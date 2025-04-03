SAS Logistics Ltd: Leading the way in freight safety and excellence in Tanzania
Establishing a logistics company may not be rocket science but ensuring safe and reliable deliveries like SAS Logistics Ltd does, is a feat few can achieve. With over five decades of market presence in Tanzania, SAS Logistics Ltd has become synonymous with trust and excellence in the logistics industry.
Last week, the company added another feather to its cap by winning two prestigious awards—Safety Excellence in Trucking and Excellence in Trucking Operations—at the East Africa Cargo Connect (EACC) Summit held at Mlimani City. This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication and commitment that define SAS Logistics.
Led by the Chief Commercial Officer Mr Alex Lugendo, the company continues to set benchmarks in the logistics sector.
In an exclusive interview with The Citizen Reporter, Mr. Lugendo shares insights into the operations, successes, and future plans of SAS Logistics Tanzania.
Q: Can you brief us about SAS Logistics Tanzania? Why was it established?
CCO: SAS Logistics Tanzania is a Cargo and Freight Company established in the 1970s by Seif Abdallah Said (SAS), after whom the company is named. To propel the business forward, his son, Salim Seif El-Busaidy, who is now the Chief Executive Officer, rebranded the company in 2006, ensuring its competitiveness in the logistics industry.
We specialize in transporting containerized and loose cargo from ports to various parts of the country. We also excel in delivering hazardous goods, such as explosives and chemicals, to Tanzania’s Lake Zone—a hotspot for mining activities.
Moreover, we are trusted freight forwarders for landlocked countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.
The company began modestly, with six trucks transporting salt and fish in Tanga. Today, we operate a fleet of over 160 Scania trucks, making us a significant player among Scania-based fleet owners.
Q: You won two awards at the EACC Summit. What does that mean to you?
CCO: Winning the prestigious “Safety Excellence in Trucking” and “Excellence in Trucking Operations” awards at the EACC Summit is a proud milestone for SAS Logistics Ltd. These honors reflect our unwavering commitment to reliability, integrity, and the trust we’ve built with our loyal customers and stakeholders over the years.
Additionally, our recognition last year as the recipient of the EMEA SC Safety Award from ORICA EMEA stands as a testament to our continued pursuit of excellence.
This accolade, earned for our exceptional work in transport audits, MHM verification training, fleet updates, and simulation training across Africa, placed SAS Logistics Ltd in the spotlight as the winner among competitors from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
These achievements not only raise the Tanzanian flag high but also inspire us to keep pushing boundaries, improving our services, and ensuring SAS Logistics Ltd remains synonymous with excellence and trust in the logistics industry.
Q: What were the secrets to this achievement? Did you anticipate it?
CCO: The key to our success lies in diligence, innovation, and the collective efforts of our staff. “Learning from others has been a cornerstone of our growth,” he revealed. A team from SAS Logistics visited South Africa, Australia, and China to adopt modern logistics practices such as cargo tracking, customs clearance, and safe delivery methods.
The commitment and dedication of SAS staff have also played a pivotal role in achieving these milestones. “Our team is our backbone. Their hard work and dedication have turned ambitious goals into reality.”
Q: How will these awards amplify your business?
CCO: These awards are validation of our steady growth and reflect our potential for future development. They enhance our brand image and reinforce our position in Tanzania’s fast-growing logistics sector.
We plan to leverage this recognition to expand our operations, redecorate our brand image, and validate our offerings, ensuring we remain competitive and relevant.
Q: How many times have you participated in the EACC Summit, and why was it convened?
CCO: This is our second consecutive time participating in the EACC Summit. The inaugural event in 2024 was opened by Transport Minister, Hon. Prof. Makame Mbarawa.
The Summit brings together logistics companies and industry players across East Africa to discuss critical issues, address challenges, share opportunities, and exchange best practices. The awards recognize standout performances in the sector.
Q: What lessons have you drawn from the Summit?
CCO: The logistics industry is rapidly expanding, offering untapped opportunities, especially in regional markets and landlocked countries. The Summit provided valuable insights into how networking with other companies and industry leaders can inspire innovation and fresh perspectives.
Winning two awards also boosted our social media presence significantly, increasing our audience and engagement.
Q: How can the Summit attract more participants in future editions?
CCO: As regional markets open up, organizers should invite more participants from landlocked countries to enhance collaboration and strengthen bonds across borders.
Additionally, rotating Summit hosts annually among participating countries could foster diversity and inclusivity. After two years of hosting by TATOA, it’s time to bring fresh dynamics to the event.
Q: What can Tanzanians and stakeholders expect from SAS Logistics Tanzania going forward?
CCO: Exceptional services remain our priority. We aim at adding 400 trucks to our fleet gradually, ensuring we maintain our competitive edge.
We are also constructing warehouses in Tanga and Bagamoyo, including a large 12,000-square-meter facility and additional warehouses with 4,000-square-meter capacities. These efforts underscore our commitment to supporting Tanzania’s economic growth.