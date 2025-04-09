First 100 days of Yas: Celebrating innovation, honours and quality services for Tanzanians
What you need to know:
- In the marking of 100 days since the rebranding, we have seen nothing short of tremendous transformation within the telecommunications industry.
On November 6th, 2024, Yas (formerly Tigo), the country’s largest telco, capped a historic business rebranding.
Having started its telecommunication services three decades ago as Mobitel, then rebranded to Tigo, the company now has switched to Yas, a decorated brand name currently used across five African countries where it operates.
For the comprehensive rebranding, Yas, this time around, did not just aim for the corporate name only, it rebranded even its fintech platform from TigoPesa to Mixx by Yas.
This is not only normal, but also the most significant business evolution undergone by any growth-oriented company.
Speaking at the rebranding event, the Chief Guest, Mr Jerry Silaa, the Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology, said that the transformation translated into crucial milestones towards ambitious financial inclusion and digitisation drive for Tanzanians.
This momentous change is part of the Axian Telecom Group’s long-term blueprint of ensuring that not only its subsidiaries share a common corporate name across the region, but also the name has to be powerful and synonymous with the Group’s vision.
At Yas, this remarkable tweaking of the brands speaks of the company’s burning desire to fast-track cashless economy, digital transactions and financial stability.
In other words, it is the business expansion and diversification model of customer portfolio.
There are some implications for that approach however its benefits are unmatchable as the company’s upward growth and its overall contribution to the country’s economy are evidenced.
In the marking of 100 days since the rebranding, we have seen nothing short of tremendous transformation within the telecommunications industry.
Commenting on the 100 days of Yas, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Yas, Mr Isaac Nchunda, says that the first 100 days since their grand rebranding have been very positive for the Yas and Mixx customers and stakeholders.
“Yas and Mixx are dedicated to enabling their customers to leverage digital potential. We also want to be known as a corporate citizen to every stakeholder of ours.”
“As a commercial officer, I have always had sleepless nights and long days trying to figure out what the best digital solutions are available for Tanzanians out there. That is our focus as a trusted telecom brand, and our vision too,” elaborated Mr Nchunda.
He added: “In these 100 days, we would not have mafe it if it was not for our customers and stakeholders who stayed with us since our groundbreaking rebranding campaign.”
Why the 100 days’ worth it
The 100-day campaign has considerably impacted the lives of more than 1,300 Tanzanians through the coveted ‘Magift ya Kugift’ promotional campaign.
In the said campaign, different lucrative prizes were given to Yas customers and stakeholders.
“Two lavish cars with zero kilometers, KIA Sorento, were offered, more than Sh840 cash prize was also dished out as well as more than 540 smartphones were given to different winners.”
This is part of the company’s thanksgiving tradition, cementing its resolve to continue to deliver value-for-money propositions through quality services and peculiar promotions.
Yas has invested heavily in financial technology that offers seamless access to wide-range and faster connectivity services.
It also upgraded its Mixx platform to make sure that customers access financial services anywhere, anytime.
The purpose is to make it easier for Tanzanian individuals and businesses to exploit available digital opportunities.
Accolades galore
In the 100 days of rebranding, Yas has collected enough national and global awards, showcasing its excellence.
Yas has won the Fastest Network in Tanzania Award for two consecutive years from Ookla International. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) quarterly reports have named Yas the Best Network three times in a row.
Also, in different periods, the company has been named as the Best Internet Service Provider in Tanzania, the Company with Sustainable and Energy Efficient ICT Technologies, the Second Runner – Best Use of ICT in Education (eShools Project), the Winner – Largest Taxpayer of the Year (Customs) and the Winner – Company that adheres to the principles and best practices of Customs Duty Collection.
These awards demonstrate its commitment to being a leader in the Tanzanian communications sector for the quality of services and contribution to the development of the Nation.
Strategic partnership to deliver innovative services anywhere in Tanzania
Within the first 100 days, Yas has entered into a strategic agreement to deliver innovative services to Tanzanians in partnership with ITHUBA, the official operator of the National Lottery Platform.
“Our partnership is focused on using modern technology to ensure that Tanzanians enjoy gaming wherever they are.
“We have partnered with the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) to enable Tanzanians to participate directly in investments using simplified and more secure technology,” explains Mr Nchunda.
Conclusion
In the first 100 days, Yas has brought about significant changes for its customers, enhanced its services, won important awards that demonstrates its leadership in the communications industry, and collaborated with stakeholders from various sectors to ensure that technology is appropriately used to simplify access to various services in Tanzania.
“This is just the beginning – we promise to continue improving our services to exceed customer expectations every day because this is our time,” concluded Mr Nchunda.