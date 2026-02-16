MUA Tanzania celebrates excellence at annual agent award night
In an industry where rapid expansion can sometimes come at the expense of discipline, MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited is sending a different message: growth must be sustainable, compliant, and built on quality.
The company recently hosted its Annual Agent Award Night on 13 February 2026, bringing together top-performing agents from across the country alongside senior management to celebrate excellence and reaffirm its long-term strategic direction.
More than a ceremonial gathering, the event underscored the insurer’s commitment to structured governance, professional standards, and responsible expansion within Tanzania’s competitive insurance market.
With a network of more than 100 agents operating nationwide, supported by 10 branches, four sales points, and its head office in Dar es Salaam, MUA Tanzania continues to expand its national footprint while maintaining strict underwriting standards and regulatory compliance. The agent network remains central to the company’s retail strategy, serving as the primary bridge between the insurer and its growing customer base.
During the ceremony, awards were presented to agents who demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple criteria not only premium production, but also portfolio quality, client retention, professionalism, and adherence to compliance standards. The recognition framework reflects a broader corporate philosophy: performance must be measured by sustainability, not volume alone.
Addressing attendees, Chief Executive Officer Jérôme Katz emphasized the strategic importance of the agent network in driving disciplined growth.
“Agents are not simply a distribution channel. They are the backbone of our business model. Sustainable growth is not only about increasing production: it is about building quality portfolios, respecting underwriting guidelines, and maintaining full compliance. Performance and discipline must go together.”
The evening also served as a reminder of the company’s evolution within the Tanzanian market. Part of the regional MUA Group, recognized for its financial strength and long-term stability, the Group entered Tanzania in 2014 as majority shareholder of the company then operating under the Phoenix brand.
Known as Phoenix of Tanzania until 2023, the firm completed its rebranding to MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited as part of a broader regional brand alignment strategy.
In line with its continued expansion strategy, the MUA brand in Tanzania has recently strengthened its market presence with the establishment of MUA Life Tanzania, a dedicated life insurance subsidiary that broadens the Group’s product offering and reinforces its long-term commitment to the country.
As the awards ceremony concluded, a consistent message resonated throughout the evening: MUA Tanzania’s growth is built on partnership, disciplined execution, regulatory compliance, and a strong nationwide agent network.
In a market increasingly defined by competition and regulatory scrutiny, the company is positioning itself not merely as a growing insurer, but as a structured and forward-looking institution one that seeks to balance ambition with technical rigor and sustainable performance.
Through structured governance, technical rigor, and continued investment, the company continues to position itself as a trusted and forward-looking insurer in the Tanzanian market.
The winners of this year’s insurance agents awards include: