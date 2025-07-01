Geoline: Young Investor seeking financial freedom with CRDB Bank shares

While many students her age are busy navigating the world of lectures and exams, 18-year-old Geoline Neema Gervas is already charting her course toward financial independence—one share at a time.

A first-year accounting student at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in Dar es Salaam, Gervas isn’t your average teenager.

Her journey as an investor began when she was just a Form One student, guided by the wisdom and encouragement of her parents.

“My parents have always urged me to invest in CRDB Bank shares. They’ve led by example—both of them are shareholders too,” she says with a confident smile.

Instead of spending all her pocket money on typical teenage indulgences, Gervas started putting a portion aside to buy shares.

Her pick? CRDB Bank—one of Tanzania’s most respected financial institutions.

Her decision was rooted in the bank’s solid financial performance, reliable dividend payouts, and a family legacy of trust in the brand.

Today, Geoline stands among the youngest shareholders of CRDB Bank, and she’s just getting started.

“I realized that many of the world’s most successful people built their wealth through investing in shares,” she says. Her approach is simple yet powerful: invest regularly, stay committed, and think long term.

Gervas has seen the results firsthand. The consistent rise in CRDB Bank’s share price and its steadily increasing dividends have strengthened her belief in the power of early investment.





“This has been a huge benefit for me. I may not be cashing in right now, but I know the returns will be worth it in the future. If you look at CRDB Bank’s financial reports, the dividend keeps growing every year,” she notes.

But her ambitions go far beyond personal gain. She’s on a mission to spread financial awareness among her peers and younger siblings—urging them to explore opportunities in the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and start building financial discipline early.

“Teaching children about money is crucial, and investing in shares is one of the safest and smartest ways to instill financial responsibility,” she explains.

In a world where most students are focused only on their academic paths, Gervas is proving that financial literacy and vision can—and should—start young.

Her story is a refreshing reminder that age is no barrier to building wealth. “My dad is passionate about investing, and now I am too. I hope one day, if God blesses me with children, I’ll teach them the same,” she says.