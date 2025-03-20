President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s four years in infrastructure sector unmatched

It began as a dream, later became a reality—this is how one could describe the four years of performance by the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the infrastructure sector.

Her journey as president began with doubts from some citizens, who believed that continuing the projects left by her predecessor would not have been her priority.

However, the situation has turned out differently, and those who doubted her have been astonished by the great pace at which President Samia has implemented those projects.

The sixth phase government, in collaboration with the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), has worked tirelessly to ensure the country has modern transportation infrastructure.

Roads and bridges

The Director of Infrastructure Planning at TANROADS, Engineer Ephatar Mlavi, states that during this period, a total of 15,625.55 kilometers of roads have been in various stages of implementation. Out of these, 1,365.87 kilometers have been completed at the tarmac level, while 2,031.11 kilometers are still under construction to the tarmac level.

A total of 2,052.94 kilometers of roads and two bridges have undergone feasibility studies and detailed designs, with the government currently seeking funds for constructing them at the tarmac level. Additionally, feasibility studies and detailed designs are ongoing for 4,734.43 kilometers of roads and ten bridges.

Road projects covering approximately 5,326.90 kilometers and seven bridge projects are in the procurement stage for feasibility studies and detailed designs, as part of preparations for reconstructing them to the tarmac level.

The second phase of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, covering 20.3 kilometers, including roads such as Mbagala-Port Roundabout (Bendera Tatu), Bendera Tatu-Kariakoo, Sokoine-Zanaki, and Kawawa- Morogoro (Magomeni), has been completed. The third phase of the project, from the city centre to Gongo la Mboto (23.3 km), has reached 74% completion.

TANROADS is also constructing the Dodoma Outer Ring Road (112 km) to ease traffic congestion in the city centre. As of February 2025, the first section (52.3 km) is 91% complete, while the second section (62 km) has reached 85%.

TANROADS is implementing projects funded by the World Bank, including the expansion of entry and exit roads in Dodoma, such as Chamwino (32 km), Mkonze (4.5 km), and Zamahero (8.5 km), under the Dodoma Integrated and Sustainable Transport (DIST) project.

The Ruaha Mkuku Bridge, 133 meters long, along with the Kidatu–Ifakara Road, 66.9 km long, have both been completed and officially inaugurated by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on August 4, 2024.

In Mbeya, the main TANZAM highway (Uyole-Ifisi-Songwe Airport) is being expanded from two to four lanes (36 km) to ease congestion, with implementation at 22%. Similarly, the Mwanza-Usagara- JPM Bridge (37 km) road expansion is ongoing to improve the regional transport network.

During this period, nine major bridges have been completed at a cost of TZS 381.301 billion. These include Gerezani (Dar es Salaam) and the new Tanzanite Bridge (Dar es Salaam). Others are Wami (Pwani), Kitengule (Kagera), Kiyegeya (Morogoro), Ruaha (Morogoro), Ruhuhu (Ruvuma), Mpwapwa (Dodoma), and Msingi (Singida).

Ten more bridges are under construction, including Kigongo–Busisi (Magufuli Bridge - 3 km), Lower Mpiji (140 meters), Mbambe (81 meters), Simiyu (150 meters), Pangani (525 meters), Sukuma (70 meters), Kerema Maziwani (80 meters), Kibakwe (30 meters), Mirumba (60 meters), and Jangwani (390 meters), at a cost of TZS 985.802 billion.

Nineteen more major bridges are being prepared for construction, including Godegode (Dodoma), Ugala (Katavi), Kamshango (Kagera), Bujonde (Mbeya), Bulome (Mbeya), Chakwale (Morogoro), Nguyami (Morogoro), Mkundi (Morogoro), Lower Malagarasi (Kigoma), Mtera (Dodoma), Kyabakoba (Kagera), Mjonga (Morogoro), Doma (Morogoro), Sanga (Songwe), Kalebe (Kagera), Ipyana (Mbeya), Mkondoa (Morogoro), Kilambo (Mtwara), and Chemchem (Singida).

The condition of major and regional roads has improved, with about 90% of the total road network (37,225.72 km) now in good or fair condition. This has led to reduced travel time, stabilized transport costs, and boosted economic and social activities.

Vehicle weight control

The Ministry of Works, through TANROADS, regulates vehicle weight in accordance with the East African Community Vehicle Load Control Act of 2016 and its 2018 regulations to prevent premature road damage.

To implement this, both fixed and portable weighbridges are used. The number of fixed weighbridges increased from 67 to 79, and portable ones from 17 to 22 between 2021/22 and July 2024.

To ease congestion at weighbridges with heavy traffic, the ministry has installed 20 Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) systems in Pwani, Morogoro, Iringa, Songwe, Dodoma, Singida, Arusha, and Mara regions. As a result, overweight vehicles have decreased from 0.48% to 0.26%.

The Mbinga-Mbamba Bay Road, 66 km, completed to the tarmac level and officially inaugurated on September 25, 2024, by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has become a vital economic link in the Southern Region.

Airports

Regarding airports, construction has been completed for seven projects, including Julius Nyerere International Airport (Terminal 3), Mwanza, Mtwara, Songea, Songwe (Runway), Songwe (Airfield Ground Lights installation), and Geita.

Additionally, works continues on eight airport projects, including Msalato Airport (Dodoma), Iringa Airport, Musoma Airport, and Tabora Airport, all in advanced stages of completion or development.

These initiatives align with the vision of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, to build a modern Tanzania with high-quality roads, modern airports, and strong infrastructure for national development.

Traffic decongestion strategy

Despite the government’s investment in quality infrastructure, rapid economic growth has led to an increase in vehicle numbers, causing traffic congestion.

To address this, the government has developed and started implementing a strategic plan aimed at reducing congestion, particularly in major cities.

Measures taken include expanding Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes in Dar es Salaam, constructing flyovers, and developing bypass roads. The government is also widening roads to accommodate the growing number of vehicles.

Strengthening regional integration through roads

The sixth-phase government’s efforts in road infrastructure projects extend beyond Tanzania’s borders, establishing the country as a key player in Africa’s regional integration.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) underscores the importance of connectivity, and Tanzania’s road networks play a critical role in its success.

Major roads like the Tunduma-Mpika Highway, connecting Tanzania to Zambia, simplify the transportation of goods and people across East, Central, and Southern Africa. These roads reduce transportation costs, boost trade, and foster closer ties among African nations.

Byacting as a regional hub, Tanzania contributes to making Africa a more united and prosperous continent.

Participation of local contractors in project implementation

The participation of local contractors, consultants, and women in road maintenance projects is satisfactory.

However, their involvement in major highway and regional road construction projects remains unsatisfactory.

One of the challenges is the low number of women applying for tenders. Many women contractors also face family-related challenges that require significant time for caregiving, limiting their engagement in large-scale projects.

To address this, women contractors are encouraged to participate in training sessions conducted by the Contractors Registration Board.

Additionally, awareness campaigns and various seminars continue to be held to empower women to take part in road maintenance projects.

Recognition for infrastructure development

In 2022, President Samia Suluhu Hassan received the Babacar Ndiaye Award for her outstanding achievements in transportation infrastructure development under the sixth-phase government.

The award recognizes her contribution as a patriotic leader and the first female president of Tanzania to receive the honor. President Samia’s leadership has significantly contributed to TANROADS’ success over the past four years.

TANROADS has implemented numerous plans, including collaborating with private sectors to construct more tarmac roads, an initiative strongly supported by the president and her government.

Minister Ulega and the strategy to accelerate project implementation since his appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Minister of Works, Abdala Ulega, has demonstrated great effort in accelerating infrastructure project implementation. Under his leadership, many projects are being executed efficiently.

For example, in Dar es Salaam, five out of eleven road infrastructure projects have been completed, while six are still in progress. These include the construction of the second and third phases of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Additionally, under Minister Ulega’s leadership, the government has continued allocating funds for road maintenance, covering periodic maintenance, routine maintenance, and repairs of critical road sections and bridges.

His efforts have significantly improved infrastructure, contributing to economic growth and the well-being of citizens.