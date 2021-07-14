Oryx Gas Tanzania Limited to make major investment within three years to support the development of Tanzanian LPG market

A market leader for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution in Tanzania, Oryx Gas Tanzania Limited (“OGTL”, an Oryx Energies Company) is planning to make major investments in Tanzania to support government efforts in promoting the use of LPG as a clean and environmentally friendly fuel for cooking and for commercial/industrial activities.

These future investments will be done in the form of additional quantities of gas cylinders, development of new infrastructures and upgrade of existing gas plants and depots.

Speaking with the media in an exclusive interview this week, Man-aging Director of the energy firm Benoit ARAMAN said that Oryx Gas Tanzania Limited (OGTL) looks the Tanzania energy sector as a critically strategic one where with a lot of needs to be done to provide Tanzanians accessible, safe, reliable, efficient and affordable energies such as LPG that is suitable for power, domestic, commercial and industrial uses.

“Oryx Gas Tanzania is convinced that LPG, which is about only 5% in penetration rate, can successfully address a large part of the Tanzania’s energy market combination which is about only 5%. That’s why with our long-term serving experience and the engagement between Public and Private sectors’ trust to the industry, we have continued investing in infrastructure, gas cylinders and consumer activation” he said.

Benoit said OGTL is currently operating 8 LPG depots and filling plants in the country which allow the company together with its distribution channels to widely cover the country in LPG supply and distribution, including remote rural areas.

He further said he praises the government for the effort it is doing in shifting the country economy to the benefit of a growing middle class.

He further stated that current investment by the Government in infrastructure is critically beneficial to the country and added that one good example is the Dar es salaam port which is positioned as one of the Eastern African main port, on which investments have been done and it now needs additional modern, efficient equipment including properly skilled manpower to mitigate the current congestion whilst supporting the growth of the country.

With a presence in Tanzania for more than 20 years and the level of past, current and future anticipated investments, Oryx Energies asserts its long term commitment to the country and its strong belief in its development.

Constructed one of the region’s most extensive and integrated down-stream platforms, mastering the value chain from the purchase of the physical products on the open market through its trading arm (Add-ax Energy) to their storage, blending, distribution and on-site management where is much required, Oryx Energies aims to respond to the energy needs of consumers and businesses across sub-Saharan Africa, by providing a reliable and quality products and services, including fuels, LPG and lubricants supported by its efficient logistics and strong distribution networks, including its own retail service stations.

Oryx Energies being a professional and reliable business partner is anchored in fully-integrated down-stream model that enables the company to control the full value chain from sourcing products on the open market through trading arm to their strategic storage and distribution up to end consumers.

With efficient logistics and strong distribution networks, including its own retail service stations and the specialized bunkering service to respond to the needs of clients off-shore, Oryx Energies offers a wide range of products and services such as fuels, LPG and own-brand lubricants.

Since 1989, Oryx Energies has developed a number of bulk storage terminals across East and West Africa, including Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Calabar (Nigeria), Freetown (Sierra Leone), Cotonou (Benin) and Dakar (Senegal). These facilities support the company’s goal in providing a reliable supply of oil products and services to coastal nations and the landlocked countries beyond.

Oryx Energies is one of Africa’s largest and longest-established independent providers of oil and gas products and services, the company source, supply, store and distribute oil and gas products needed by consumers, businesses and maritime operations across sub-Saharan Africa.

A Swiss group of companies, majority-owned by private investment group AOG, Oryx Energies is today present in over 20 sub-Saharan countries, and has been responding to the evolving energy needs of the region for over 30 years.

Oryx Energies has been in the front line in supporting and empowering women in assuring they reach their goals and be part of the economic growth contributors. How-ever, the big investment of Oryx Energies in turns the highly contribution of social development in various projects across the region in all social aspects to assist the government and the people with high quality of social services.