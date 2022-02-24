How Geita Gold Mine’s social economic investments among communities are changing lives

With the government and investors championing the deepening of economic benefit from mineral and other natural resources in the country, long term players such as Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) are already making a positive mark.

The Mine has become a key stakeholder in the socio-economic development of local communities in the Geita region where it is based and nationally through significant contribution to the taxman.

The transformational story of the Mine is captured through milestones that its investments in important sectors such as education, health and entrepreneurship, among others are making in the Geita region.

GGML was the first in Tanzania to execute its corporate social investments following new legislation in 2017 requiring mineral right holders to prepare and execute their corporate social responsibility (CSR) plans.

Since then, Geita Gold Mining Limited has partnered with the government and local authorities to empower Tanzanian companies and individual entrepreneurs. The Mine has spent billions of shillings to power its social and economic empowerment campaign that is bearing fruits.

In separate interviews in Geita region, some of the beneficiaries whose lives have been impacted by Geita Gold Mining Limited told The Citizen that they could testify how the Mine is the source of their wellbeing and that of the larger surrounding communities.





A view of the roundabout built by GGML through CSR funds.

The Mine’s management says focusing on creating a sustainable and positive legacy through economic development projects is part of its commitment to improve the welfare of the local farming community and to provide alternative sustainable livelihoods for host communities.

As for beneficiaries, their stories show that partnerships with huge investors to maximize benefits from the exploitation of local resources was an avenue that could transform Tanzania and help elevate millions of people from poverty.

The two Geita district local authorities for instance have received Sh9.2 billion in CSR investment from the Mine to fund markets, schools and the development of infrastructure such as roads and health facilities.

There are also other economic projects like the main gold market in Geita town and the construction of a modern sports stadium in Magogo area. Local residents are excited about the prospects that all these investments bring.

Michael Maganga of Mwatulole suburb says the changes in the Mining Law have enabled locals to benefit immensely through such investments by Geita Gold Mining Limited. “It is encouraging that entrepreneurs now benefit from knowledge and skills they receive working with the Mine.

The building of infrastructure in education and health sectors, for instance, has hugely solved perennial problems and insurmountable challenges like long distances and nuisance levies that local communities faced in accessing the critical social services. Partnering with Geita Gold Mine means many of these problems are now being solved with minimal inconveniences for the people.

Students in search of higher education point to the Mine’s establishment of the Open University infrastructure among some of the benefits being enjoyed locally. The director of the Open University centre in Geita, Ally Chambo pointed out that through GGML funding, Sh175 million was spent to put up the administration office, a hall and classes.

Three new schools namely Bombambili, Kisesa and Mkangala built by Geita Town Council following support from the Mine have greatly helped reduce congestion among pupils, cut the distance some travelled to access education and enabled flexible learning in formerly overwhelmed schools of Mwatulole, Nyanza and Kasamwa which had a combined population of 6,179 pupils, over twice the capacity recommended.

Education Officer at Geita Town Council, Rashid Mhaya, said through CSR support, the education sector in the area received Sh1.1 billion between 2019-2021 to tackle the challenges they were facing, including shortage of desks and other facilities.

Mhaya said even though huge needs remain, Geita Gold Mine’s contribution has seen positive changes in the region like improvement in national exams, reduced parents’ levies, lower truancy rates thus creating a conducive environment for pupils to learn.

Some students of Lukaranga Secondary School who used to trek for 15 kilometers to attend lessons at their former school of Kivukoni said they could now concentrate better at their current base built by the Mine.

More girls are now optimistic of completing school. Zawadi Makene who is in form two at Lukaranga Secondary School said formerly they were forced to be in school for half a day over lack of classes and the long distance that meant overcoming several risks from their surroundings. The Bombambili head teacher Emanuel Mpamila is all praise for the positive effects that new classrooms are making on the student population.