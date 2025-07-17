Seeff Property Group expands into Tanzania, creating new real estate possibilities
The Seeff Property Group, South Africa’s most established real estate brand, is delighted to announce its significant expansion into Tanzania, marking a new chapter in its enduring legacy of growth and innovation.
Tanzania is not only one of the most beautiful countries on the African continent, but boasts a diverse and vibrant real estate sector spanning residential, commercial and industrial.
Seeff Tanzania is poised to leverage the Group’s six decades of excellence and client-focused service to enable clients to achieve their property goals.
Seeff Tanzania is spearheaded by Marilyn Mosha, a highly accomplished real estate professional with extensive international experience, specialising in property asset management, investment, project management and a client-centred approach.
Marilyn is a Certified Property Manager (CPM) with AREPTA (Association of Real Estate Professionals in Tanzania), and holds a Bachelor’s in Business (Property) and a Master’s in Project Management. She is also an advocate for women in leadership, and often shares valuable insights at industry events.
Seeff Tanzania joins a leading, and expanding real estate brand from South Africa with the largest footprint in Africa, as well as in Mauritius and Dubai. It boasts a remarkable 60-year legacy, established in 1964 by Geoffrey Seeff.
The group has grown into a market leader under the leadership of his youngest son, and current chairman of the group, Samuel Seeff. Seeff is renowned as a thought leader and innovator, and has played a pivotal role in shaping the real estate sector over six decades.
“Choosing the Seeff brand means you get to leverage generations of experience and expertise for the best advice when you buy, sell or let a property,” says Marilyn Mosha. The brand’s core values of excellence, integrity, passion, family, innovation, and perseverance are ingrained in its operations.
The benefits of being part of the Seeff Property Group for both agents and clients are substantial. The group’s extensive network literally opens thousands of doors to new property aspirations each month with over 100,000 active buyers, close to 200 branches, and over 1200 agents throughout the group.
The robust Seeff Group network facilitates swift communication and collaboration among agents and strategic partners, enabling the delivery of timely property solutions aimed at achieving optimal outcomes for clients.
On average, the Seeff Group generates over 600 transactions worth more than R1 billion (~USD$5.5mil) every month. The brand is regularly associated with some of the fastest selling times, achieving record prices, market-leading development sales, as well as record-breaking commercial real estate transactions.
The Seeff’s commitment to advanced Proptech and digitalisation across its business operations ensures efficiency and client satisfaction. This is further bolstered by strategic partnerships designed to deliver 360-degree, end-to-end solutions.
In addition to the Group’s extensive footprint in Southern African and the Middle East, it is also the exclusive Southern African partner to Hamptons International (the UK’s largest property services group with over 1250 UK offices and 80 real estate brands), providing unparalleled reach and exposure for properties and clients alike.
Seeff further continuously draws on international best practices, staying abreast of industry, servicing, and technological advancements, with Artificial Intelligence being a new frontier to be leveraged for greater efficiency benefiting clients, staff, and shareholders.
For Seeff Tanzania, being part of this esteemed group enables the leveraging of vast resources, expertise, and reputation across diverse markets, providing clients with access to a wider spectrum of property expertise and investment opportunities