Powering progress and improving lives: The remarkable journey of Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania
In the landscape of East Africa’s industrial and social development, few names carry as much weight and history as Davis & Shirtliff.
For over two decades in Tanzania, the company has transitioned from a specialized equipment supplier into a cornerstone of the nation’s infrastructure, driving progress in the two most critical sectors for human and economic advancement: water and energy.
As Tanzania marches toward its industrialization goals and the realization of its National Renewable Energy Strategy, Davis & Shirtliff stands as a primary partner for households, businesses, and the government alike.
Follow me in this article to explore the remarkable journey, the technological vanguard, and the socio-economic footprint of a company that remains steadfast in its purpose: “Improving Lives.”
The genesis of a vision: From 1946 to the heart of Tanzania
The roots of Davis & Shirtliff are found in the post-war era of 1946, when Eddie Davis and Dick Shirtliff founded the company in Kenya. Their vision was simple yet profound: to improve access to reliable water and energy solutions across African.
Decades of success in Kenya laid the groundwork for a regional expansion strategy that eventually crossed the border into Tanzania in 1998.
When the Tanzania subsidiary was officially established, it was driven by an urgent need to address the systemic challenges surrounding clean water access and dependable energy infrastructure.
At that time, many Tanzanian communities, institutions, and businesses struggled with inefficient pumping systems and an unreliable energy supply. Davis & Shirtliff sought to bridge this gap by introducing high-quality technologies supported by a level of professional technical expertise and after-sales service that was previously unavailable in the local market.
From those modest beginnings in Dar es Salaam, the company has evolved into a national leader, celebrated for its commitment to quality and innovation.
A nationwide network: proximity as a service
Growth at Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania has been both strategic and relentless. What began as a single operation has expanded into a formidable nationwide network of 11 branches 9 on the Mainland and 2 in Zanzibar. Today, the company’s presence is felt in every major economic hub, including Dar es Salaam, Kariakoo, Dodoma, Mbeya, Arusha, Mwanza, Kibaha, Morogoro, Tanga, and the specialized Mwenge Distribution & Service Centre.
This expansion is far from complete. Recognizing the growing demand in emerging districts, the company is currently finalizing plans to open outlets in Karatu and Kahama, alongside additional service points in Dar es Salaam.
This aggressive footprint is part of a larger roadmap: Vision 2030, which aims to increase the company’s reach to 20 outlets by the end of the decade. This ensures that no matter where a farm, factory, or family is located, Davis & Shirtliff’s technical support, spare parts, and professional guidance are always within reach.
The integrated solution suite: More than just pumps
While many know the company for its iconic water pumps, Davis & Shirtliff has evolved into an integrated solutions provider. Their current portfolio is a comprehensive ecosystem designed to meet the evolving development needs of Tanzania. Their primary offerings include:
Solar power systems & pumping: Utilizing the country’s abundant sunlight to provide clean energy and water.
Water infrastructure: High-performance pumps, borehole equipment, and specialized irrigation systems for agriculture.
Treatment & purification: Advanced systems to ensure water safety, complemented by a range of chemical solutions and services.
Energy resilience: Power backup systems, lithium-ion energy storage, and hybrid energy systems that combine solar with grid or generator power.
Specialized equipment: This includes swimming pool accessories and the latest in digital monitoring and control technologies.
Beyond the hardware, the company provides end-to-end engineering services from initial design and sizing to installation, maintenance, and long-term technical support. This “full-service” model is a key differentiator, providing a level of reliability that smaller, specialized providers often cannot match.
Empowering the underserved: A social mission
At its core, Davis & Shirtliff is a purpose-driven organization. Their solutions are specifically designed to empower underserved and off-grid communities. In many remote areas of Tanzania, where national grid extension is either too slow or too expensive, Davis & Shirtliff provides a lifeline.
By introducing solar-powered water pumps, solar home systems, and backup power, the company has enabled schools, health centers, and rural families to access electricity and clean water independently.
This has a transformative effect on quality of life: rural families no longer have to travel long distances to fetch water, and clinics can maintain refrigeration for vaccines and light for emergency procedures without relying on expensive, polluting diesel generators.
A particularly innovative focus is the Productive Use of Energy (PUE). Davis & Shirtliff solutions are not just for domestic comfort; they are engines for income generation. Solar irrigation pumps and grain mills allow smallholder farmers and rural entrepreneurs to increase productivity and resilience, turning energy access into economic growth.
Financial inclusion: Breaking the barriers to green tech
One of the most significant hurdles to adopting renewable energy is the high upfront cost. Davis & Shirtliff has tackled this head-on through affordable financing models.
Through finance initiative and strategic partnerships with major financial institutions like CRDB, Equity Bank, and Vision Fund, the company has made it possible for customers to acquire equipment through flexible repayment systems.
By lowering the financial barrier, they have accelerated the uptake of solar technology among low-to-middle-income customers and small-scale farmers who would otherwise be left behind in the energy transition.
The vanguard of innovation: Technology for tomorrow
Innovation is the third core value of Davis & Shirtliff, and it is the engine that keeps the company at the market’s edge. Recent years have seen the introduction of cutting-edge technologies that are redefining efficiency in Tanzania.
Hybrid Solar Power Systems now lead the charge, combining solar energy with battery storage and traditional grid backups to ensure 100 percent uptime while slashing energy costs.
In the realm of water management, Variable Speed Pumping Solutions automatically adjust pump speed based on demand, which not only saves energy but significantly extends the lifespan of the equipment.
Water quality has also seen a revolution through the deployment of Ultra-Filtration and Reverse Osmosis systems, which remove pathogens and dissolved impurities to provide high-quality drinking and process water.
Furthermore, the shift toward modern lithium battery systems and intelligent inverters has maximized solar utilization, making backup power more reliable than ever before.
Digital transformation: The future is connected
Davis & Shirtliff is leading the digital revolution in the sector. By investing heavily in digital platforms, the company has dramatically improved the customer experience. Their digital ecosystem includes:
The D&S GO APP and FLO APP: Allowing users to access technical information and manage their systems on the go.
Remote Monitoring Systems: These allow both the customer and the D&S technical teams to monitor pump performance and energy consumption in real-time, facilitating remote diagnostics and reducing downtime.
E-shop & D&S Website: Providing a convenient platform for online purchasing and access to product data.
These digital tools ensure faster service delivery, better communication, and the ability for the company to measure and improve customer satisfaction continuously.
A strategic pillar of the National Clean Energy Agenda
Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania is not just a business; it is a vital contributor to the National Renewable Energy Strategy 2024–2034. The company’s efforts are perfectly aligned with government goals to increase renewable energy access, improve climate resilience, and create green jobs.
By promoting solar adoption across residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors, Davis & Shirtliff is helping the nation transition away from a heavy reliance on fossil fuels and traditional biomass, such as charcoal and firewood.
Their solar irrigation projects support climate-smart agriculture, allowing farmers to irrigate year-round and ensuring food security regardless of unpredictable rainfall patterns.
Furthermore, the company contributes to the national agenda by building local technical capacity. Through training programs for engineers, installers and technical teams, they are strengthening Tanzania’s renewable energy ecosystem, ensuring that clean energy projects are sustainable for the long term.
Sustainability and environmental stewardship
Reducing the carbon footprint of Tanzanian industry and households is a key priority. Davis & Shirtliff’s solutions, such as solar water heaters and energy-efficient heat pumps, consume significantly less electricity than conventional gas or electric heaters.
Their LPG generators and hybrid systems offer a cleaner alternative to diesel-dependent setups, helping businesses reduce both their operational costs and their greenhouse gas emissions. By making renewable energy practical and accessible, they are facilitating a low-carbon development path for the entire region.
Measurable impact: Millions of lives improved
The success of Davis & Shirtliff can be measured in numbers that tell a story of profound social impact. Through the “Improving Lives Initiative,” the company has reached over 1.5 million beneficiaries across seven countries. In 2025 alone, over 285,000 people reportedly benefited from more than 120 water and solar interventions.
In Tanzania, the company has implemented thousands of installations in homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. These projects include solar-powered borehole systems for remote villages, advanced water treatment plants for institutions, and high-capacity backup systems for commercial facilities. Every project is a testament to their commitment to creating a lasting positive impact on health, education, and economic growth.
The Davis & Shirtliff Edge: Why partners choose them
In an increasingly crowded market, Davis & Shirtliff maintains its competitive edge through several key differentiators:
Integrated Expertise: They are unique in combining solar power with water treatment and pumping, an essential synergy for agriculture and industry.
Unmatched Experience: With over 28 years in Tanzania and a history dating back to 1946, their technical expertise and customer trust are unparalleled.
Global Partnerships: They collaborate with world-renowned technology leaders such as Grundfos, Pedrollo, Huawei, Flowserve, and Lorentz, ensuring Tanzanian customers receive world-class products adapted for African conditions.
Local Relevance: Their Dayliff brand focuses on developing products specifically suited to the local climate and operating realities.
Robust After-Sales Support: While many projects fail due to lack of maintenance, Davis & Shirtliff differentiates itself with a massive inventory of spare parts and a network of qualified technicians ready for physical site visits and onsite training.
Collaboration for success: The power of partnerships
Davis & Shirtliff understands that no single entity can solve the challenges of water and energy alone. They maintain deep collaborations with a wide array of stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs like Smart Village and Engineers Without Borders, and various private sector players.
These partnerships allow for knowledge sharing, joint project implementation, and the delivery of large-scale solutions that contribute to national development.
As Davis & Shirtliff Tanzania looks toward the future, its vision is clear: to remain the premier provider of sustainable water and energy solutions while continuing to improve lives through technology. The goal of expanding to 20 outlets by 2030 is a bold statement of their commitment to the country.
By combining renewable energy technology with local technical capacity and innovative financing, Davis & Shirtliff is not just selling equipment; they are providing the infrastructure for a more prosperous, resilient, and sustainable Tanzania.
Whether it is providing clean drinking water to a rural village, solar power to a city hospital, or irrigation to a burgeoning farm, Davis & Shirtliff remains dedicated to its founding purpose improving lives, one installation at a time.
For any stakeholder looking for reliability, innovation, and a proven track record, the choice is clear. Davis & Shirtliff is more than a supplier; they are a partner in Tanzania’s progress.