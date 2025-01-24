Medinova Specialized Polyclinic Health Camp: Empowering women’s health beyond limits

Dar es Salaam. In the seam of the women wellness —related health chal­lenges Medinova Specialized Polyclin­ic is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

As part of this commitment, they are running a Gynaecology Check-Up and Awareness Camp to address women’s wellness and related health challenges.

The Gynec Camp, held from the 25th to the 31st Jan 2025 in Oyster Bay, Dar es Salaam, offers a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing these challenges.

The upcoming six-day health camp will be divided into three core sessions. The first session will provide free gynae­cological consultations, the second will focus on screenings, and the final ses­sion will be a “Coffee Talk” on 27 Jan with Gynaecologist, Dr Jasmin.

On behalf of Medinova, Ms. Evelyn Auguste wishes to inform you that they are organizing a week long health camp to promote gynaecological care and raise awareness among needy women who are suffering from irregular peri­ods, heavy periods, postmenopausal bleeding and difficulty in conception and infertility.

Dr Jasmin, Obs & Gynecologist at Medinova Specialized Polyclin­ic, emphasizes the importance of this camp. She states, “This week long camp provides women with essential access to regular gynecological check-ups, screenings, and health education. Without such opportunities, women face delayed diagnoses, serious compli­cations like infertility and cancer, and a widening gender health gap.

I would also like to highlight the importance of raising awareness among women about the Pipelle biopsy as OPD procedure. This procedure can be par­ticularly beneficial for those experienc­ing postmenopausal bleeding, irregular or heavy periods, or difficulty in con­ceiving.”

Interested patients can avail free gynaecological consultation during the week from 25th to 31st Jan. The consul­tation will be provided by Dr Jasmin, a gynaecologist specializing in infertility management, antenatal and postnatal care, management of common gynae­cological conditions, and contraception services.

Dr Jasmin has been providing care to numerous Tanzanians diagnosed with infertility and women experiencing postnatal issues and pregnancy com­plications during our previous medical camps.

She further clarified that these inter­ventions are designed to showcase advanced techniques for addressing common challenges that women face.

These procedures include IUCD insertion and removal, implant inser­tion and removal, Merina insertion, cyst excision, IANS D, cerclage removal, suturing and removal, D&C (dilation and curettage), CTG (cardiotocogra­phy), endometrial curettage, Pipelle endometrial biopsy, IUI, HyCoSy, folli­cular study, ultrasound and lab investi­gation, and Pap smear.

Dr Jasmine highlighted that the improved techniques introduced through these camps are transform­ing the standard of care provided by medical professionals and, as a result, enhancing patients’ lives.

It is encouraging that some of the women who received expert advice through these camps were able to con­ceive shortly after. This demonstrates the significant positive impact that these health camps and new techniques can have on individuals and families.

If couples are experiencing difficul­ty conceiving or have been diagnosed with infertility, Intrauterine Insemina­tion (IUI) treatment may be one of the options to consider before proceeding to IVF. IUI is a less time-consuming and more affordable treatment option.

Undisclosed Associated Benefits for Gynaecology Camp, Medinova is offer­ing 30% Discount on Pipelle Biopsy Procedure Package: This discount is available for patients who have been prescribed this procedure due to a can­cer diagnosis, post-menopausal bleed­ing, hormonal issues & other common gyne problems.

50% Discount on Special Hormonal Package: This package includes tests for FSH (Follicle-stimulating hormone), LH (Luteinizing hormone), Prolactin, Estradiol, Progesterone, TSH (Thy­roid-stimulating hormone) and TVS-USG (Transvaginal ultrasound).

A significant advantage for patients attending the sought-after camp is the availability of expert reviews from both international and Tanzanian specialists.

Gynecological services are supported by a full-time pediatrician, and we offer comprehensive care in core specialties including Internal Medicine, Ortho­pedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, ENT, Radiology, and Laboratory & pharmacy services. Both Radiology and Laborato­ry services are available from 8 AM to 8 PM says Evelyn Auguste

Medinova has a strong history of sup­porting community health. Last year, a successful cardiology camp that assist­ed numerous individuals with heart conditions.