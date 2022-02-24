Japan’s rich tradition and history with Tanzania

The Emperor’s Birthday is a national holiday in the Japanese calendar celebrated on the birthday of the reigning Emperor, which is currently 23 February, as His Majesty the 126th Emperor Naruhito was born on that day in 1960. The new reign era “Reiwa” under His Majesty the Emperor started on 1 May 2019.

On 22 October in 2019, members of the royal families and other global leaders from across the world attended “Sokui no Rei”, the Ceremony of Accession. Tanzania was very well represented by Hon. Capt. George Huruma Mkuchika (MP) Minister of State, Office of the President.

Members of the Japanese Imperial Family have visited Tanzania and cherish fond memories of this beautiful country with rich culture and tradition.





Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince, Crown Princess Akishino and their family.

Our Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, parents of His Majesty the Emperor, still vividly remember their visit in Tanzania in 1983. It was impressive for them to learn from the first President Julius Nyerere how rich the Swahili language is in its vocabulary.

In July 2014, Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko Akishino also visited Tanzania and were fascinated by the people and nature of this country. Since the reign era Reiwa, His Imperial Highness has assumed the position of the Imperial Heir, Crown Prince, and the Ceremonies for Proclamation of Crown Prince took place on 8 November, 2020. Their first son, His Imperial Highness Prince Hisahito is attending Ochanomizu University Junior High School.

Japan and Tanzania

For Japan, Tanzania is geo-graphically one of the closest countries in the African continent and many Japanese feel even closer to their hearts. The kindness and warmth of Tanzanians is quite like that of the people of Japan.

Today, celebrating the Japan’s national day, let’s look at Japan and its friendly relationship with Tanzania in over the past 60 years. Japan provides supports to Tanzania’s nation-building efforts in a way that respects the ownership of Tanzania through dialogue with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, based on the principles of Human Security with a central concept of “leaving no one left behind.”





The inauguration ceremony of the New Bagamoyo Road Phase 2 (From right to left: H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Shinichi Goto, Ambassador of Japan, Hon. Prof. Makame Mbarawa, Minister for Works and Transport and Mr. Naofumi Yamamura, Chief Representative of JICA Tanzania Office).

Since 1962, the Government of Japan has implemented development cooperation in various fields that have significantly contributed to building peace, stability and prosperity in Tanzania.

The amount of Official Development Assistance (ODA) has been accumulated total 350 billion JPY (Tsh 70 trillion) over the decades, making Tanzania the largest beneficiary in Sub-Saharan Africa. The priority areas include infrastructure, industrialization and improvement of public service. The geographical location of Dar es Salaam allows it to play a significant role in linking up other neighboring countries with the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Hence, improving transportation capacity in the city of Dar es Salaam means bringing rap-id economic growth not only to Tanzania but also to other countries in East African community and beyond.

In December 2021, the inauguration ceremony for the Project for Widening New Bagamoyo Road (Phase 2), the Mwenge – Morocco stretch was taken place attended by H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan as the guest of honour.

This project will be a model of a high-quality road infrastructure. Earlier this month, Japan signed two ODA loan projects namely Arusha-Holili Road Improvement Project (24.310 billion Yen approx. Tsh 492 billion) and Zanzibar Urban Water Distribution Facilities Improvement Project (10.864 billion Yen = Tsh 221 billion) as well as one grant aid project for Rehabilitation of Kigoma Port (2.726 billion Yen approx. 55 billion TZS).

These three projects are a part of the pledges of TICAD7, showing Japan’s full commitment to contribute to the investment in quality infrastructure to enhance connectivity, Human Security and Sustainable Development Goals.

New dimension of bilateral relations

With the 60 years of friend-ship, Japan looks forward to further strengthening the ties with Tanzania. In this regard, the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) is key, which is to be held in Tunisia this year. In light of its successful history of over a quarter of a century, TICAD is gaining more significance as a summit-level conference where all the stakeholders get together to discuss development issues in Africa.

New technologies like mobile money and internet-based transactions, for example, have positively changed the economy and been creating job opportunities in the region.

However, the continent is also facing various challenges. Especially, COV-ID-19 has revealed Africa’s vulnerability including in the field of health and medical sectors. Digital transformation of the society, accelerated through the pandemic, should also include African countries.

Besides that, it is essential to address the glob-al environmental issues such as climate change and conversation of biodiversity, which no one country can tackle by itself.

With not only focusing on the abovementioned challenges but also considering development potentials like promotion of digital economy, Japan will continue supporting African-led development through people, technology and innovation. TICAD8 will provide ample opportunities for us to discuss all these issues towards brighter future.



