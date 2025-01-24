Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Medinova Specialized Polyclinic Health Camp: Empowering women’s health beyond limits

What you need to know:

  • The Gynec Camp, held from the 25th to the 31st Jan 2025 in Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam, offers a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing these challenges.

Dar es Salaam. In the seam of the women wellness —related health chal­lenges Medinova Specialized Polyclin­ic is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

As part of this commitment, they are running a Gynaecology Check-Up and Awareness Camp to address women’s wellness and related health challenges.

The Gynec Camp, held from the 25th to the 31st Jan 2025 in Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam, offers a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing these challenges.

The upcoming six-day health camp will be divided into three core sessions. The first session will provide free gynae­cological consultations, the second will focus on screenings, and the final ses­sion will be a “Coffee Talk” on 27 Jan with Gynaecologist, Dr Jasmin.

On behalf of Medinova, Ms. Evelyn Auguste wishes to inform you that they are organizing a week long health camp to promote gynaecological care and raise awareness among needy women who are suffering from irregular peri­ods, heavy periods, postmenopausal bleeding and difficulty in conception and infertility.

Dr Jasmin, Obs & Gynecologist at Medinova Specialized Polyclin­ic, emphasizes the importance of this camp. She states, “This week long camp provides women with essential access to regular gynecological check-ups, screenings, and health education. Without such opportunities, women face delayed diagnoses, serious compli­cations like infertility and cancer, and a widening gender health gap.

I would also like to highlight the importance of raising awareness among women about the Pipelle biopsy as OPD procedure. This procedure can be par­ticularly beneficial for those experienc­ing postmenopausal bleeding, irregular or heavy periods, or difficulty in con­ceiving.”

Interested patients can avail free gynaecological consultation during the week from 25th to 31st Jan. The consul­tation will be provided by Dr Jasmin, a gynaecologist specializing in infertility management, antenatal and postnatal care, management of common gynae­cological conditions, and contraception services.

Dr Jasmin has been providing care to numerous Tanzanians diagnosed with infertility and women experiencing postnatal issues and pregnancy com­plications during our previous medical camps.

She further clarified that these inter­ventions are designed to showcase advanced techniques for addressing common challenges that women face.

These procedures include IUCD insertion and removal, implant inser­tion and removal, Merina insertion, cyst excision, IANS D, cerclage removal, suturing and removal, D&C (dilation and curettage), CTG (cardiotocogra­phy), endometrial curettage, Pipelle endometrial biopsy, IUI, HyCoSy, folli­cular study, ultrasound and lab investi­gation, and Pap smear.

Dr Jasmine highlighted that the improved techniques introduced through these camps are transform­ing the standard of care provided by medical professionals and, as a result, enhancing patients’ lives.

It is encouraging that some of the women who received expert advice through these camps were able to con­ceive shortly after. This demonstrates the significant positive impact that these health camps and new techniques can have on individuals and families.

If couples are experiencing difficul­ty conceiving or have been diagnosed with infertility, Intrauterine Insemina­tion (IUI) treatment may be one of the options to consider before proceeding to IVF. IUI is a less time-consuming and more affordable treatment option.

Undisclosed Associated Benefits for Gynaecology Camp, Medinova is offer­ing 30% Discount on Pipelle Biopsy Procedure Package: This discount is available for patients who have been prescribed this procedure due to a can­cer diagnosis, post-menopausal bleed­ing, hormonal issues & other common gyne problems.

50% Discount on Special Hormonal Package: This package includes tests for FSH (Follicle-stimulating hormone), LH (Luteinizing hormone), Prolactin, Estradiol, Progesterone, TSH (Thy­roid-stimulating hormone) and TVS-USG (Transvaginal ultrasound).

A significant advantage for patients attending the sought-after camp is the availability of expert reviews from both international and Tanzanian specialists.

Gynecological services are supported by a full-time pediatrician, and we offer comprehensive care in core specialties including Internal Medicine, Ortho­pedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, ENT, Radiology, and Laboratory & pharmacy services. Both Radiology and Laborato­ry services are available from 8 AM to 8 PM says Evelyn Auguste

Medinova has a strong history of sup­porting community health. Last year, a successful cardiology camp that assist­ed numerous individuals with heart conditions.

“We encourage all women experienc­ing health concerns to take advantage of this rare opportunity and attend the upcoming camp hosted by Medinova Specialized Polyclinic. Our team will be available to provide care and support.”

In the headlines