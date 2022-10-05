MCF loans offer health businesses a lifeline

Every September 25, Tanzania and the world celebrate World Pharmacists Day with the aim of showcasing pharmacists’ positive impact on health around the world and to further strengthen solidarity among the profession.

The day’s importance will grow much more if only private health­care providers are capable of accessing capital for improving health service to the needy.

As reliable access to finance has become a pressing challenge, the Medical Credit Fund (MCF), a subsidiary of PharmAccess and key medical debt financing stakehold­er in the country has arisen like a guardian angel from the heavens to respond to the outcry.

MCF is the first and only fund dedicated to debt financing to healthcare companies in Africa driven by a strong goal to increase access to quality healthcare and stimulate investments in the health sector.

MCF combines loans with tech­nical assistance to strengthen busi­nesses and improve their service level using the SafeCare methodol­ogy for quality improvement. MCF holds offices in four African coun­tries (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania) and is headquartered in the Netherlands.

MCF works with a range of part­ners to help private healthcare clin­ics access affordable finance and support to improve the quality of healthcare they deliver.

It has successfully served clients since 2009, disbursing more than $150 million in loans to over 2,000 businesses.

Benefits accrued

Among other things, chances are when businesses apply for a loan with MCF, being automatically spared from operations or invest­ment risks.

Less experienced health facil­ities can initially access smaller loans, reducing that one huge risk of over-stretching and increasing their chances of building a positive repayment track record.

Businesses can borrow up to €5 million with the loans being flexibly tailored to meet the client’s needs.

If that is not enough, as part of MCF’s Technical Assistance pack­age, health facilities and pharma­cies are directly enrolled into the SafeCare quality improvement pro­gram, receiving an assessment and quality improvement plan for the facility combined with hands-on training and support, monitoring and evaluation to strengthen your business.

Who is eligible for these loans?

Any established and registered health business with a strong per­formance record, operating for at least two years with audited finan­cial statements to this effect.

A private company in the health sector, for example, a healthcare facility, a health or specialist care provider or a business catering to healthcare facilities is also eligible to apply for a loan.

Cash advance

Cash advance is a digital work­ing capital solution specifical­ly designed for businesses in the health sector.

Applying for the loan is easy. It runs up to 6 months. No collateral is required and the repayment sched­ule is flexible depending on your mobile revenues.