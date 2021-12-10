Opening of New Bagamoyo Road Phase 2 project shows strong Tanzania-Japan Partnership

For any country to stimulate development, it needs to invest in its infrastructure for this is essential in her growth. With such infrastructure, movement of both people and cargo from one place to another becomes easy and cheap.

There’s a merger of power; central government, local governments, local and international organizations to forge partnership in improving the status of the transport sector.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is one of the largest bilateral development cooperation partners in the world, and it has been extending its cooperation through a variety of modalities such as technical cooperation, concessional loans, grant and Japanese volunteers in Tanzania.

In addition, recently JICA expanded its portfolio to private sector investment finance. JICA has 96 overseas offices worldwide, 28 of which located in the Sub-Saharan African Region. Tanzania is one of the largest top recipients of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) among the Sub-Saharan African Countries, namely Kenya, Ghana, Senegal and Zambia.

Transport infrastructure development is one of the priority sectors of JICA’s cooperation, and it accounts for about 27 percent of total amount of JICA’s cooperation in Tanzania. The cooperation contributes to inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth, and poverty eradication through such growth.

Developing transport infrastructure addresses specific goals in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Goal 9 “build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation”, Goal 11 “make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable”, and Goal 17 “strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development”.





Completed new Bagamoyo road between Mwenge and Morocco intersections in Dar es Salaam.





JICA’s cooperation considers not only for quantity but also quality, since low-quality infrastructure would hinder development of the country in a mid/long-term. In this vein, JICA conducts projects in accordance with “the Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment”. It was adopted at the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019, and it shows the strategic direction to contribute to closing the infrastructure gap, develop infrastructure as an asset class, and maximizing the positive impacts of infrastructure investment according to country conditions.

In addition, JICA assists to improve connectivity between two growing continents of Africa and Asia through Indian and Pacific Oceans, since “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” is a key for social and economic prosperity and development of the continents.

“Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment” adopted at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019

1) Maximizing the positive impact of infrastructure to achieve sustainable growth and development

2) Raising economic efficiency in View of Life-Cycle Cost

3) Integrating environmental considerations in infrastructure investments

4) Building resilience against natural disasters and other risks

5) Integrating social considerations in infrastructure investment

6) Strengthening infrastructure governance.

Tackling a headache of Dar es Salaam – Mitigating traffic jam

The efforts are made to reduce the traffic jam around Dar es Salaam City which is the country’s business hub. Traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam is recognized as one of the major bottle necks in doing business in the city which is home to over 6 million people. According to Dar es Salaam Urban Transport Master Plan, New Bagamoyo Road is one of the most congested roads in the city. In addressing this challenge, Government of Tanzania came with decision to widen New Baganoyo Road. New Bagamoyo Road was a major hindrance to smooth traffic between the city center and suburbs, it was regarded as a high priority project.

Dar es Salaam plays a central role in the economy and physical distribution of Tanzania. As the city is the starting point for all transport systems, including the road, rail, air and maritime transport, it is truly a strategic point for transport in Tanzania.

Over the last 10 years, the number of registered vehicles in the city has grown at an annual rate of 14% which is higher than the population growth rate. As a result, the traffic congestion along trunk roads has been worsening every year, thereby hampering economic activities. Furthermore, since population in Dar es Salaam has displayed a high growth rate of 4% in recent years, it is forecast that traffic congestion in the urban area will continue to deteriorate from now on.

JICA Preparatory Survey Team came to Tanzania to conduct the field survey from April 6 to May 12, 2014, and confirmed the level of necessity and urgency of upgrading New Bagamoyo Road.

JICA’s Cooperation in Urban Transport Development

Year Project Name

1980 – 1982

The Selander Bridge Expansion Project

1984 – 1987

Morogoro Road Improvement Project Phase 1 & 2

1992 – 1997

Dar es Salaam Road Improvement Maintenance Project Phase 1 – 4

1997 – 1999

The Project for Improvement of Bridges on Trunk Road Phase 1 & 2

1997 – 2001

Dar es Salaam Roads Improvement Project Phase 1 – 3

2007 – 2009

The Project for Widening of Kilwa Road

2007 – 2008

Dar es Salaam Transport Policy and System Development Master Plan

2010 – 2014

The Project for Widening of New Bagamoyo Road Phase 1

2015 – 2018

The Project for Improvement of Tazara Intersection (Mfugale Flyover)

2010 – 2012

Capacity Building Project for the Improvement of Dar es Salaam Transport

2014 – 2017

The Capacity Development Project for Improvement of Dar es Salaam Transport Phase 2

2016 – 2018

Project for Revision of Dar es Salaam Urban Transportation Master Plan

2019 – 2021

He Project for Widening of New Bagamoyo Road Phase 2

2019

Future image of Kigoma Port Passenger Terminal.





Present The Project for Improvement of Transport Capacity in Dar es Salaam

The Project for Widening of New Bagamoyo Road

The Project for Widening of New Bagamoyo Road was formulated. New Bagamoyo Road has been widened to four lanes with 9 m width of central median for future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) over a section of approximately 4.3 km from the boundary of the BRT phase-1 works at Morocco Intersection to Mwenge Intersection. Intersections have been improved in order to secure safe and smooth traffic flows.

Service roads and sidewalks are installed in order to secure the road service level and safety. Road drainage facilities for resolving road inundation; auxiliary facilities for securing the road functions; and traffic safety facilities for securing traffic safety are installed.

The Project beneficiaries are a large number of residents living in the northern parts of Tanzania, the north of Dar es Salaam and the entire city area.

The Project was urgently required in order to rectify income differentials, strengthen the trunk road transportation network, improve the living environment of residents and remove impediments to improvement of citizen lifestyles and economic activity caused by the serious congestion occurring on the target road section.

Thanks to mitigation of road flooding, congestion is relieved, while the improvement of unsuitable soil prevents subsidence of paved surfaces and enhance road safety. Maintenance of the newly widened New Bagamoyo Road by Tanzanian side will not require excessively sophisticated technology.

The New Bagamoyo Road is likely to contribute to rectifying poverty differentials, which is a common goal in national development plans in Tanzania, and it is going to help improve and strengthen the trunk road network. The Project observed all environmental and social guidelines.

The Project has shortened travelling time thus reducing transportation costs. Transport capacity on the road has increased leading to improvement of the level of convenience of transport in Dar es Salaam.

The new road secures regularity of passenger and goods distribution, access to the center of Dar es Salaam and port facilities will soon be improved, thereby contributing to the social and economic vitalization of Tanzania.

Widened New Bagamoyo Road makes it possible to separate vehicles travelling at the standard speed from slower vehicles, thereby ensuring safe and smooth traffic flow. Through stabilizing access from surrounding farm areas (Bunju and Bagamoyo) to markets, the stable transportation of goods is secured, thereby leading to lower transportation costs and contributing to stable prices.

Mfugale Flyover.

Likewise, average travel speed during the morning-noon and evening peaks (a total of seven hours: from 06:00 to 10:00 in the morning and from 1600 to 19:00 in the evening) has increased from 3 km/h (due to congestion) to around 40 km/h, thereby greatly shortening travel times.

Traffic capacity has increased from the current some 830 vehicles/hr/lane to 1,740 vehicles/hr/lane. Days of inundation will improve from the current some 30 days/year to 0.

The construction of service roads leading into the New Bagamoyo Road is highly effective in securing smooth traffic flow. It was decided to adopt service roads of around 4~6 m. The service roads have been designed in consideration of the systems adopted at both Makumbusho and Mwenge Bus Terminals.

This project much cares a pedestrian safety. Sidewalks have been constructed alongside New Bagamoyo Road. Bus bays have been improved and built to reduce risks of accidents and minimize congestion. Street lights have been installed along the New Bagamoyo Road to serve motorists and pedestrians in consideration of night traffic safety. New Bagamoyo Road has a central median 9 m wide that will serve as the BRT zone in the future.

Since the Project was implemented under the grant aid scheme of the Government of Japan, the following points were taken into consideration as a guideline for execution. Implementation method and construction schedule in reflection of the local natural conditions such as weather, terrain and local features and current traffic conditions on the Project, consideration of maintenance capacity on the Tanzanian side, adoption of common execution methods that do not require special construction machinery or technology following construction, ample consideration to the social environment and traffic safety, and utilization of locally procurable materials as much as possible in order to contribute to vitalization of the local economy.

The Contractor for the Project complied with appropriate labour conditions and customs in line with existing construction legislations in Tanzania, and strived to prevent disputes with workers and secure safety during the working period. The Contractor was an equal opportunity employer.

The Project for Widening of New Bagamoyo Road is under the partnership of Government of Tanzania and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The new road will be another model of “high-quality infrastructure” that is a foundation of inclusive development for all people in Tanzania. The Project is part of the measures to decongest Dar es Salaam City.

The Contractor gave social and environmental consideration during the works period.

Safety during works was secured, safety facilities such as barricades, colour cones, revolving lights were used. Also traffic controllers were assigned.

Further collaboration between the Government of Tanzania and JICA

JICA together with the Government proposed a concept of “Transit-Oriented-Development (TOD)”. This concept encourages modal shift from automobile use to public transportation use. Increasing road capacity to meet the increasing demand is difficult, so modal shift would be promoted.

Not only development of transport nodes such as MRT/BRT station, but also enhancing attractiveness of areas around public transport at the various Sub Centre, District Centre and/or Satellite City. JICA considers that TOD will contribute the additional revenue to the public transport (such as BRT) so that they are able to reinvest to the remaining phase of the projects.

Furthermore, JICA is considering extending its cooperation to the capital city, Dodoma. Together with the strong initiative and leadership of the Government of Tanzania, the capital city is experiencing the fastest growth. To accommodate the increasing traffic demand, JICA is conducting a feasibility study of development of inner-city roads.

JICA will also continue its cooperation on corridor development. The projects that are under planning stage are “the Project for the Rehabilitation of Kigoma Port” and the “Arusha-Holili Road Improvement Project”. These projects will address safety concerns in addition to improvement of efficiency of transportation of the economic corridors.

Kigoma Port is a transportation hub of the Central Corridor connecting Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo through Lake Tanganyika.

While lake transport is an essential route for the residents, the passenger terminal has serious damages, and people are not able to board a vessel directly.

The Arusha-Holili Road is a main transport route between Arusha and Kenya. The upcoming project will increase traffic capacity by widening busy sections of roads. In addition, the project will address the safety concern of a bridge section at Kikafu between Kilimanjaro International Airport and Moshi.

Last but not least, while developing transport infrastructure, it is also necessary to involve assistance designed to make wise use of developed infrastructure. For the development and effective use of infrastructure, JICA has been engaged in the development of the related human resources. JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Program (KCCP) invites Tanzanian people in Japan, and it has significance with regard to the utilization of Japan’s development experience and know-how by adapting them to the partner country, rather than only sharing Japan’s advanced technologies and skills. Since the commencement of the cooperation, over 21,000 Tanzanian people visited Japan for training. JICA will continue to provide KCCP for further human resource development in transport sector and other related sectors.

JICA, through the soon-coming projects, will contribute towards the further development of Tanzania hand-in-hand with the people and the Government of Tanzania, and strengthen the long-lasting bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Japan.



