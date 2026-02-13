GGML’s 25 years of responsible mining

As Tanzania works toward its development goals and broader eco­nomic ambitions, the contribution of the private sector is becoming more visible in everyday life. Mining is one of the sectors where that contribution is especially tangible.

Over the past 25 years, Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML), a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti and one of the country’s largest gold producers, has built a reputation for showing how large-scale mining can be carried out responsibly, with attention to people, progress, and long-term value.

GGML’s story is centred on part­nerships with government, steady investment in local skills, consistent contributions to national revenue, and the gradual shaping of communi­ties around Geita.

After more than two and a half decades of operation, that experience continues to influence how mining is understood within Tanzania.

Marking 25 years of partnership

The Government formally acknowledged GGML’s contribution during a high-level gala dinner held at the Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, on January 30, 2026 to celebrate the company’s 25th anni­versary.

Speaking on behalf of the Govern­ment, the Deputy Minister for Min­erals, Dr. Steven Kiruswa described the company as an example of what responsible mining can look like when it is grounded in cooperation.

“GGML has shown that mining can be a powerful driver of economic growth when conducted responsibly and in partnership with government and communities,” he said.

The event brought together senior government officials, private sector leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and other stakeholders whose work has shaped Tanzania’s mining sector over the years. The diversity of people in the room reflected the reality that mining, at its best, is a collaborative effort.

The Acting General Manager at GGML, Mr Duan Campbell (centre), hands over a com­memorative Sh 50 million dummy cheque to the Geita Regional Commissioner, Mr Martine Shigela (third right) in the presence of Bishop Flavin Kasala of the Catholic Diocese of Geita, Sister Maria Lauda, Manager-Moyo wa Huruma Orphanage Centre and other representatives from the organisations supporting the orphanage.

Stori za Dhahabu: Placing people at the centre

The celebration’s theme was cen­tred on Stori za Dhahabu which translates to ‘the Golden Stories’ a collection of narratives that docu­ment how 25 years of mining inter­sect with individual lives.

Guests watched the premiere of a documentary tracing the mine’s journey in northwest Tanzania and explored an augmented reality lega­cy book blending written testimonies with digital storytelling where benefi­ciaries speak in their own voices.

Simon Shayo, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs for AngloGold Ashanti, Africa, reflect­ed on that approach. His own involve­ment with GGML began 15 years ago, working closely with communities.

“Twenty-five years ago, the story of Geita Gold Mining Limited began with a belief,” he said, adding that, “A belief that mining, if done respon­sibly, could help build futures and transform lives above the ground. Tonight is about listening to the sto­ries that have grown from that belief.”

In development discussions, impact is often reduced to inputs and outputs understood through the number of classrooms built, projects funded, and tonnes processed. Stori za Dhahabu connects those invest­ments to lived experience.

Skills development

Within Stori za Dhahabu, employ­ment and enterprise are not present­ed solely through aggregated work­force data, but through the experienc­es of individuals whose professional and personal trajectories have devel­oped alongside the mine.

Among those featured in the doc­umentary and legacy publication is Joachim Lusana, one of the long­est-serving employees at Geita. His career began as a geology student and has progressed to his current role as Open Pit Mine Geology Manager.

Reflecting on the evolution of both the operation and its workforce, he observed, “When the mine grows, people grow with it.”

His account illustrates the struc­tured development pathways that have enabled Tanzanians to transi­tion from entry-level roles into tech­nical leadership and senior manage­ment.

Open Pit Mine Geology Manager, and one of the longest serving GGML employees, Mr. Joachim Lusana (second from right) leads a toast during the 25th anniversary gala dinner.

Community investment

Community infrastructure also features prominently in the docu­mented narratives. The availabili­ty of water for 300,000 residents of Geita through the Nyankanga pro­ject resulted in a tenfold increase the delivery of potable water in Geita from 3 to 70 percent at present.

The legacy materials also include accounts from teachers and students benefiting from classroom construc­tion and the provision of desks and learning materials. Health care work­ers and mothers share their experi­ence of how upgraded health centres and hospitals have enhanced their quality of life.

Orphanages such as Moyo wa Huruma, which have received sus­tained support from GGML, have seen former residents go on to signif­icant academic achievement. Among them is George Kadondo, who recent­ly graduated from the Muhimbili Uni­versity of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) with a Doctor of Medicine degree. These accounts show how capital investment in everyday set­tings, schools, clinics, and community facilities, where its impact can be seen over time.

Looking beyond the milestone

A 25-year anniversary is a use­ful reference point that reveals the socio-economic progress of commu­nities, the shared value of partner­ships and whether mining activity aligns with broader national prior­ities.