Shaping Tanzania’s future with inclusive and quality education

On 24 January 2025, Tanzania joins the global community in marking

International Day of Education, a day to recognise education’s power to transform lives. This year’s theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation”, invites reflection on how technology and human skills can intersect to drive progress.

In Dar es Salaam, the Aga Khan Education Service, Tanzania (AKES, Tanzania) leads the way in demonstrating how inclusive, high-quality education can shape resilient, innovative and ethical leaders prepared to face both local and global challenges.

Empowering learners for the future

AKES, Tanzania operates two schools in Dar es Salaam, Upanga neighbourhood, providing nursery, primary and secondary education to over 1,000 students. These schools are committed to equipping learners with 21st-century skills that are vital for navigating the complexities of life in a rapidly evolving city like Dar es Salaam.

The NECTA students from the Aga Khan Mzizima Secondary School, Dar es Salaam are using the school’s computer labs.

The schools offer both the national and international curricula and ensure that students are not only grounded in Tanzanian culture and context but are also prepared for opportunities on the global stage. By integrating technology into the classroom and embedding inquiry-based learning, AKES, Tanzania prepares its students to become problem solvers and innovators who can contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Nurturing technological fluency with local impact

In alignment with the theme of this year’s International Day of Education,

AKES, Tanzania emphasises the role of technology as a tool for transformation. Students engage with artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and coding, not as abstract concepts but as practical tools to address local challenges.

For example, learners work on projects that explore solutions to urban waste management, using robotics kits and coding platforms to design innovations tailored to the realities of Dar es Salaam. The schools also integrate digital tools – Kahoot and Quizizz – to make learning interactive and accessible.

Platforms such as PhET and Transum deepen the students’ understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, while 3D printers enable them to create prototypes that could address city-specific needs, such as sustainable housing or water management solutions.

In the national curriculum, students embrace coding through activities such as the Hour of Code, which is a ‘‘worldwide movement that aims to introduce millions of students to computer science through one-hour coding.”

Education rooted in sustainability

The rapid growth of Dar es Salaam and Tanzania’s exerts immense pressure on country’s environment, making sustainability a key priority for

AKES, Tanzania. Through hands-on projects, for example, bio-composting and the on-campus Shamba Darasa (demonstration farms), students are taught how to minimise waste and use resources wisely.

Digital solutions, such as utilizing Microsoft Teams, help to reduce paper use and lower the carbon footprint of daily school operations. Science classes also use advanced data collection tools to teach accuracy and environmental stewardship, ensuring students develop skills that are both practical and forward-thinking.

Building a better tomorrow

Central to the mission of AKES, Tanzania is the belief that education should benefit not just individuals but entire communities. As a non-profit organisation, the school offers scholarships to ensure that children from all backgrounds have access to quality education. By fostering an inclusive environment where every learner feels valued, AKES, Tanzania creates a microcosm of the equitable society it seeks to build.

Extracurricular activities such as the Digital Club and environmental initiatives also connect students to the wider community, encouraging them to apply their skills to projects that address local challenges. By combining these opportunities with a focus on ethical leadership, AKES, Tanzania ensures its graduates are not just academically excellent but socially conscious citizens.

Education as a driver of development

As part of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), AKES, Tanzania aligns its work with the broader goals of improving quality of life and promoting sustainable development.

In Dar es Salaam, this vision translates into nurturing young leaders who can contribute to society’s social and economic growth. By empowering learners with skills that balance technological expertise and human values,

AKES, Tanzania is preparing them to lead Tanzania into a brighter future.

This International Day of Education, let us celebrate the transformative power of learning and the critical role it plays in building a resilient, inclusive Dar es Salaam. Together, we can ensure that education remains the cornerstone of sustainable development and the key to unlocking human potential.

Experience the transformation

Mark your calendars for Sunday, 23 February 2025, as the Aga Khan Nursery and Primary School, Dar es Salaam will host its Nursery Carnival to welcome future learners and parents to a newly refurbished campus.

Built on sustainable design principles and eco-friendly architecture, this renovated campus features well equipped classrooms, creative arts rooms, a well-stocked library, a swimming pool and much more.

Join us for a festive day of learning and connection; tour the facilities, including the new swimming pool, and meet the dedicated teachers shaping tomorrow’s leaders. Do not miss this exciting opportunity to experience the future of education!



