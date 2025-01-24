Medinova Specialized Polyclinic Health Camp: Empowering women’s health beyond limits
- The Gynec Camp, held from the 25th to the 31st Jan 2025 in Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam, offers a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing these challenges.
Dar es Salaam. In the seam of the women wellness —related health challenges Medinova Specialized Polyclinic is committed to helping people live healthier lives.
As part of this commitment, they are running a Gynaecology Check-Up and Awareness Camp to address women’s wellness and related health challenges.
The upcoming six-day health camp will be divided into three core sessions. The first session will provide free gynaecological consultations, the second will focus on screenings, and the final session will be a “Coffee Talk” on 27 Jan with Gynaecologist, Dr Jasmin.
On behalf of Medinova, Ms. Evelyn Auguste wishes to inform you that they are organizing a week long health camp to promote gynaecological care and raise awareness among needy women who are suffering from irregular periods, heavy periods, postmenopausal bleeding and difficulty in conception and infertility.
Dr Jasmin, Obs & Gynecologist at Medinova Specialized Polyclinic, emphasizes the importance of this camp. She states, “This week long camp provides women with essential access to regular gynecological check-ups, screenings, and health education. Without such opportunities, women face delayed diagnoses, serious complications like infertility and cancer, and a widening gender health gap.
I would also like to highlight the importance of raising awareness among women about the Pipelle biopsy as OPD procedure. This procedure can be particularly beneficial for those experiencing postmenopausal bleeding, irregular or heavy periods, or difficulty in conceiving.”
Interested patients can avail free gynaecological consultation during the week from 25th to 31st Jan. The consultation will be provided by Dr Jasmin, a gynaecologist specializing in infertility management, antenatal and postnatal care, management of common gynaecological conditions, and contraception services.
Dr Jasmin has been providing care to numerous Tanzanians diagnosed with infertility and women experiencing postnatal issues and pregnancy complications during our previous medical camps.
She further clarified that these interventions are designed to showcase advanced techniques for addressing common challenges that women face.
These procedures include IUCD insertion and removal, implant insertion and removal, Merina insertion, cyst excision, IANS D, cerclage removal, suturing and removal, D&C (dilation and curettage), CTG (cardiotocography), endometrial curettage, Pipelle endometrial biopsy, IUI, HyCoSy, follicular study, ultrasound and lab investigation, and Pap smear.
Dr Jasmine highlighted that the improved techniques introduced through these camps are transforming the standard of care provided by medical professionals and, as a result, enhancing patients’ lives.
It is encouraging that some of the women who received expert advice through these camps were able to conceive shortly after. This demonstrates the significant positive impact that these health camps and new techniques can have on individuals and families.
If couples are experiencing difficulty conceiving or have been diagnosed with infertility, Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) treatment may be one of the options to consider before proceeding to IVF. IUI is a less time-consuming and more affordable treatment option.
Undisclosed Associated Benefits for Gynaecology Camp, Medinova is offering 30% Discount on Pipelle Biopsy Procedure Package: This discount is available for patients who have been prescribed this procedure due to a cancer diagnosis, post-menopausal bleeding, hormonal issues & other common gyne problems.
50% Discount on Special Hormonal Package: This package includes tests for FSH (Follicle-stimulating hormone), LH (Luteinizing hormone), Prolactin, Estradiol, Progesterone, TSH (Thyroid-stimulating hormone) and TVS-USG (Transvaginal ultrasound).
A significant advantage for patients attending the sought-after camp is the availability of expert reviews from both international and Tanzanian specialists.
Gynecological services are supported by a full-time pediatrician, and we offer comprehensive care in core specialties including Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, ENT, Radiology, and Laboratory & pharmacy services. Both Radiology and Laboratory services are available from 8 AM to 8 PM says Evelyn Auguste
Medinova has a strong history of supporting community health. Last year, a successful cardiology camp that assisted numerous individuals with heart conditions.
“We encourage all women experiencing health concerns to take advantage of this rare opportunity and attend the upcoming camp hosted by Medinova Specialized Polyclinic. Our team will be available to provide care and support.”