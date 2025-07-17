Seeff Property Group expands into Tanzania, creating new real estate possibilities

The Seeff Property Group, South Africa’s most established real estate brand, is delighted to announce its significant expansion into Tanzania, marking a new chapter in its endur­ing legacy of growth and innovation.

Tanzania is not only one of the most beautiful countries on the African continent, but boasts a diverse and vibrant real estate sec­tor spanning residential, commercial and industrial.

Seeff Tanzania is poised to lever­age the Group’s six decades of excel­lence and client-focused service to enable clients to achieve their prop­erty goals.

Seeff Tanzania is spearheaded by Marilyn Mosha, a highly accom­plished real estate professional with extensive international experi­ence, specialising in property asset management, investment, project management and a client-centred approach.

Marilyn is a Certified Proper­ty Manager (CPM) with AREPTA (Association of Real Estate Profes­sionals in Tanzania), and holds a Bachelor’s in Business (Property) and a Master’s in Project Manage­ment. She is also an advocate for women in leadership, and often shares valuable insights at industry events.

Seeff Tanzania joins a leading, and expanding real estate brand from South Africa with the largest foot­print in Africa, as well as in Mauri­tius and Dubai. It boasts a remark­able 60-year legacy, established in 1964 by Geoffrey Seeff.

The group has grown into a mar­ket leader under the leadership of his youngest son, and current chair­man of the group, Samuel Seeff. Seeff is renowned as a thought leader and innovator, and has played a pivotal role in shaping the real estate sector over six decades.

“Choosing the Seeff brand means you get to leverage generations of experience and expertise for the best advice when you buy, sell or let a property,” says Marilyn Mos­ha. The brand’s core values of excel­lence, integrity, passion, family, innovation, and perseverance are ingrained in its operations.

The Seeff Tanzania Director, Ms Marilyn Mosha, attends the Seeff Internationals Conference in Capetown, South Africa.

The benefits of being part of the Seeff Property Group for both agents and clients are substantial. The group’s extensive network lit­erally opens thousands of doors to new property aspirations each month with over 100,000 active buyers, close to 200 branches, and over 1200 agents throughout the group.

The robust Seeff Group network facilitates swift communication and collaboration among agents and strategic partners, enabling the delivery of timely property solu­tions aimed at achieving optimal outcomes for clients.

On average, the Seeff Group gen­erates over 600 transactions worth more than R1 billion (~USD$5.5mil) every month. The brand is regularly associated with some of the fastest selling times, achieving record pric­es, market-leading development sales, as well as record-breaking commercial real estate transactions.

The Seeff’s commitment to advanced Proptech and digitalisa­tion across its business operations ensures efficiency and client sat­isfaction. This is further bolstered by strategic partnerships designed to deliver 360-degree, end-to-end solutions.

In addition to the Group’s exten­sive footprint in Southern African and the Middle East, it is also the exclusive Southern African part­ner to Hamptons International (the UK’s largest property services group with over 1250 UK offices and 80 real estate brands), providing unparalleled reach and exposure for properties and clients alike.

Seeff further continuously draws on international best practices, staying abreast of industry, servic­ing, and technological advance­ments, with Artificial Intelligence being a new frontier to be leveraged for greater efficiency benefiting cli­ents, staff, and shareholders.

The Seeff Tanzania Director, Ms Marilyn Mosha (standing 5th from right) at the 2025 International Seeff Franchisee conference in Capetown, South Africa.