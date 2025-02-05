Promoting women’s political leadership: Experiences from Ireland and Tanzania in breaking the glass ceiling

Dar es Salaam. In the face of chronic social inequalities endured by women from the colonial past to today, a high-level women’s dia­logue conference was convened by the Embassy of Ireland at the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam on January 30, 2025.

This event was held to celebrate Ireland’s female patron saint St Brigid, whose national day falls at the beginning of February. St Brigid’s Day is used by the Embas­sy of Ireland as an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the work of trailblazing, inspirational wom­en; to recognize women’s courage and voice in working towards the achievement of women’s rights; and to share ideas, experience and challenges faced by women in lead­ership.

And there was no shortage of incredible women gathered at the high-level dialogue where wom­en activists, gender champions, leaders, human rights advocates, diplomats, and young women all explored opportunities and press­ing challenges that limit women’s political participation and leader­ship. With a focus on promoting women’s political participation this was an opportune moment to network, inspire and collectively imagine new possibilities.

Her Excellency, Dr Dorothy Gwa­jima, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, graced the event as the Guest of Honour. She said:

“For the past decade, Tanzania under the strong leadership of our President, Dr Samia Suluhu Has­san, has demonstrated strong polit­ical leadership and commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, and chil­dren’s protection through diverse laws, policies, and plans.”

Speaking at the event, the Irish Ambassador to Tanzania, Nicola Brennan stated that women every­where face similar difficulties in accessing political arenas despite their cultural differences. Informed by its own national journey, the government of Ireland recognize that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary condition for sustainable global development.

The Ireland Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Nicola Brennan (third left), Irish senior politician, Mrs Frances Fitzgerald (third right) and 14 Tanzanian women activists who were painted by the Irish artist, Mick O’Dea (not on the photo).

The Ambassador said: “Although our most recent track record on women’s participation in govern­ment has room for improvement, I am proud that over 50% of Ireland’s Embassies are led by women.”

In Tanzania, the Government is making progress including electoral reforms which include the estab­lishment of gender desks in politi­cal parties to facilitate and support more women’s involvement.

The Irish Embassy invited sen­ior political leader, Mrs Frances Fitzgerald to join the event in Dar es Salaam and to share her experience of over 30 years in politics including as the Ireland’s Deputy Prime Min­ister. In her remarks, Mrs Frances said: “There is growing evidence that women’s leadership in political decision-making processes produc­es strong results.”

She said that women bring differ­ent perspectives to the table and are known to `champion issues of gen­der equality, such as the elimination of gender based violence, parental leave and childcare, pensions and electoral reform’.

The high-level event ended with the presentation of paintings to 14 inspirational women in Tanza­nia – women who have led the way in advocating for and supporting women’s rights. The paintings were all done by Irish artist Mick O’Dea.

Women hold 34 percent of the seats at Tanzania’s National Assem­bly but these are largely due to special seats. Women continue to struggle to be elected in their own right and there are very little wom­en holding leadership positions at lower levels of government.

After more than 100 years of independence, Ireland has steadily increased its level of women’s polit­ical participation and women in employment reached a record level of 61.4 per cent female employment in 2024.

In addition, while only 44 wom­en were elected to the Ireland’s new Parliament after the Novem­ber 2024 general election, a record number of women stood for elec­tion.