and innovative income-generating initiatives.

Promote financial prudence, accountability, transparency, sound risk management, business continuity, and protection of institutional assets.

Lead, inspire, and develop the Senior Management Team, and build a motivated, capable, and inclusive workforce that values learning, collaboration, and performance excellence.

Champion leadership development, succession planning, fair and merit-based systems, and staff wellbeing across all levels of the Institute

Ensure compliance with the Institute’s Constitution, governance framework, statutory obligations, ethical research standards, and institutional policies, and uphold integrity and zero tolerance for misconduct.

Represent the Institute nationally, regionally, and internationally as the principal ambassador, strengthening relationships with government, donors, development partners, and academic and research institutions.

Position the Institute as a trusted policy advisor and technical partner and promote the translation of research into health policy and practice.

Provide strategic oversight of the Institute’s research and innovation agenda to ensure quality, relevance, and measurable public health impact.

Encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, support the Scientific Advisory Committee, and facilitate mentorship and capacity building for emerging scientists.

Drive institutional modernization through digital transformation, technology adoption, research commercialization, and strategic capital and infrastructure development aligned with the Institute’s growth agenda.

Academic/Professional qualifications and Experience

PhD in Public Health, Medicine, Life Sciences, Health Economics, or a related discipline.

At least 15 years of progressively responsible leadership experience, five of which must be at the executive or director level.

Proven experience leading complex organizations, preferably within the research, academic, or health sectors.

Demonstrated strength in institutional governance, financial oversight, and the development of strategic partnerships

Strong understanding of Tanzania’s health and research ecosystem, with experience working with donors and international partners.

Recognized record of advancing organizational transformation, research excellence, and long-term strategic impact

If you are interested in this exciting opportunity, Please send your application for your consideration to this email: [email protected] quoting ‘Chief Executive Officer’ by 26 January 2026.

Tanzanian Nationals are highly encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted