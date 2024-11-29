Kilombero Sugar shines at National Quality Awards 2024

Investing in the quality of product manufacturing is a crucial step towards achieving long-term success for any business. High-quality products attract customers, enhance competitiveness in the market, and contribute to profit growth.

Factors such as investing in modern technology, improving employee skills, using quality raw materials, conducting market research, and employing advanced production methods all play a significant role.

These aspects, among others, have positioned Kilombero Sugar Company as one of the leading companies in producing quality products in the country that meet consumer needs.

Kilombero Sugar management in a group photo during the National Quality Awards 2024 gala held at PSSSF Tower Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Due to their substantial investment in ensuring quality production, on November 18, 2024, Kilombero Sugar made history again by winning the National Quality Award 2024.

The award ceremony for the National Quality Awards 2024 was held at the PSSSF Tower Hall in Dar es Salaam, coinciding with the commemoration of World Quality Day.

This award, which recognizes companies' efforts to promote production standards and high-quality services, symbolizes Kilombero Sugar's dedication to ensuring product quality and its contribution to the development of the agricultural and industrial sectors in the country.

The "Best Product of the Year 2023/2024" award in the large enterprise category, won by Kilombero Sugar Company during the 2024 National Quality Awards through its Bwana Sukari product.

During the award ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, government officials, private sector stakeholders, and representatives from various institutions gathered to celebrate the achievements of exemplary companies. The guest of honor was the Minister for Industry and Trade Dr. Selemani Saidi Jafo.

Kilombero Sugar won the prestigious "Best Product of the Year 2023/2024" award in the large enterprise category through their Bwana Sukari product. They also secured the First Runner-Up position as the Best Company of the Year in the same category.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Managing Director of Kilombero Sugar said, “This is a great honour for our company. This award is proof of the hard work of every employee and partner. We promise to continue investing in quality and strengthening our contribution to the national economy.”

Kilombero Sugar has become a success story in the industrial sector in the country. By winning the 2024 Quality Award, the company has proven its ability to compete in both domestic and international markets while contributing to sustainable development.

With these achievements, Kilombero Sugar will continue to lead in innovation and high-quality production, inspiring other companies to follow in its footsteps.

In today’s era, it is challenging to prevent products and services from one country from being sold in another due to international regulations, especially the WTO Technical Barrier to Trade Agreement, which prohibits technical trade barriers.

Therefore, the best way to protect the market for domestic and foreign products and services is to produce high-quality products and offer services at affordable costs.

A certificate of appreciation is issued to Kilombero Sugar during the 2024 National Quality Awards after winning the "Best Product of the Year 2023/2024" award in the large enterprise category.

Each year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, through TBS and ZBS in collaboration with the private sector, organizes quality awards to encourage adherence to quality standards and competition across various sectors in the country, recognizing and appreciating the efforts of outstanding producers.

Another aim of these awards is to promote innovation and improvement of products and services provided in the country under the established quality infrastructure framework.

The Fifth Phase of the Quality Awards 2024 was organized in five categories: Best Company of the Year, Best Product of the Year, Best Service of the Year, Best Exporter of the Year, and an individual award for excellence in quality.

For the first four categories, awards were divided into two groups: large companies and small businesses or entrepreneurs. The fifth category involved a single award for one individual.

To determine the winners, a panel of judges from the private and public sectors reviewed 52 applications for the awards impartially and based on set criteria.

Criteria used to select winners included what the institution or individual has done to improve product quality, service delivery, production efficiency, or overall performance.

Another criterion was the extent to which the institution or individual benefited from improving product quality, service delivery, or performance and how the business grew after enhancing quality, services, production, or operations.