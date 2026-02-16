MUA Tanzania celebrates excellence at annual agent award night

In an industry where rapid expansion can sometimes come at the expense of discipline, MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited is sending a different message: growth must be sustainable, compliant, and built on quality.

The company recently hosted its Annual Agent Award Night on 13 February 2026, bringing together top-performing agents from across the country alongside senior man­agement to celebrate excellence and reaffirm its long-term strategic direction.

More than a ceremonial gath­ering, the event underscored the insurer’s commitment to struc­tured governance, professional standards, and responsible expan­sion within Tanzania’s competitive insurance market.

With a network of more than 100 agents operating nationwide, sup­ported by 10 branches, four sales points, and its head office in Dar es Salaam, MUA Tanzania contin­ues to expand its national footprint while maintaining strict under­writing standards and regulatory compliance. The agent network remains central to the company’s retail strategy, serving as the prima­ry bridge between the insurer and its growing customer base.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to agents who demonstrated outstanding perfor­mance across multiple criteria not only premium production, but also portfolio quality, client retention, professionalism, and adherence to compliance standards. The recog­nition framework reflects a broader corporate philosophy: performance must be measured by sustainability, not volume alone.

Addressing attendees, Chief Executive Officer Jérôme Katz emphasized the strategic impor­tance of the agent network in driv­ing disciplined growth.

“Agents are not simply a distri­bution channel. They are the back­bone of our business model. Sus­tainable growth is not only about increasing production: it is about building quality portfolios, respect­ing underwriting guidelines, and maintaining full compliance. Per­formance and discipline must go together.”

The evening also served as a reminder of the company’s evolu­tion within the Tanzanian market. Part of the regional MUA Group, recognized for its financial strength and long-term stability, the Group entered Tanzania in 2014 as majori­ty shareholder of the company then operating under the Phoenix brand.

Known as Phoenix of Tanzania until 2023, the firm completed its rebranding to MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited as part of a broader regional brand alignment strategy.

In line with its continued expan­sion strategy, the MUA brand in Tanzania has recently strengthened its market presence with the estab­lishment of MUA Life Tanzania, a dedicated life insurance subsidiary that broadens the Group’s product offering and reinforces its long-term commitment to the country.

As the awards ceremony con­cluded, a consistent message res­onated throughout the evening: MUA Tanzania’s growth is built on partnership, disciplined execution, regulatory compliance, and a strong nationwide agent network.

In a market increasingly defined by competition and regulatory scrutiny, the company is position­ing itself not merely as a growing insurer, but as a structured and for­ward-looking institution one that seeks to balance ambition with technical rigor and sustainable per­formance.

Through structured governance, technical rigor, and continued investment, the company contin­ues to position itself as a trusted and forward-looking insurer in the Tanzanian market.

The winners of this year’s insur­ance agents awards include:

1. Fixers Insurance Agency

2. Manyeki Insurance Agency

3. Scan Insurance and Gen Ser­vices Ltd

4. JJS Insurance Agency