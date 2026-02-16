MUA Tanzania celebrates excellence at annual agent award night

The management and staff of MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited in a group photo with some winners of the 2025 insurance agents’ awards. The awards ceremony was held on February 13, 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

In an industry where rapid expansion can sometimes come at the expense of discipline, MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited is sending a different message: growth must be sustainable, compliant, and built on quality.

The company recently hosted its Annual Agent Award Night on 13 February 2026, bringing together top-performing agents from across the country alongside senior man­agement to celebrate excellence and reaffirm its long-term strategic direction.

More than a ceremonial gath­ering, the event underscored the insurer’s commitment to struc­tured governance, professional standards, and responsible expan­sion within Tanzania’s competitive insurance market.

With a network of more than 100 agents operating nationwide, sup­ported by 10 branches, four sales points, and its head office in Dar es Salaam, MUA Tanzania contin­ues to expand its national footprint while maintaining strict under­writing standards and regulatory compliance. The agent network remains central to the company’s retail strategy, serving as the prima­ry bridge between the insurer and its growing customer base.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to agents who demonstrated outstanding perfor­mance across multiple criteria not only premium production, but also portfolio quality, client retention, professionalism, and adherence to compliance standards. The recog­nition framework reflects a broader corporate philosophy: performance must be measured by sustainability, not volume alone.

Addressing attendees, Chief Executive Officer Jérôme Katz emphasized the strategic impor­tance of the agent network in driv­ing disciplined growth.

“Agents are not simply a distri­bution channel. They are the back­bone of our business model. Sus­tainable growth is not only about increasing production: it is about building quality portfolios, respect­ing underwriting guidelines, and maintaining full compliance. Per­formance and discipline must go together.”

The evening also served as a reminder of the company’s evolu­tion within the Tanzanian market. Part of the regional MUA Group, recognized for its financial strength and long-term stability, the Group entered Tanzania in 2014 as majori­ty shareholder of the company then operating under the Phoenix brand.

Known as Phoenix of Tanzania until 2023, the firm completed its rebranding to MUA Insurance (Tanzania) Limited as part of a broader regional brand alignment strategy.

In line with its continued expan­sion strategy, the MUA brand in Tanzania has recently strengthened its market presence with the estab­lishment of MUA Life Tanzania, a dedicated life insurance subsidiary that broadens the Group’s product offering and reinforces its long-term commitment to the country.

As the awards ceremony con­cluded, a consistent message res­onated throughout the evening: MUA Tanzania’s growth is built on partnership, disciplined execution, regulatory compliance, and a strong nationwide agent network.

In a market increasingly defined by competition and regulatory scrutiny, the company is position­ing itself not merely as a growing insurer, but as a structured and for­ward-looking institution one that seeks to balance ambition with technical rigor and sustainable per­formance.

Through structured governance, technical rigor, and continued investment, the company contin­ues to position itself as a trusted and forward-looking insurer in the Tanzanian market.

The winners of this year’s insur­ance agents awards include:

1. Fixers Insurance Agency

2. Manyeki Insurance Agency

3. Scan Insurance and Gen Ser­vices Ltd

4. JJS Insurance Agency

5. Triple C Insurance Agency

Latest

  1. Zanzibar plans record Sh8.217 trillion budget for 2026/27

  2. Tanzania and Malawi target small-scale traders in simplified trade regime

  3. Tanzania’s financial markets show steady progress but gaps remain

  4. Zanzibar lawmakers debate proposal for special alcohol drinking permit

  5. Somalia cleared to adopt EAC e-Passport, envoy says

  6. Tanzania hails EACOP’s Sh1.9 trillion local procurement, job creation

In the headlines

View All