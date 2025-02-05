Promoting women’s political leadership: Experiences from Ireland and Tanzania in breaking the glass ceiling
Dar es Salaam. In the face of chronic social inequalities endured by women from the colonial past to today, a high-level women’s dialogue conference was convened by the Embassy of Ireland at the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam on January 30, 2025.
This event was held to celebrate Ireland’s female patron saint St Brigid, whose national day falls at the beginning of February. St Brigid’s Day is used by the Embassy of Ireland as an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the work of trailblazing, inspirational women; to recognize women’s courage and voice in working towards the achievement of women’s rights; and to share ideas, experience and challenges faced by women in leadership.
And there was no shortage of incredible women gathered at the high-level dialogue where women activists, gender champions, leaders, human rights advocates, diplomats, and young women all explored opportunities and pressing challenges that limit women’s political participation and leadership. With a focus on promoting women’s political participation this was an opportune moment to network, inspire and collectively imagine new possibilities.
Her Excellency, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, graced the event as the Guest of Honour. She said:
“For the past decade, Tanzania under the strong leadership of our President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has demonstrated strong political leadership and commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment, and children’s protection through diverse laws, policies, and plans.”
Speaking at the event, the Irish Ambassador to Tanzania, Nicola Brennan stated that women everywhere face similar difficulties in accessing political arenas despite their cultural differences. Informed by its own national journey, the government of Ireland recognize that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary condition for sustainable global development.
The Ambassador said: “Although our most recent track record on women’s participation in government has room for improvement, I am proud that over 50% of Ireland’s Embassies are led by women.”
In Tanzania, the Government is making progress including electoral reforms which include the establishment of gender desks in political parties to facilitate and support more women’s involvement.
The Irish Embassy invited senior political leader, Mrs Frances Fitzgerald to join the event in Dar es Salaam and to share her experience of over 30 years in politics including as the Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister. In her remarks, Mrs Frances said: “There is growing evidence that women’s leadership in political decision-making processes produces strong results.”
She said that women bring different perspectives to the table and are known to `champion issues of gender equality, such as the elimination of gender based violence, parental leave and childcare, pensions and electoral reform’.
The high-level event ended with the presentation of paintings to 14 inspirational women in Tanzania – women who have led the way in advocating for and supporting women’s rights. The paintings were all done by Irish artist Mick O’Dea.
Women hold 34 percent of the seats at Tanzania’s National Assembly but these are largely due to special seats. Women continue to struggle to be elected in their own right and there are very little women holding leadership positions at lower levels of government.
After more than 100 years of independence, Ireland has steadily increased its level of women’s political participation and women in employment reached a record level of 61.4 per cent female employment in 2024.
In addition, while only 44 women were elected to the Ireland’s new Parliament after the November 2024 general election, a record number of women stood for election.
It was clear from the high-level event that while both countries have made progress there is still a lot to be done and both have a lot to learn from one another. Their already strong partnership can be deepened through opportunities such as that which was held on January 30th to celebrate women’s leadership and inspiration.