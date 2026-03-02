Strategis Insurance expands into Mbeya to support regional economic growth

Strategis Insurance Tanzania Limited has officially opened a new sales point in Mbeya City as part of its strategy to bring insurance services closer to communities and strengthen its nationwide presence.

The point was launched during a brief ceremony attended by stakeholders from the financial and insurance sectors, government leaders and business representatives from the region.

The Guest of Honour, Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Beno Malisa, commended the company for choosing to invest in the fast-growing commercial hub.

Speaking at the launch, Strategis Insurance Chief Executive Officer for General Insurance, Mr Jabir Kigoda, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting community through reliable insurance solutions.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Beno Malisa (left) and Strategis Insurance CEO-General Insurance, Mr Jabir Kigoda, arrive at the launch event of the company’s new sales point in Mbeya.

“We are determined to remain a true neighbour in protecting people’s dreams, goals and plans. This sales point is not only for Strategis as a company, but also an economic opportunity for the people of Mbeya,” said Mr Kigoda.

Mr Malisa noted that Mbeya is among the key contributors to the national economy, driven by agriculture, mining, trade and transport.

“Mbeya is a city with strong growth prospects and abundant economic opportunities, particularly in agriculture, mining and commerce. Strategis Insurance should position itself to provide products that respond to the specific needs of this market,” he said.

The opening of the Mbeya sales point forms part of the Strategis’ broader expansion strategy aimed at widening access to insurance services while promoting insurance awareness across the country.

The company boasts over 25 years of experience in the Tanzanian market, offering a range of insurance solutions designed to protect lives, property and investments.

Strategis Insurance CEO-General Insurance, Mr Jabir Kigoda speaks during the launch of Strategis Insurance’s new sales point in Mbeya.

Through its presence in Mbeya, Strategis expects to create employment opportunities for youth, strengthen partnerships with the business community and contribute to regional and national economic growth.