Selcom launches 10 Customer Service Centers
What you need to know:
- Cash deposits into Selcom Pesa and float for Selcom agents now made easier
Selcom Tanzania, a reckoning force in the financial landscape in Tanzania, has officially launched 10 new Selcom Experience Centres across Dar es Salaam.
These centres aim to improve accessibility to Selcom services, including the easier acquisition of agent float and enabling Selcom Pesa customers to top up their accounts quickly, safely, and without extra charges.
Through these new centres, Selcom agents can now access float more conveniently than before, which enhances their ability to serve customers efficiently.
At the same time, Selcom Pesa customers can visit these centres to instantly top up their accounts, obtain a Mastercard, and receive direct support for various services offered through Selcom Pesa.
Customers do not need to visit a centre to open a Selcom Pesa account which offers lower transaction fees compared to other providers as they can simply download the app from the Play Store or App Store and register directly using their NIDA number via their mobile phone.
However, these centres are strategically designed to serve customers who require face to face assistance, education on available services, or those interested in joining the Selcom’s agent network.
Services at each centre include agent registration, access to POS machines and rollers, duka.direct services, and other essential Selcom related information.
The new Selcom Experience Centres are located in; Gongo la Mboto (Banana Street), Manzese, Mbagala (Zakhem), Tabata Kinyerezi, Mbezi Mwisho (Luis), Mbezi (Tanki Bovu), Mwenge, Masaki, Kariakoo (Uhuru and Nyamwezi Streets) and Jamhuri (Posta).
Each centre is staffed with a professional customer care team and equipped with infrastructure to ensure timely and high-quality service. Operating hours are from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays.
With the Selcom Pesa app, you can send and receive money, pay individual and government bills, settle school fees, buy airtime and data, make QR/ Lipa Namba payments at shops, patrol stations, restaurants, and service points.
You can also pay for government bills and personal bills like LUKU, water, TV, betting and internet, all in one place. Selcom Pesa makes everyday transactions fast, secure, and affordable with rates up to 60% lower than other providers.
The app is available for both Android and iPhone users, and self-registration requires only a NIDA number. Alternatively, users with feature phones can register and access services via the USSD code 15035#.
Selcom has also confirmed that this launch is the first phase of a broader strategy to expand service centres throughout Dar es Salaam and other regions in Tanzania during the year.
Through this initiative, Selcom aims to strengthen financial inclusion and ensure that every Tanzanian can access safe, affordable, and easily accessible financial services.
For more details on the center locations, visit https://www.selcom.net/selcom-contactus, follow Selcom on social media @SelcomTanzania and @SelcomPesa, or call the toll-free numbers 0800 784 888 and 0800 714 888.