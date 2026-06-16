Powering progress and improving lives: The remarkable journey of Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania

In the landscape of East Africa’s industrial and social development, few names carry as much weight and history as Davis & Shirtliff.

For over two decades in Tanzania, the company has transitioned from a specialized equipment supplier into a cornerstone of the nation’s infrastructure, driving progress in the two most critical sectors for human and economic advancement: water and energy.

As Tanzania marches toward its industrialization goals and the realization of its National Renewable Energy Strategy, Davis & Shirtliff stands as a primary partner for households, businesses, and the government alike.

Follow me in this article to explore the remarkable journey, the technological vanguard, and the socio-economic footprint of a company that remains steadfast in its purpose: “Improving Lives.”

The genesis of a vision: From 1946 to the heart of Tanzania

The roots of Davis & Shirtliff are found in the post-war era of 1946, when Eddie Davis and Dick Shirtliff founded the company in Kenya. Their vision was simple yet profound: to improve access to reliable water and energy solutions across African.

Decades of success in Kenya laid the groundwork for a regional expansion strategy that eventually crossed the border into Tanzania in 1998.

When the Tanzania subsidiary was officially established, it was driven by an urgent need to address the systemic challenges surrounding clean water access and dependable energy infrastructure.

At that time, many Tanzanian communities, institutions, and businesses struggled with inefficient pumping systems and an unreliable energy supply. Davis & Shirtliff sought to bridge this gap by introducing high-quality technologies supported by a level of professional technical expertise and after-sales service that was previously unavailable in the local market.

From those modest beginnings in Dar es Salaam, the company has evolved into a national leader, celebrated for its commitment to quality and innovation.

A nationwide network: proximity as a service

Growth at Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania has been both strategic and relentless. What began as a single operation has expanded into a formidable nationwide network of 11 branches 9 on the Mainland and 2 in Zanzibar. Today, the company’s presence is felt in every major economic hub, including Dar es Salaam, Kariakoo, Dodoma, Mbeya, Arusha, Mwanza, Kibaha, Morogoro, Tanga, and the specialized Mwenge Distribution & Service Centre.

This expansion is far from complete. Recognizing the growing demand in emerging districts, the company is currently finalizing plans to open outlets in Karatu and Kahama, alongside additional service points in Dar es Salaam.

This aggressive footprint is part of a larger roadmap: Vision 2030, which aims to increase the company’s reach to 20 outlets by the end of the decade. This ensures that no matter where a farm, factory, or family is located, Davis & Shirtliff’s technical support, spare parts, and professional guidance are always within reach.

The integrated solution suite: More than just pumps

While many know the company for its iconic water pumps, Davis & Shirtliff has evolved into an integrated solutions provider. Their current portfolio is a comprehensive ecosystem designed to meet the evolving development needs of Tanzania. Their primary offerings include:

Solar power systems & pumping: Utilizing the country’s abundant sunlight to provide clean energy and water.

Water infrastructure: High-performance pumps, borehole equipment, and specialized irrigation systems for agriculture.

Treatment & purification: Advanced systems to ensure water safety, complemented by a range of chemical solutions and services.

Energy resilience: Power backup systems, lithium-ion energy storage, and hybrid energy systems that combine solar with grid or generator power.

Specialized equipment: This includes swimming pool accessories and the latest in digital monitoring and control technologies.

Beyond the hardware, the company provides end-to-end engineering services from initial design and sizing to installation, maintenance, and long-term technical support. This “full-service” model is a key differentiator, providing a level of reliability that smaller, specialized providers often cannot match.

Davis & Shirtliff continues to bring solar power to schools and health clinics in underserved areas. These installations reduce reliance on costly diesel generators, allowing institutions to save on energy costs while improving service delivery.

Empowering the underserved: A social mission

At its core, Davis & Shirtliff is a purpose-driven organization. Their solutions are specifically designed to empower underserved and off-grid communities. In many remote areas of Tanzania, where national grid extension is either too slow or too expensive, Davis & Shirtliff provides a lifeline.

By introducing solar-powered water pumps, solar home systems, and backup power, the company has enabled schools, health centers, and rural families to access electricity and clean water independently.

This has a transformative effect on quality of life: rural families no longer have to travel long distances to fetch water, and clinics can maintain refrigeration for vaccines and light for emergency procedures without relying on expensive, polluting diesel generators.

A particularly innovative focus is the Productive Use of Energy (PUE). Davis & Shirtliff solutions are not just for domestic comfort; they are engines for income generation. Solar irrigation pumps and grain mills allow smallholder farmers and rural entrepreneurs to increase productivity and resilience, turning energy access into economic growth.

Financial inclusion: Breaking the barriers to green tech

One of the most significant hurdles to adopting renewable energy is the high upfront cost. Davis & Shirtliff has tackled this head-on through afforda­ble financing models.

Through finance initiative and stra­tegic partnerships with major finan­cial institutions like CRDB, Equity Bank, and Vision Fund, the company has made it possible for customers to acquire equipment through flexible repayment systems.

By lowering the financial barrier, they have accelerated the uptake of solar technology among low-to-mid­dle-income customers and small-scale farmers who would otherwise be left behind in the energy transition.

The vanguard of innovation: Technology for tomorrow

Innovation is the third core value of Davis & Shirtliff, and it is the engine that keeps the company at the mar­ket’s edge. Recent years have seen the introduction of cutting-edge technol­ogies that are redefining efficiency in Tanzania.

Hybrid Solar Power Systems now lead the charge, combining solar ener­gy with battery storage and traditional grid backups to ensure 100 percent uptime while slashing energy costs.

In the realm of water management, Variable Speed Pumping Solutions automatically adjust pump speed based on demand, which not only saves energy but significantly extends the lifespan of the equipment.

Water quality has also seen a rev­olution through the deployment of Ultra-Filtration and Reverse Osmo­sis systems, which remove pathogens and dissolved impurities to provide high-quality drinking and process water.

Furthermore, the shift toward modern lithium battery systems and intelligent inverters has maximized solar utilization, making back­up power more reliable than ever before.

Digital transformation: The future is connected

Davis & Shirtliff is leading the digi­tal revolution in the sector. By invest­ing heavily in digital platforms, the company has dramatically improved the customer experience. Their digital ecosystem includes:

The D&S GO APP and FLO APP: Allowing users to access technical information and manage their sys­tems on the go.

Remote Monitoring Systems: These allow both the customer and the D&S technical teams to mon­itor pump performance and energy consumption in real-time, facilitat­ing remote diagnostics and reducing downtime.

E-shop & D&S Website: Providing a convenient platform for online pur­chasing and access to product data.

These digital tools ensure faster service delivery, better communi­cation, and the ability for the company to measure and improve cus­tomer satisfaction continuously.

A strategic pillar of the National Clean Energy Agenda

Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania is not just a business; it is a vital contribu­tor to the National Renewable Energy Strategy 2024–2034. The company’s efforts are perfectly aligned with gov­ernment goals to increase renewable energy access, improve climate resil­ience, and create green jobs.

By promoting solar adoption across residential, commercial, and agricul­tural sectors, Davis & Shirtliff is help­ing the nation transition away from a heavy reliance on fossil fuels and traditional biomass, such as charcoal and firewood.

Their solar irrigation projects sup­port climate-smart agriculture, allow­ing farmers to irrigate year-round and ensuring food security regard­less of unpredictable rainfall patterns.

Furthermore, the com­pany contributes to the national agenda by building local tech­nical capacity. Through train­ing programs for engi­neers, install­ers and technical teams, they are strengthening Tanzania’s renewable energy ecosystem, ensuring that clean energy projects are sustainable for the long term.

Sustainability and environmen­tal stewardship

Reducing the carbon footprint of Tanzanian industry and households is a key priority. Davis & Shirtliff’s solutions, such as solar water heaters and energy-efficient heat pumps, con­sume significantly less electricity than conventional gas or electric heaters.

Their LPG generators and hybrid systems offer a cleaner alternative to diesel-dependent setups, helping businesses reduce both their oper­ational costs and their greenhouse gas emissions. By making renewable energy practical and accessible, they are facilitating a low-carbon develop­ment path for the entire region.

Measurable impact: Millions of lives improved

The success of Davis & Shirtliff can be measured in numbers that tell a story of profound social impact. Through the “Improving Lives Ini­tiative,” the company has reached over 1.5 million beneficiaries across seven countries. In 2025 alone, over 285,000 people reportedly benefited from more than 120 water and solar interventions.

In Tanzania, the company has implemented thousands of instal­lations in homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. These projects include solar-powered borehole systems for remote villages, advanced water treatment plants for institutions, and high-capacity backup systems for commercial facilities. Every project is a testament to their commitment to creating a lasting positive impact on health, education, and economic growth.

Through the Dayliff brand, Davis & Shirtliff provides durable and cost-effective solar systems specifically adapted to local operating realities.

The Davis & Shirtliff Edge: Why partners choose them

In an increasingly crowded market, Davis & Shirtliff maintains its com­petitive edge through several key dif­ferentiators:

Integrated Expertise: They are unique in combining solar power with water treatment and pumping, an essential synergy for agriculture and industry.

Unmatched Experience: With over 28 years in Tanzania and a his­tory dating back to 1946, their tech­nical expertise and customer trust are unparalleled.

Global Partnerships: They collab­orate with world-renowned technol­ogy leaders such as Grundfos, Ped­rollo, Huawei, Flowserve, and Lor­entz, ensuring Tanzanian customers receive world-class products adapted for African conditions.

Local Relevance: Their Dayliff brand focuses on developing products specifically suited to the local climate and operating realities.

Robust After-Sales Support: While many projects fail due to lack of main­tenance, Davis & Shirtliff differenti­ates itself with a massive inventory of spare parts and a network of qualified technicians ready for physical site vis­its and onsite training.

Collaboration for success: The power of partnerships

Davis & Shirtliff understands that no single entity can solve the challeng­es of water and energy alone. They maintain deep collaborations with a wide array of stakeholders, includ­ing government agencies, NGOs like Smart Village and Engineers Without Borders, and various private sector players.

These partnerships allow for knowledge sharing, joint project implementation, and the delivery of large-scale solutions that contribute to national development.

As Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania looks toward the future, its vision is clear: to remain the premier provider of sustainable water and energy solu­tions while continuing to improve lives through technology. The goal of expanding to 20 outlets by 2030 is a bold statement of their commitment to the country.

By combining renewable energy technology with local technical capac­ity and innovative financing, Davis & Shirtliff is not just selling equipment; they are providing the infrastructure for a more prosperous, resilient, and sustainable Tanzania.

Whether it is providing clean drink­ing water to a rural village, solar pow­er to a city hospital, or irrigation to a burgeoning farm, Davis & Shirtliff remains dedicated to its founding pur­pose improving lives, one installation at a time.