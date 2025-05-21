Selcom launches 10 Customer Service Centers

Selcom Tanza­nia, a reckoning force in the financial landscape in Tanzania, has officially launched 10 new Selcom Experi­ence Centres across Dar es Salaam.

These centres aim to improve accessibility to Selcom services, including the easier acquisition of agent float and enabling Selcom Pesa customers to top up their accounts quickly, safely, and without extra charges.

Through these new centres, Sel­com agents can now access float more conveniently than before, which enhances their ability to serve customers efficiently.

At the same time, Selcom Pesa customers can visit these centres to instantly top up their accounts, obtain a Mastercard, and receive direct support for various services offered through Selcom Pesa.

Customers do not need to vis­it a centre to open a Selcom Pesa account which offers lower trans­action fees compared to other pro­viders as they can simply down­load the app from the Play Store or App Store and register directly using their NIDA number via their mobile phone.

However, these centres are strate­gically designed to serve customers who require face to face assistance, education on available services, or those interested in joining the Sel­com’s agent network.

Selcom Experience Centres’ managers explain the range of services available at the newly launched Selcom centres

Services at each centre include agent registration, access to POS machines and rollers, duka.direct services, and other essential Sel­com related information.

The new Selcom Experience Cen­tres are located in; Gongo la Mboto (Banana Street), Manzese, Mbagala (Zakhem), Tabata Kinyerezi, Mbezi Mwisho (Luis), Mbezi (Tanki Bovu), Mwenge, Masaki, Kariakoo (Uhuru and Nyamwezi Streets) and Jam­huri (Posta).

Each centre is staffed with a pro­fessional customer care team and equipped with infrastructure to ensure timely and high-quality ser­vice. Operating hours are from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

A Selcom Experience Centre at Manzese in Dar es Salaam.

With the Selcom Pesa app, you can send and receive money, pay individual and government bills, set­tle school fees, buy airtime and data, make QR/ Lipa Namba payments at shops, patrol stations, restaurants, and service points.

You can also pay for government bills and personal bills like LUKU, water, TV, betting and internet, all in one place. Selcom Pesa makes everyday transactions fast, secure, and affordable with rates up to 60% lower than other providers.

The app is available for both Android and iPhone users, and self-registration requires only a NIDA number. Alternatively, users with feature phones can register and access services via the USSD code 15035#.

A Selcom Experience Centre at Mbagala Zakhem in Dar es Salaam.

Selcom has also confirmed that this launch is the first phase of a broader strategy to expand service centres throughout Dar es Salaam and other regions in Tanzania dur­ing the year.

Through this initiative, Selcom aims to strengthen financial inclu­sion and ensure that every Tanza­nian can access safe, affordable, and easily accessible financial services.