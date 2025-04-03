SAS Logistics Ltd: Leading the way in freight safety and excellence in Tanzania

Establishing a logistics company may not be rocket science but ensur­ing safe and reliable deliveries like SAS Logistics Ltd does, is a feat few can achieve. With over five decades of market presence in Tanzania, SAS Logistics Ltd has become synonymous with trust and excellence in the logistics industry.

Last week, the company added another feather to its cap by win­ning two prestigious awards—Safety Excellence in Trucking and Excel­lence in Trucking Operations—at the East Africa Cargo Connect (EACC) Summit held at Mlimani City. This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication and commit­ment that define SAS Logistics.

Led by the Chief Commercial Officer Mr Alex Lugendo, the com­pany continues to set benchmarks in the logistics sector.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen Reporter, Mr. Lugendo shares insights into the operations, successes, and future plans of SAS Logistics Tanzania.

Q: Can you brief us about SAS Logistics Tanzania? Why was it established?

CCO: SAS Logistics Tanzania is a Cargo and Freight Company estab­lished in the 1970s by Seif Abdallah Said (SAS), after whom the company is named. To propel the business for­ward, his son, Salim Seif El-Busaidy, who is now the Chief Executive Officer, rebranded the company in 2006, ensuring its competitiveness in the logistics industry.

We specialize in transporting containerized and loose cargo from ports to various parts of the coun­try. We also excel in delivering haz­ardous goods, such as explosives and chemicals, to Tanzania’s Lake Zone—a hotspot for mining activ­ities.

Moreover, we are trusted freight forwarders for landlocked countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

The company began modestly, with six trucks transporting salt and fish in Tanga. Today, we operate a fleet of over 160 Scania trucks, mak­ing us a significant player among Scania-based fleet owners.

Q: You won two awards at the EACC Summit. What does that mean to you?

CCO: Winning the prestigious “Safety Excellence in Trucking” and “Excellence in Trucking Oper­ations” awards at the EACC Summit is a proud milestone for SAS Logis­tics Ltd. These honors reflect our unwavering commitment to relia­bility, integrity, and the trust we’ve built with our loyal customers and stakeholders over the years.

Additionally, our recognition last year as the recipient of the EMEA SC Safety Award from ORICA EMEA stands as a testament to our con­tinued pursuit of excellence.

This accolade, earned for our exceptional work in transport audits, MHM ver­ification training, fleet updates, and simulation training across Africa, placed SAS Logistics Ltd in the spot­light as the winner among compet­itors from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

These achievements not only raise the Tanzanian flag high but also inspire us to keep pushing bound­aries, improving our services, and ensuring SAS Logistics Ltd remains synonymous with excellence and trust in the logistics industry.

Q: What were the secrets to this achievement? Did you antic­ipate it?

CCO: The key to our success lies in diligence, innovation, and the col­lective efforts of our staff. “Learning from others has been a cornerstone of our growth,” he revealed. A team from SAS Logistics visited South Africa, Australia, and China to adopt modern logistics practices such as cargo tracking, customs clearance, and safe delivery methods.

The commitment and dedication of SAS staff have also played a pivotal role in achieving these milestones. “Our team is our backbone. Their hard work and dedication have turned ambitious goals into reality.”

A section of 160 Scania fleet owned by SAS Logistics Ltd.

Q: How will these awards amplify your business?

CCO: These awards are valida­tion of our steady growth and reflect our potential for future develop­ment. They enhance our brand image and reinforce our position in Tanzania’s fast-growing logistics sector.

We plan to leverage this recog­nition to expand our operations, redecorate our brand image, and validate our offerings, ensuring we remain competitive and relevant.

Q: How many times have you participated in the EACC Sum­mit, and why was it convened?

CCO: This is our second consec­utive time participating in the EACC Summit. The inaugural event in 2024 was opened by Transport Min­ister, Hon. Prof. Makame Mbarawa.

The Summit brings together logis­tics companies and industry players across East Africa to discuss criti­cal issues, address challenges, share opportunities, and exchange best practices. The awards recognize standout performances in the sector.

Q: What lessons have you drawn from the Summit?

CCO: The logistics indus­try is rapidly expanding, offering untapped opportunities, especially in regional markets and landlocked countries. The Summit provided val­uable insights into how networking with other companies and industry leaders can inspire innovation and fresh perspectives.

Winning two awards also boosted our social media presence signifi­cantly, increasing our audience and engagement.

Q: How can the Summit attract more participants in future editions?

CCO: As regional markets open up, organizers should invite more participants from landlocked coun­tries to enhance collaboration and strengthen bonds across borders.

Additionally, rotating Summit hosts annually among participating countries could foster diversity and inclusivity. After two years of hosting by TATOA, it’s time to bring fresh dynamics to the event.

Q: What can Tanzanians and stakeholders expect from SAS Logistics Tanzania going for­ward?

CCO: Exceptional services remain our priority. We aim at add­ing 400 trucks to our fleet gradually, ensuring we maintain our competi­tive edge.